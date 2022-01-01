The Rose Garden The Rose Garden

Main picView gallery

101 N 1st Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Bites

Beef & Manchego Empanadas

$17.00

Date and Goat Cheese Tart

$17.00

Green Chile and lime dusted bar snacks

$9.00

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$13.00

Olive Oil & White Bean Humma

$14.00

Seasonal Dessert

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal Dessert (Bday)

Out of stock

Sides

Side Foccacia

$3.00

Side Veggies

$2.00

Bites

Green Chili and Lime Dusted Bar Sancks

$7.00

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$11.00

Olive Oil & White Bean Hummus

$12.00

Drinks

Bourbon Manhattan

$6.00

Bourbon Old Fashioned

$6.00

Gin Collins

$6.00

Margarita (Mescal)

$6.00

Margarita (Tequila)

$6.00

Rye Manhattan

$6.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Happy Hour White

HH Bertani PG BTL

$39.00

HH Chamisal Chard BTL

$35.00

HH Chandon Brut BTL

$55.00

HH Chandon Rose BTL

$55.00

HH House Bubbles BTL

$35.00

HH Invivo X SB BTL

$51.00

HH Le Grand Ballon SB BTL

$39.00

HH House White GL

$6.00

Happy Hour Red

HH DAOU Cab BTL

$55.00

HH DAOU Red Blend BTL

$51.00

HH Gold West PN BTL

$43.00

HH Guaname BTL

$55.00

HH Juggernaut Cab BTL

$39.00

HH Newton Skyside PN BTL

$55.00

HH Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$55.00

HH House Red GL

$6.00

Happy Hour Beer

HH Deschutes Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

HH Tower Station IPA

$6.00

HH Church Music Hazy IPA

$6.00

HH Blood Orange Hefe

$6.00

HH Boysenberry Sour

$6.00

HH Mango Strawberry Seltzer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

