Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown 7 W Monroe

184 Reviews

$$

7 W MONROE ST

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Cajun Chicken

Signature Pasties

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Lamb and Mint

$17.00Out of stock

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.00Out of stock

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

NEW Hatch Chili Burger

$15.00

Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili, Bacon, and Cheddar. Served with Ranch

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Italian

$16.00

Peperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Mexican

$15.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Premium Pasties

Cubano

$16.50

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Carne Adovada

$16.00Out of stock

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

The Chicken Greek

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00Out of stock

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00Out of stock

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Pesto Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.

NEW French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

House Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served with Horseradish Cream and Au Jus

Roast Beef Sarnie

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

The Pilgrim

$16.00Out of stock

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Portobello Chicken

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Rosemary Chicken

$15.50Out of stock

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Rosemary Steak

$16.50Out of stock

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

$16.50Out of stock

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.00

Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00Out of stock

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

NEW Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican Style Jackfruit Red Chili Stew, Homemade Mexican Rice, Hatch Green Chili, and Vegan Chees with a Side of Salsa

NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Impossible Vegan Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili and Vegan Cheese. Served with Salsa

NEW Vegan Vindaloo

$15.50Out of stock

Curried Cauliflower, Broccoli, and Potatoes in a Spicy Vindaloo Sauce with a side of Tahini

The Greek

$16.50

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Vegan Cubano

$16.50Out of stock

House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

Vegan Oggie

$14.00

(Vegan Version of the Traditional Pasty) Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00Out of stock

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Salads

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Mixed greens, parmesan and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach. Choice of Lemon Pesto (vegetarian), White Balsamic (vegan), or Roasted Red Pepper (vegan) Dressing.

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in White Balsamic (vegan) dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in Blue Cheese, Ranch or Mustard Cream dressing.

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in Mustard Cream dressing.

Appetizers & Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$10.00

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Scotch Egg

$6.50Out of stock

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)

$10.00Out of stock

Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Sides

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00Out of stock

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$6.50

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$9.00

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Proteins

$6.50

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Eton Mess

$10.00Out of stock

House Made Crisp Meringue, Freshly Made Whipped Cream, and a Mixed Berry Compote.

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chicken Gravy

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Cholula

$0.50

Cranberry

$0.50

Dill Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horse Radish Cream

$0.50

HP

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Lemon Pesto

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mint Yoooo

$0.50

Mustard Cream

$0.50

Peppercorn Brandy Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Wine Gravy

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sirracha

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream and Chive

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Vegan Rosemary Gravy

$0.50

White Balsamic

$0.50Out of stock

Tea & Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Pomegranate Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Mango Iced Tea (decaffinated)

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cornish Pasty is an English Restaurant/Pub/Lounge. We have 3 levels to accommodate groups of all sizes. We serve a huge variety of freshly made Pasties, salads, desserts and many sides. Cocktails and beer available too of course and we are open late!

Location

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

