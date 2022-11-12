- Home
Garden Bar PHX
No reviews yet
822 N 6th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Holiday Cocktail Party
Blood Orange Boulevardier (ALCOHOL, 4-5 servings)
A seasonal Boulevardier made with Old Forester bourbon, campari, antica carpano vermouth, FORO torino vermouth and blood orange. Comes with a garnish pack of dried orange wheels. Simply serve over ice. (Upgrade your cocktail with some large clear ice square cubes!)
Chai Maple Old Fashioned (ALCOHOL, 4-5 servings)
Chai Old Fashioned. A perfect gift for the cocktail connoisseur or for at-home entertaining. Simply pour over ice, garnish and serve. Made with our hand-whisked chai and sarsaparilla teas, Grade A maple syrup and bourbon whiskey. Served with a side garnish pack of our house-dried apple slices dusted with cinnamon sugar. Servings: 4-5 (depending on how big your rocks glasses are.) Upgrade option - serve over large, clear square cubes! Available for sale @ $2 / per cube.
Herb de Provence Gimlet (ALCOHOL, 4-5 servings)
An herbaceous gimlet with flavors of thyme, lavender and rosemary. Goes perfectly with holiday meals. Each bottle serves around 4-5 (depending on the size of your glassware.) Each bottles comes with a side pack of fresh thyme.
Holiday Plush Port Punch (ALCOHOL, 4-5 servings)
Holiday Spice Butter Batter (NON-ALCOHOLIC, 10oz)
Our holiday spice butter batter is a customer favorite. Made with grass-fed butter, cinnamon, allspice, clove, turmeric, brown sugar and vanilla. Simply add 1-2 heaping tablespoons to an 8oz cup of hot water and stir. Add your own spiced rum or bourbon for a spiked version. Delicious, creamy and warming. The perfect holiday drink!
I Yam what I Yam (ALCOHOL, 4-5 servings)
I Yam what I Yam One of our customer favorites. On the sweeter side of the spectrum, but not too sweet. Made with our house made sweet potatoes, toasted marshmallows, madagascar vanilla, and pumpkin spices. Blended with several types of rum and allspice liqueur and coconut milk. Only available during the holidays. Servings: 4-5 (depending on the size of the glass.). Served with a side pack of hand-grated nutmeg.
Food
Grazing Box #1
This is "Grazing Box #1," our first offering designed as a companion piece for our Cocktail Kits. (*) DESCRIPTION: Award-winning cheeses and cured meats, along with a variety of sweet & savory companions. Cheeses include Barely Buzzed (cow milk; Beehive Cheese Co, UT), Seascape (cow & goat milk; Central Coast Creamery, CA), Maia (cow milk; Briar Rose Creamer, OR), and Fromage Blanc (cow milk; Cowgirl Creamery, CA). Cured meats include Saucisson Pork uncured and Jambon De Bayonne (D'Artagnan, NYC), and Salami (Fennel Pollen, Molé; Elevation Meats, CO). Other items include a variety of local Cracker Bread (Tala Bakery), Black Truffle Butter, Honeycomb, Seasonal Jam (Heartquist Hollow, local), Dried Fruits (apricots or peaches, bananas, cherries, figs), Nuts (almonds, pistachios), Single Source Chocolate (Zak's Chocolate, Scottsdale) (Serves 2-4 people) (*limited time offering; a $55+/value)
Hummus & Crackers
Croissants (6)
Wine, Beer & Spirits
Treveri Blanc de Blanc Brut (750ml)
Columbia Valley, WA- "Smooth, complex and crisp, Treveri Brut demands indulgence and brings clear perspective to your moment. The fresh and dry finish enhances this bubbly, and brings luxury to any occasion." (Winemaker Notes)
Chandon Brut (750ml)
A festive, celebratory sparkling wine from Northern California. Great by itself or in a champagne cocktail. Intense and fresh nose of apple, pear, citrus, almond, and white flowers. Balanced and vibrant and lively palate. (Winemaker Tasting Notes)
Marques de Caceras Cava (750ml)
Light, dry, refreshing cava. Perfect by itself, in mimosas and in cocktails. Bouquet of brioche, apples and white flowers. Fine bubbles.
LHuillier Champagne (750ml)
Lhuillier Brut is a Sparkling - Complex and Traditional style of Champagne produced by Champagne Lhuillier in the Champagne region of France. 80% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay. Average age 10 to 40 years. This bold Champagne brings the strong fruitiness of Pinot Noir to the fore but has a fine liveliness from the addition of 20% Chardonnay. Velvety bubbles burst with scents of brandied fruit and buttery pastries, washing the palate with generous fruit flavors.
Sparkling Rosé, Miguel Torres Pais (Chile)
This might be Chile's best sparkling wine, made entirely from País, the so-called Mission grape. It's well balanced, with strawberry, raspberry, nectarine and plum aromas. It feels surprisingly elevated and classy, expressing a range of fruits, including cherry, cantaloupe and plum.
