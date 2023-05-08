CC'S On Central
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
CC's on Central brings Louisiana-style comfort food like Po'boy's, Shrimp Etouffee, and more along with favorites like Burgers, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Salads, and Breakfast. CC's on Central is your stop for Breakfast & Lunch right off the light rail at Thomas & Central. This family owned café also offers catering and to-go orders for people on the run. Park in the 2800 garage off of Edgemont Ave. and bring your parking ticket in to get free parking.
Location
2800 North Central Ave, Suite A100, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant
America's Taco Shop- Coronado (7th St)
4.4 • 3,511
2041 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant