Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Centrico 202 N Central Ave

review star

No reviews yet

202 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Antojitos

Centrico Chips

Centrico Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips served with Molcajete Salsa

Guacamole Al Momento

$12.00

Tortilla Chips served with Guacamole; avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, chile serrano

Queso Fundido

$12.00

3 Traditional Mexican Cheeses & Rajas served with Flour Tortillas and Chile de Arbol Salsa (Add Mushroom or Chorizo for an additional Charge)

Centrico Chop Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Dehydrated Corn Pepitas, Cucumber, Pinto Beans, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Chips, Herb Buttermilk Dressing (Add Carne Asada, or Achieto Grilled Chicken Breast for Additional Charge)

Pozole

$12.00

Red Chile Pork Broth, Hominy, Onion, Cilantro, Radish, Mexican Oregano, Cabbage, Fresh Lime

Shrimp Empanada

$9.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Chipotle Sofrito, Served with Habanero Aioli

Flautas De Papa

$9.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Crema Mashed Potatoes, Guacamole Taquero, Salsa de Arbol, Crema, Queso Fresco

Cinnamon Dusted Churros

$9.00

Warm Mini Mexican Donuts, Cajeta Filling, Chocolate Sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

Small Pozole

$6.50

Ceviche Verde

$15.00Out of stock

Citrus marinated shrimp - cilantro mint broth - tomatoes - avocado - red onion - cucumber

Entrees

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fudd Bun, Angus Beef Patties, Chipotle Mayo, Longhorn Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Served with French Fries

Chicken Sandwich Club

$14.00

Multigrain Bread, Achiote Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce

Chili Verde

$13.00

Braised Pork, Oaxaca Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Grilled Serrano, Served with Flour Tortillas

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Guacamole Taquero, Pico de Gallo, Served with Flour Tortilla

Tacos De Tinga

$11.00

Chicken Tinga, Queso Fresco, Poblano Crema, Onion-Jalapeño Pickling, Served with Flour Tortillas

Tacos De Gobernador

$12.00

Shrimp Entomatada, Cabbagge, Crema, Oaxaca Cheese, Served with Corn Tortillas

Tacos De Asada

$13.00

Steak, Nopal, Salsa Chipotle, Guacamole Taquero, Onion, Cilantro, Served with Flour Tortillas

Tacos De Pescado

$12.00

Beer Battered Fish, Cabbagge, Mayo-Ketchup, Valentina, Pico de Gallo, Served with Corn Tortilla

Tacos Vegetal

$11.00

Pico de Gallo, Frijoles, Dehydrated Corn, Pepitas, Cabbage, Sautéed Mushrooms, Guacamole Taquero, Served with Corn Tortillas

Tacos De Carnitas

$12.00

Pork Carnitas, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa Arbol, Served Corn Tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Braised Chicken, Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, Crema Fresca, Oaxaca Cheese

Birria Enchiladas

$17.00

Slow Braied Beef, Entomatada Sauce, Crema Fresca, Queso Fresco

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bean Cheese Burro

$7.50

Cheese Enchilada

$15.00

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

Frijoles

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Corn Tortillas - 3

$2.00

Flour Tortillas - 3

$2.50

Chips

$3.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Rice/Beans

$5.00

Side Avacado

$2.00

Salsa

Dairy

Toast

$2.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Oaxaca, Crema, Shaved Radish, Red Onion, Cilantro, Beans, Served with Salsa Roja

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Oaxaca, Crema, Shaved Radish, Red Onion, Cilantro, Beans, Served with Salsa Verde

Migas

$11.00

Pico Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Queso Oaxaca, Avocado, Salsa Molcajete, Queso Fresco

El Mexicano

$13.00

Pico Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo con Papa, Beans, Served with Flour Tortillas

San Carlos Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, Papas, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged Cheddar, Pico de Gallo

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, Papas, Housemade Chorizo, Aged Cheddar, Pico de Gallo

Chili Verde Omelette

$13.00

Braised Pork, Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Beans, Crema, Pico de Gallo

The American

$8.00

Traditional Hot Cakes

$8.00

French Toast

$10.00

Single Hotcake

$4.50

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Virgin Prickly Pear

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

NA Bottles

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$4.00

Sprite (Bottle)

$4.00

Orange Fanta (Bottle)

$4.00

Topo Chico (Bottle)

$4.50

Jarritos Grapefruit (Bottle)

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Tequila Blanco

7 Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Arette Blanco

$8.00

Avion Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$11.00

Codigo Rosa Blanco

$16.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$10.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Gran Centenario Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Directo (110 Proof)

$14.00

Mi Campo Silver

$8.00

Milagro Select Barrel Blanco

$13.00

Riazul Blanco

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$13.00

Tapatio Blanco

$11.00

Volcan Blanco

$12.00

Gran Agave Blanco

$8.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Corcel Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$14.00