Bréa Chardonnay (750ml)
CENTRAL COAST, CALIFORNIA (St. Lucia) Great pairing with cheeses and dried fruits on our grazing board. This unoaked Chardonnay from Santa Barbara expresses clean and pure flavors: beautiful flowers, sweet spices on the nose, and juicy apricots on the palate. (Winemaker notes)
Néboa Albariño
Néboa ... means fog .. .that rolls across the higher elevation hillsides of Condado do Tea in Spain. A floral, blossomy nose with peach and apricot aromas which carry through on the palate with taut structure, complex fresh fruit, understated mid-palate weight, all on a strong backbone of mineral acidity.
AIX Rosé from Provence, France (750ml)
Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence, France - "A fragrant and well-balanced wine, AIX's hypnotizing salmon pink color reveals a fruity freshness. The nose is delightfully fragrant with delicate balance and crisp acidity. Enjoy the notes of soft, ripe summer fruits particularly watermelon and strawberries." (Winemaker Notes)
Left Coast Cali Cuveé, Pinot Noir
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OREGON Cherry, black licorice and bacon smoky nose. Medium bodied, violet, cherry, red plum, blueberry on the palate, tobacco, mocha a whisper of cola, and black pepper. A fine tannin on the finish.
Le Monde Cab Franc
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy.) - Great pairing with our cured meats on our Grazing board. Intense ruby red color with garnet tinges. A rich, lingering bouquet with intense notes of fruit preserve and grass. The velvety, mouth-filling palate, balanced by supporting acidity is elegant, finishing with excellent length (Winemaker notes.)
Deep Sky Gravity Red (local)
Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre This Syrah-led GSM is a classic example of why these three grapes belong together. It starts with beautiful rich purple color. The nose displays deep earthy aromas followed by ripe cherry. On the palate, there’s cherry, boysenberry, and a flinty texture. It ends with delightful acids that tempt you to take the next sip. (13.7% ABV)
Emera Light (Greenwood Brewery; 16oz Can)
ROOSEVELT ROW, GREENWOOD BREWERY (DOWNTOWN PHX) A Low ABV Hazy IPA. Hoppy. Light. Low Calorie. 3.6% ABV
Valley Beer (Wren House Brewing Co, 16 oz can)
Rosemary IPA (Greenwood Brewery)
Drake's Organic Vodka (liter)
Organic vodka distilled from sugar cane. Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Certified Kosher.
Tito's Handmade vodka (375ml)
The Botanist (375ml)
Islay, Scotland - "At 46% ABV. Goes well with our Salted Citrus Mix or with Tonic or Club Soda! The Botanist has a floral nose with a distinct sweet juniper hit. On the palate it is rich but mellow, perhaps even a little creamy and finishes with a zesty but gentle spice. There is a lot going on and overall floral notes balance out a clear juniper." (Gin Foundry)
FEW Breakfast Gin (750ml)
Featured in a couple of our signature cocktails including our Signature Ramos Gin Fizz! Made with a marmalade, earl gray gin. Floral, bergamot.
Casa Noble Reposado (375ml)
100% Pure Agave Reposado Tequila. Delicious. Light vanilla & spice. Oaky. Lighter aromatics of tropical pineapple.
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum (375ml)
A spiced carribean rum with flavors of vanilla, nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Pairs well with hot cider and buttered rum!
Knob Creek Rye (375ml)
American Rye Whiskey. 55% rye, 35% corn, 10% barley. 50% ABV. Rye bread. Malty. White pepper, vanilla, brown sugar.
Knob Creek (750ml)
American Rye Whiskey. 55% rye, 35% corn, 10% barley. 50% ABV. Rye bread. Malty. White pepper, vanilla, brown sugar.
Iwai Blue Label Japanese Whiskey (750ml)
IWAI WHISKY Kiichiro Iwai, the name sake for this Mars Whisky, was a silent pioneer of Japan whisky. This whisky is inspired by great whiskies of America. A majority of corn balanced with light malt aged in ex bourbon barrels. Ideal for daily sipping, in a mint julep or an old fashioned. TASTING NOTES: Sweet with fruit flavors like pear, quince and hints of red fruits and vanilla.
Millet Armagnac VS (750ml)
FORO Rosso Vermouth di Torino (liter)
Natural production. From Piemonte Valley in Italy. Delicious in your favorite Manhattan or just on the rocks. (Perfect pairing to our grazing board chocolate.) Moscato and Inzolia wine infused with botanicals such as balsam, saffron, bitter & sweet oranges, rhubarb and cinnamon.
Dolin Dry Vermouth (375ml)
Kentucky 74 (Non-alcoholic whiskey)
For a non-alcoholic whiskey, this comes pretty close to tasting and having the mouthfeel of whiskey, without the alcohol. Highly recommended using in a mixed drink or cocktail. (Not intended to be served neat or on the rocks. Rather, use it in an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour.)
N/A Beverages
Salted Citrus Mix
Our House salted citrus mix. An all-around great base for Margaritas. Can also be mixed with bubbles, club soda, tonic water and even added to your vodka/soda or gin tonics. Made from leftover citrus husks, we create a cordial and use it as our sour base in many of our cocktails.
