Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dilla Libre Uno Phoenix

403 Reviews

$$

1339 E Northern Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85020

First Things

Blue Demon Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Carne Asada Fries

$16.25

Elote

$7.00

Guacamole and Chips

$5.50

Chile Con Queso and Chips

$6.75

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Gourmet Quesadillas

California Dilla

$16.25

Napoleon Dynamite

$16.25

Carne Asada Dilla

$14.25

Steak and Bleu

$16.00

All Thai'd Up

$13.00

Chupacabra

$14.50

Hot Chick

$14.00

Chicken Dilla

$13.00

Papa Verde Dilla

$12.00

Dank Herb Shrimp Dilla

$15.50

Banh Migo

$15.00

Carnitas Dilla

$13.00

Mac Daddy

$14.25

Gourmet Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.25

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Thai Tacos

$13.00

Banh Mi Tacos

$15.00

Papa Verde Tacos

$12.00

Gourmet Burritos

Grand Bean Burro Supreme

$9.75

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$14.00

California Burrito

$16.25

Especiales

Lucha Ensalda

$12.50

Sides

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.50

Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Queso 2 oz

$3.00

Queso 4 oz

$6.00

French Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Mac n cheese

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Rice And Beans

$3.50

Salsa

Charred Tomato Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Habanero Salsa

$0.75

Tapatio Crema

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

House Libre dressing

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Cilantro - Lime Ranch

$0.75

House Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Dank Herb

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Med

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Spicy

$0.75

32 oz jar salsa

$15.00

Desserts

Churro A La Carte

$4.00

Cookies

$4.00

Vegan First things

Vegan Beyond Impossible Carne Asada Fries

$17.50

Vegan Elote

$7.00

Vegan Blue Demon Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Vegan Gourmet Quesadillas

Vegan Papa Verde Dilla

$13.00

Vegan Beyond Impossible Dilla

$17.50

Vegan Chickpea Chorizo Dilla

$14.00

Vegan Mac Daddy Dilla

$15.50

Vegan California Dilla

$17.50

Vegan Papa Thai'd

$14.00

Vegan Hot Chick

$14.75

Vegan Napoleon Dynamite

$16.50

Vegan Kids Dilla

$8.75

Vegan Gourmet Tacos

Beyond Carne Asada tacos

$16.50

Vegan Papa Verde Tacos

$12.00

Tempura Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

Chickpea Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Vegan Burritos

Grande Vegan Bean Burro Supreme

$10.75

Vegan California Burrito

$17.25

Chipotle Tempura Cauliflower Burrito

$14.00

Especiales

Lucha Ensalda

$13.25

Sides

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.50

Guacamole 4 oz

$5.00

Vegan Queso 2 oz

$3.00

Vegan Queso 4 oz

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Vegan Mac n cheese

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Salsa

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Habanero Salsa

$0.75

Tapatio Crema

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

House Libre dressing

$0.75

Sour cream

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Cilantro - Lime Ranch

$0.75

House Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Dank Herb

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Med

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Spicy

$0.75

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Mask

$1.00

Hat

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