G4 108 PF Blanco

$15.00

G4 80 PF Blanco

$13.00

Tequila Reposado

7 Leguas Repo

$11.00

Arette Repo

$10.00

Azunia Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casa Noble Repo

$13.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Clase Azul

$18.00

Corralejo Repo

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

El Tesoro Repo

$11.00

Espolon Repo

$12.00

Fortaleza Repo

$14.00

Gran Centenario Repo

$12.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Herradura Port Cask

$20.00

Roca Patron Repo

$17.00

Riazul Repo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$14.00

Tapatio Repo

$12.00

Gran Agave Repo

$8.50

Don Fulano Repo

$16.00

Corcel Repo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$16.00

G4 Reposado 80PF

$15.00

Tequila Anejo

7 Leguas Anejo

$12.00

Azunia Black 2 Year

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70th year

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$12.00

Fortelza Anejo

$16.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Milagro Select Barrel Anejo

$20.00

Riazul Anejo

$15.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$15.00

Tapatio Anejo

$13.00

Volcan Crystalino

$15.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$18.00

Corcel Anejo

$16.00

Tequila Ocho

$18.00

Komos Cristalino

$20.00

Tequila Extra Anejo

Avion Reserva 44

$24.00

Don Julio Real

$75.00

Dulce Vida 5 Year

$18.00

El Tesoro Paradiso

$18.00

Espolon 6 Year

$18.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$55.00

Gran Patron Piedra

$60.00

Imperio Del Don 10 Year

$25.00

Campo Azul Extra Anejo

$15.00

Pasote Extra Anejo

$40.00

Reserva De La Familia

$22.00

San Matias Gran Reserva

$15.00

Tequila Ocho

$40.00

Tapatío Excelencia

$50.00

Rey Sol

$50.00

Siete Leguas De Antano

$45.00

Tears of Llorona

$65.00

Mezcal A-D

Agave de Cortes Joven

$10.00

Alipus San Juan Espadin

$12.00

Alipus San Andres Ensamble

$20.00

Bosscal Joven

$13.00

Bosscal Damiana

$15.00

Bozal Cuixe Joven

$20.00

Bozal Borrejo

$25.00

Del Amigo

$10.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$21.00

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Del Maguey Wild Tepextate

$26.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Derrumbes Durango

$16.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$14.00

Buenbicho Joven

$10.00

Carreno Tobasiche

$15.00

Carreno Tobala

$15.00

Carreno Tepeztate

$15.00

Carreno Ensamble

$20.00

Carreno Espadin

$13.00

Delincuente Pechuga

$25.00

Bozal Tobala

$25.00

Aguamiel Bacanora

$11.00

Mezcal E-R

El Silencio Joven

$20.00

El Jolgorio Arruqueno

$35.00

Ilegal Joven

$18.00

Ilegal Repo

$20.00

Ilegal Anejo

$22.00

Koch Arroqueno

$25.00

Los Nahuales

$20.00

Nuestra Soledad Joven

$13.00

Rayu Joven

$9.00

El Silencio Espadin

$10.00

Naran Espadin

$12.00

Rayu Ensamble

$20.00

La Venenosa Raicilla "Green"

$18.00

La Venenosa Raicilla "Black"

$16.00

La Venenosa Tutsi

$35.00

Rancho Tepua Bacanora

$12.00

Los Nahuales #1

$20.00

Mezcal S-Z

Scorpion Silver

$11.00

Scorpion Repo

$13.00

Scorpion Anejo

$15.00

Scorpion Tobala

$38.00

Yuu Baal Pechuga

$13.00

Yuu Baal Madrecuixe

$25.00

Union Joven

$8.00

Vago Elote

$13.00

Vago Mexicano

$18.00

Yuu Baal Jabali

$35.00

Sotol Coyote Chihuaha

$14.00

Sotol Coyote Durango

$12.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$12.00

Sotol Cuahilo

$15.00

Santo Cuviso Bacanora

$18.00

Sotol Plata Hacienda de Chihuahua

$9.00

Sonora Crema

$9.00

V 2 V Mezcal Flight

$25.00

Tres Papalote

$12.00

Siete Misterios Doba Yej

$13.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$11.00

Titos

$8.00

Ketel

$9.00

Ketel Botanical Grapefruit

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Hendricks

$10.00

Nolet's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Camazotz

$11.00

Whiskey

Sierra Norte Yellow

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Sierra Norte Purple

$15.00

Jameson

$9.00

Scotch

Buchanan's 12 Year

$10.00

Johnie Walker Black

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Hennessy

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

St. Germaine

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cocina Mexicana, Tequila Y Mezcal

Location

202 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

Gallery
Centrico image