Q Tonic & Club Soda, 4-pack cans
4-pack; 7.5fl oz/can Made with real Quinine from Peru and Organic Agave, Q Tonic Water is less sweet so the subtleties of a great spirit shine through. Q Tonic Water has sharp flavor and high carbonation and complements great spirits rather than overpowering them. Kim's Notes: Q Mixers have a extremely high carbonation level, giving it the perfect fizz for highballs and tonics. Made in Brooklyn, New York. Q ElderFlower tonic is crisp, clean, made from elderflowers in this lighter, slightly floral tonic water. Plays beautifully with vodka and New World styles of gin.
Organic Ginger Beer, Big Marble
12 fl oz, glass bottle Ginger-forward with hard effervescence this was specifically designed with cocktails in mind (ie. a "dark & stormy"). Super refreshing fair trade organic offering from the good people behind the "Breadfruit & Rum Bar" in Phoenix.
Mexican Coke, 12 oz
Coke imported from Mexico. (Uses cane sugar vs. refined sugar giving it more flavors of brown sugar and caramel.)
San Pellegrino Flavored Can, 7oz
A flavored sparkling water that compliments our grazing board and is a great topper for cocktails
Acqua Panna
Still Water; 750ml glass bottle
Perrier, 750ml glass bottle
Perrier Sparkling Water, 750ml glass bottle
Gifts
Book: 101 Margaritas
"The Margarita. It’s the drink that puts the "happy" in happy hour. A beguiling elixir of tequila, citrus, and sweetness that’s guaranteed to go down easy—and put a smile on your face. The Classic Margarita—perhaps named after Margarita Sames, or maybe Margarete, a descendent of Ponce de Leon, but do we really care?—is a delectable blend of tequila, simple syrup, Cointreau, and lime and lemon juices. But as cocktail designer extraordinaire Kim Haasarud proves in this fantastic little guide, the Classic is just the starting point for margarita bliss. Open the book, and you’ll discover 101 heavenly margarita recipes—one for every season, every mood, and every occasion." (amazon.com description) *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Martinis
"Kim Haasarud's culinary approach to the cocktail embraces fresh ingredients and a playful disregard for the ordinary. A fine addition to the home library and a great resource for a young bartender." --Dale DeGroff, author of The Craft of the Cocktail *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Blender Drinks
"A James Beard honored mixologist presents this new addition to the 101 Cocktails series, providing over 100 recipes for blender drinks emphasizing fresh fruits and herbs that put a new twist on classic recipes." (amazon.com) *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Sangrias and Pitcher Drinks
"Welcome to the wonderful world of sangrias and punches, names that conjure up good times with great friends. Go get some wine, hit the local produce market, grab a few spirits and ice, and have at it. Enjoy!" --From 101 Sangrias & Pitcher Drinks *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Champagne Drinks
“Corks popping, frothy liquid flowing, a cold crispy freshness . . . nothing quite so perfectly reflects the notion of ‘the best in life.’ This is a book for celebrants. It's a book for romantics. It's a book for the entertainer who wants a light, fresh concoction that can bring people together to accent the joys of the day. So break out the bubbly and toast!” -From 101 Champagne Cocktails *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Mojitos and Other Muddled Drinks
"In the last few years, the mojito has become a staple cocktail at summertime parties and bars across the country. This simple mix of rum, fresh muddled mint leaves, and lime juice served over ice with a splash of soda is the perfect drink for cooling down on a hot, sunny day. 101 Mojitos and Other Muddled Drinks provides expert guidance on mixing the perfect mojito, as well as 100 variations and other muddled drink recipes that focus on fresh ingredients and plenty of ripe fruit. In addition to mojitos, you'll find caipirinhas, caipiroskas, crushes, and margaritas as well. In fact, if you've got fresh fruit of any kind on hand, you'll probably find more than enough delicious and refreshing ways to use it." (amazon.com) *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Tropical Drinks
"Whether you're on the islands or in the backyard, there's nothing like a cold, refreshing tropical cocktail for cooling down on a hot summer day. In this new addition to the popular 101 Cocktails series, Kim Haasarud offers the ultimate cocktail guide for summertime entertaining with classic tropical cocktails and plenty of new creations. Inside, you'll find traditional piña coladas and mai tais, plenty of refreshing punch bowl drinks, and classic cocktails remade with modern twists, like the Guava Basil Cooler or the Blackberry-Pineapple Sidecar. Like the other books in the series, the recipes here are focused on using fresh fruit and herbs to create thrilling flavors." (amazon.com) *Autographed Copy by Author
Book: 101 Shots
*Autographed Copy by Author
Bar & Cocktail Supplies
Call for Open Hours
Enjoy "Cocktail Kits," "Grazing Boxes" and a curated collection of wine, beer and spirits in the comfort of your own home (or as a gift to your family & friends). Each of our online offerings are designed for the weekend staycationer in mind (why hassle with cars...). While we'd much rather serve you in person, we want to make sure you experience Garden Bar drinks in the same way you would at our humble abode. Salutè!
822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003