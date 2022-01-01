Go
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

Come in and Enjoy

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3620 E Indian School Rd • $$

Avg 4 (385 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano$3.00
Overnight Oats$7.20
Cold Brew$4.50
Garage Breakfast Sammie$9.25
Avo Toast$9.05
Mocha$4.50
OG Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Chai Latte$3.75
Latte$3.75
Egg Moe Muffin$8.05
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3620 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
