CC'S On Central

review star

No reviews yet

2800 North Central Ave

Suite A100

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Collard Green Salad

Collard Green Salad

$13.95

Chopped collard greens tossed in a smokey honey vinaigrette with dried apricots, smoked almonds, and pecorino cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

House made chicken sausage, soft scrambled eggs, crispy hash brown, American cheese, & fire roasted salsa.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.35

1/3lb patty on a toasted milk bun and dressed with house spread, diced onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and dill pickles

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

House made chicken sausage, soft scrambled eggs, crispy hash brown, American cheese, & fire roasted salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

House made chicken sausage on a toasted milk bun, with fried egg, crispy hash brown, American cheese, and tomato jam

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$11.95

Papa's favorite. 2 eggs cooked to your liking, smothered potatoes, buttered grits, and chicken sausage.

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.25

Classic soft scrambled egg and cheese on a toasted croissant. Served with sweet potato tots

Debris + Grits

Debris + Grits

$13.75

Roast beef in rich brown gravy served over cheesy grits and topped with a sunny side up egg

Grits 'n Greens

Grits 'n Greens

$11.45

Collardf greens, potlikker, cheddar grits, fried egg +chicken sausage +smoked sausage

Shrimp 'n Grits

Shrimp 'n Grits

$16.25

Gulf shrimp and Louisiana sausage sautéed in a spicy tomato gravy and served over cheesy grits

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.55

Steel cut oats topped with sweet apple compote and pecan dukkah

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

2 Buttermilk pancakes topped with warm brown butter syrup and seasonal fruit compote

Daddy Will Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Prailine French Toast

$12.35

2 Eggs

$4.00

Breakfast Ham Sammie

$14.95

Bayou Soul Bowls

Bayou soul bowls are served w/rice & cornbread
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$15.65

An untraditional preparation of a Louisiana classic. Chicken and sausage cooked into a rich tomato stew and topped with rice. Go ahead and add some gulf shrimp to yours!

Jambalaya w/shrimp

Jambalaya w/shrimp

$17.25

Pronounced Jahm-buh-lie-uh. The word is a combination of the French word "jambon" meaning ham & African word "aya" meaning rice. This dish is made with a tomato based roux, creole herbs & seasonings, chicken & sausage.

Red Beans W/link

Red Beans W/link

$11.85

Not many dishes say Louisiana better than a bowl of red beans & rice. Famous Camellia Red Kidney beans slow cooked with smoked turkey leg & smoked pork sausage.

Shrimp Etoufee

Shrimp Etoufee

$16.95

Stemming from the French word "to smother" we cook plump gulf shrimp in a gravy made of trinity, tomatoes, and shrimp stock. Topped with a scoop of rice.

Tasty 3 (shrimp etoufee, red beans & jambalaya

Tasty 3 (shrimp etoufee, red beans & jambalaya

$28.95

Have the best of the bayou! A cup of Jambalaya, Red beans & Shrimp Étouffée with a side of rice and corn bread

Between Bun

All our burgers & sandwiches include chips.
CC's Chicken Salad Croissant

CC's Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.75

Sharon's chicken salad served on a toasted butter croissant with lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.35

1/3lb patty on a toasted milk bun and dressed with house spread, diced onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and dill pickles

Damn Good Veggie Sandwich

Damn Good Veggie Sandwich

$13.75

Marinated squash, black eyed pea hummus, arugula, pickled onion, and harissa verde on a toasted focaccia roll

Dat Turkey Sandwich

Dat Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

WHO DAT?! Who dat say they got a better turkey sandwich than CC's? Smoked turkey on a toasted focaccia roll dressed with harissa verde mayo, smoked cheddar sauce, olive tapenade, and arugula.

Debris Po'boy

Debris Po'boy

$13.55

Tender roast beef in a rich brown gravy on a toast French roll dressed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and house spread Served with chips

Double Cheese Burger

$11.95
Ham Sammy

Ham Sammy

$13.95

Thinly sliced black forest ham topped w/melted provolone cheese, honey Dijonnaise, spring mix, & spiced honey glaze on a toasted onion bun. The day after Thanksgiving sandwich. Served with chips

Hot link Po'boy

Hot link Po'boy

$12.95

Louisiana smoked hot link on a toasted French roll dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house spread Served with chips

Salad

CC's Cobb Salad

CC's Cobb Salad

$13.75

Baby gem lettuce, avocado, roasted tomato, pickled onion, corn, smoked bleu cheese, cornbread croutons, bacon brittle, and buttermilk dressing.

