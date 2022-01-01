Camelback East breakfast spots you'll love

Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Camelback East

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
California Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
More about Over Easy
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
LGO Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
More about Buck &Rider
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.00
Avo Toast$9.05
Garage Breakfast Sammie$9.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Postino Arcadia image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Tuna Panini$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Postino Arcadia
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
More about Goldwater's
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quick Start$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
More about Breakfast Club
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Carnitas Omelette$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
(2) Pancake$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Restaurant banner

 

Orchard Tavern

7100 North 12th Street Building One, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Orchard Tavern

