Tortas Manantial Phoenix

Tortas

Pierna Torta

Pierna Torta

$9.35

Savory Pulled Pork

Jamon Torta

Jamon Torta

$9.35

Sliced Ham & Cheese

Pavo Torta

Pavo Torta

$9.35

Sliced Turkey

Hawaiiana Torta

Hawaiiana Torta

$10.65

Savory pulled pork and pinapple slices

Cubana Torta

Cubana Torta

$10.15

Savory Pulled Pork,Ham,American Cheese

Pollo Torta

Pollo Torta

$9.60

Shredded chicken in a tomato based savory sauce

Pollo En Escabeche Torta

Pollo En Escabeche Torta

$9.60

Pickled shredded chicken in an oil and vinegar mixture with other seasonings

Chicharron Torta

Chicharron Torta

$10.15

Pork rind in a savory house made tomato sauce

Atun Torta

Atun Torta

$9.60

Tuna Salad

Vegetariana Torta

Vegetariana Torta

$9.35

Vegetarian- No meat

Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$10.65

Sandwich

Pierna Sandwich

Pierna Sandwich

$8.30

Savory Pulled Pork

Jamon Sandwich

Jamon Sandwich

$8.30

Sliced Ham & Cheese

Pavo Sandwich

Pavo Sandwich

$8.30

Sliced Turkey

Hawaiiana Sandwich

Hawaiiana Sandwich

$9.60

Savory pulled pork and pinapple slices

Cubana Sandwich

Cubana Sandwich

$9.10

Savory Pulled Pork,Ham,American Cheese

Pollo Sandwich

Pollo Sandwich

$8.60

Shredded chicken in a tomato based savory sauce

Pollo En Escabeche Sandwich

Pollo En Escabeche Sandwich

$8.60

Pickled shredded chicken in an oil and vinegar mixture with other seasonings

Chicharron Sandwich

Chicharron Sandwich

$9.10

Pork rind in a savory house made tomato sauce

Atun Sandwich

$8.60

Tuna Salad

Vegetariana Sandwich

$8.30

Vegetarian- No meat

Aguas Frescas

Melon Agua

Melon Agua

$5.75+
Papaya Agua

Papaya Agua

$5.75+
Fresa Agua

Fresa Agua

$5.75+

strawberry

Sandia Agua

Sandia Agua

$5.75+

watermelon

Mango Agua

$5.75+
Limon Agua

Limon Agua

$5.75+

Lemonade

Horchata Agua

Horchata Agua

$5.75+

Pina Agua

$5.75+

Pineapple

Pepino Agua

$5.75+

Cucumber

Pepino con Limon Agua

Pepino con Limon Agua

$5.95+

Cucumber & Lime

Jamaica Agua

Jamaica Agua

$5.75+
Toronja Agua

Toronja Agua

$5.75+

Grapefruit

Naranja Agua

Naranja Agua

$5.75+

Orange

Guayaba Agua

$5.75+

Guva

Mixta Agua

$5.95+

Multiple Fruit

Mamey Agua

$5.95+
Guanabana Agua

Guanabana Agua

$5.95+

Soursop

Create Your Own Agua

$5.75+

Licuados

Melon Licuado

$6.75+

Papaya Licuado

$6.75+

Pina Licuado

$6.75+

Pineapple

Fresa Licuado

$6.75+

Strawberry

Platano Licuado

$6.75+

Bannana

Guayaba Licuado

$6.99+

Nuez Licuado

$6.75+

Walnut

Chocomil Licuado

$6.75+

Coco Licuado

$6.75+

Coconut

Mango Licuado

$6.75+

Mango

Mixto Licuado

$6.99+

Mamey Licuado

$6.99+

Guanabana Licuado

$6.99+

Soursop

Create Your Own Licuado

$6.75+

Jugos

Jugo Dietetico

Jugo Dietetico

$6.75+

Dietary Juice- Cactus, Parsley, Pineapple, Orange, and Lime

Jugo Energetico

Jugo Energetico

$6.75+

Energetic

Jugo Hawaiiano

Jugo Hawaiiano

$6.75+

Hawaiian Juice- Pineapple, orange & carrots

Jugo Vampiro

Jugo Vampiro

$6.75+

Vampire Juce- Beet Juice with other fruits and Veggies

Jugo Toronja

Jugo Toronja

$6.75+

Grapefruit

Jugo Naranja

Jugo Naranja

$6.75+

Orange Juice

Jugo Zanahoria

$6.75+

Carrot

Jugo Vegetales

$6.75+

Vegetable Mix

Jugo Laveen

Jugo Laveen

$6.75+

Pineapple, beets, orange, and Lime

Nachos

Nachos Queso y Chile

Nachos Queso y Chile

$6.76+

Nachos with Cheese & Jalapenos only

Nachos Con Todo

Nachos Con Todo

$9.35+

Nachos with Pork, cheese & Jalapeno

Nachos Con Tostitos Y Carne

$11.90+

Nachos made with Tostitos chips, cheese, Pulled Pork and Jalapenos

Nachos De Tostitos Solo Queso Y Chile

$8.80+
Nachos Carne Asada

Nachos Carne Asada

$13.50

Postre

Tostitos Preparados

$5.70
Pepihuates

Pepihuates

$6.50
Cueritos

Cueritos

$8.30+

Pork rinds pickled in vinegar prepared your way. Add lime, hot sauce and Tajin

Cacahuates en Vaso

$5.45
Escamocha

Escamocha

$8.30+

Mexican Fruit salad with condensed milk, honey and granola

Fresas Con Crema

Fresas Con Crema

$8.55

Strawberries and Cream- 16oz

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$8.30+

Mexican Fruit Salad Pepared your way with Lime, tajin and hot sauce

Caja De Empanadas

$10.50

3 Por 1.85

$1.85

Fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.50

Side Of Fries

$2.75

Kids Meal

Nuggets, Fries, Drink

Nuggets, Fries, Drink

$7.75

Nuggets, fries, and 16oz drink

Chips

Tostitos

$2.75

Bag of Chips

Chips Regulares

Chips Regulares

$1.05

Tostitos Con Queso

$5.50

Sodas

Botella De Agua

$1.05
Coca De Lata

Coca De Lata

$1.05
Sprite De Lata

Sprite De Lata

$1.05

Coca De Dieta Lata

$1.05
Coca De Botella

Coca De Botella

$3.25

Sprite De Botellas

$3.25

Fresca Botella

$3.25

Manzanita

$3.25

Baso De Agua

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