Collard Green Salad

Collard Green Salad

$13.95

Chopped collard greens tossed in a smokey honey vinaigrette with dried apricots, smoked almonds, and pecorino cheese

Side Salad

$3.95

Desserts/Pastry's

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

2 Oatmeal raisin cookies

$2.25

2 Peanut butter cookies

$2.25

2 Sugar cookies

$2.25

2 White chocolate & mac nut cookies

$2.25

Bagel w/cream cheese

$4.75

Butter Crossaint

$3.00

Muffin

$3.25
Fancy Cookies by Bakery 75

Fancy Cookies by Bakery 75

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies are from Bakery 75

Everything crossaint by Bakery 75

Everything crossaint by Bakery 75

$5.50Out of stock

Crossaints by Bakery 75

Lrg Reeses Cookies

$2.00

Cookie

$1.85

Snacks/Extras

Calas (rice fritter)

$5.00

side fries

$3.00

Side Of Cornbread

$1.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.65

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Side Of Sweet Potato Tots

$2.95

Side Shrimp

$5.00

BEVERAGE

Soft drinks/Water

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Monster

Monster

$5.00
Izzi

Izzi

$3.50
Peligrino

Peligrino

$2.95
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
Can Soda

Can Soda

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coco5

$6.00
Arizona bottle water

Arizona bottle water

$4.00

Tea/Coffee/Juice

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.75

Hot Latte

$4.75

Fresh squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Caramel Mach

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Arnold Palmor

$4.50

Chai Tea

$4.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Milk Choice

$0.75

Hot chocolate

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Matcha Green tea Latte

$4.75

Oj

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25
ROC Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

ROC Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.75

Catering Menu (48 hour notice)

By the Pan

Mac n Cheese

$65.00+

Candied Yams

$65.00+

Collard greens

$60.00+

Rice pilaf

$35.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00+

Potato salad

$35.00+

Maque Choux (fried corn)

$45.00+

Red Beans w/hot link

$25.00+

Jambalaya

$85.00+

Jambalaya w/shrimp

$95.00+

Shrimp Etoufee

$95.00+

Wings

$45.00

Boudane B

$30.00

Pimento Chips

$25.00

Lewis Brois Catering

$652.00

Engelman Berger Lunches

$1,452.00

Option 1 Basic office selection (sandwiches or wraps)

Option 1 includes choice sandwich, choice of salad & cookie. Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes & onions.

Option 1 Sandwich & Salad

$18.00

Option 2 Baked chicken

Option 4 includes 2pc baked chicken w/gravy, garlic green beans, rice pilaf & side salad & bread

Baked chicken w/gravy

$19.00

Sides

Option 3 Lasagna w/meat sauce or veggie lasagna or jambalaya & salad

Option 2 comes with choice of lasagna or jambalaya, side salad & french bread

Lasagna w/side salad & french bread

$23.00

Jambalaya w/chicken & sausage w/side salad & french bread

$23.00

Jambalaya w/chicken, sausage & shrimp w/side salad & french bread

$23.00

Option 4 Chicken or Beef enchiladas

Option 3 comes with choice of enchiladas, rice, beans, salad & chips & salsa

Chicken Enchiladas in white sauce w/rice & beans

$24.00

Beef Enchiladas in red sauce w/rice & beans

$24.00

Cheese Enchiladas in red sauce w/rice & beans

$22.00

Option 5 Shrimp scampi or Chicken piccata

Option 6 is choice of shrimp scampi or chicken piccata w/pasta or mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, salad & bread

Shrimp Scampi w/angel hair pasta

$31.00

Chicken Piccata w/choice of pasta or mashed potatoes

$29.95

Option 6 Bq Ribs & chicken

(Must order minimum of 10) Option 5 includes 2 pork ribs, 2pc chicken, mac n cheese, baked beans choice of cole slaw or potato salad & bread

BQ Ribs & Chicken

$31.95

Option 7 Create your own meal

Creating your own meals allows for your choice of protein & 2 sides. 48 hour notice is required for all catering menu selections

Choice 1 meat

$21.00

Choice 2 meat

$33.00

Choice 3 meat

$42.00

Desserts

Red velvet cake

$60.00

Blue velvet cake

$60.00

Peach cobbler

$55.00+

Berry cobbler

$55.00+

Carrot cake

$70.00

German choc cake

$72.00

Bread pudding w/bourbon rum sauce

$55.00+

Coconut cake

$65.00

Sweet Potato cheese cake

$70.00

Banana pudding cheese cake

$70.00

Mothers Day Brunch Buffet May 14th 10am to 3pm

Brunch Buffet

Adult Brunch

$65.00

Kids brunch 12 & under

$45.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

CC's on Central brings Louisiana-style comfort food like Po'boy's, Shrimp Etouffee, and more along with favorites like Burgers, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, Salads, and Breakfast. CC's on Central is your stop for Breakfast & Lunch right off the light rail at Thomas & Central. This family owned café also offers catering and to-go orders for people on the run. Park in the 2800 garage off of Edgemont Ave. and bring your parking ticket in to get free parking.

Website

Location

2800 North Central Ave, Suite A100, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

