Camelback East breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Camelback East
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
|California Chicken
|$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
|LGO Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
|Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
|Avo Toast
|$9.05
|Garage Breakfast Sammie
|$9.25
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Tuscan Tuna Panini
|$13.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
|Vegetarian Panini
|$13.00
Smoked almond hummus with avocado, cashews, cucumbers, roasted yellow tomatoes, goat cheese, olives, greens, tomato and fresh basil.
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Sw Chopped Salad
|$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
|Breakfast Buritto
|$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Big Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
|The Burger
|$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Quick Start
|$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
|Lean & Green
|$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
|Carnitas Omelette
|$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|(2) Pancake
|$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup