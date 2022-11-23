- Home
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
No reviews yet
7333 W Thomas Rd
Ste 88
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Popular Items
Take-Out Packets
Pupusas
2 Pupusa Combo
Choice of two Pupusas served with choice of two sides
3 Pupusa Combo
Choice of three Pupusas served with choice of two sides
3 Pupusas Fuego Combo
Choice of three Pupusas with shredded jalapeños for heat served with choice of two sides
Pupusa A La Carte
A La Carte Handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of filling: Meat, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
Arroz Blanco
Side Casamiento
Frijoles
Side Queso Fresco
Side Crema Salvadoreña
Side Aguacate
Jalapeños Asado
Papas Fritas
Tostadas Solas
Tostadas con Frijoles
Curtido
Salsa
Side de Frijoles
Side de Arroz
Traditional Entrees
Lengua de Res Guisada
Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Stuffed Salvadoran style Chile Relleno stuffed inside with ground beef,potatoes/carrots served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Arroz a la Valenciana
Valencian Spanish style rice cooked with shrimp and chicken served with beans, and two handmade corn tortillas.
Salpicon con Sopa
Minced beef/radish/onion/bay leaf served rice, beans, small beef soup and two handmade corn tortillas.
Carne Asada con Casamiento
Grilled carne asada (steak) served with casamiento(rice/beans cooked together), beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Fajita Trio
Steak, Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo Encebollado
Onion smothered chicken breast filet served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño
Honduran style fried chicken served with pickled lime salad, plantain chips, cotija cheese, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Carne Guisada
Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Churrasco Salvadoreño
Salvadoran grilled sampler plate: Grilled steak, shrimp, Salvadoran chorizo and casamiento rice (beans/rice cooked together) and beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.
Traditional Breakfast
Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran chorizo (sausage), bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef (cachaca), bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Papas con Huevos Revueltos
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs (sunny side, over easy, over hard) with a ranchero salsa served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos
Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Choripan Salvadoreno
Salvadoran breakfast sandwhich served on French roll (choose chorizo or machaca)
Seafood Dishes
Camarones Aguachile
Shrimp cooked in jalapeño & lime juice
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Creamy garlic shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp ceviche served over green salad with avocado slices and grilled shrimp.
Camarones Rancheros
Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Filete de Mojarra Asada
Grilled tilapia filet served with rice, beans, Side salad, chimol (pico de Gallo) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Mojarra Frita
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, beans, Side salad, chimol (pico de Gallo) and two handmade corn tortillas.
Soups
Sopa de Pollo
Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style chicken soup- loaded with variety of veggies, fried chicken on side with side of rice, small side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.
Sopa de Res
Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style beef bone soup- loaded with variety of veggies, bone beef and two handmade corn tortillas.
Sopa de Pata/Mondongo
Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style beef tripe/feet soup (similar to Mexican menudo without the hominy)- loaded with variety of veggies, and two handmade corn tortillas.
Mariscada
Salvadoran seafood soup served with 2 handmade corn tortillas.
1/2 Sopa
16 oz soup Choice of chicken, beef or tripe/feet
Sopa Gallina India
Hen soup
1/2 Sopa y Pupusa Especial
16 oz soup (chose chicken, beef or tripe/feet) and choice of pupusa
1/2 Sopa y Tamal Especial
16 oz soup (chose chicken, beef or tripe/feet) and choice of Salvadoran tamal (wrapped in plantain leaf)
Salads
Appetizers
2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)
2 Corn Tamales served with Salvadoran Crema
2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)
2 Corn Tamales (No Salvadoran Cream)
3 Tamales Combo
3 Salvadoran Tamales wrapped in plantain leaves
Combinacion Salvadoreña
Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava)
Guacamole Salvadoreño
Salvadoran guacamole: diced avocado & hard boiled egg served with chips
Nachos de Carne Asada O Pollo
Carne Asada nachos served with grilled asada, beans, Salvadoran Cream, jalapeños, melted cheese
Pan Relleno
Salvadoran chicken sub style sandwich served with salsa, julienne vegetables,
Pastelitos
Salvadoran style savory empanadas: Choice of ground beef or potato and cheese
Platano Frito con Crema
Fried Plantain and Salvadoran Cream
Platano Fritos con Frijoles
Fried Plantains and Beans
Platano SOLO
Fried Plantains
Platanos Fritos con Todo
Fried Plantains with refried beans and Salvadoran Crema for dipping
Sandwich de Pollo
Shredded Chicken on sliced sandwich bread
Tamales
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves choice of chicken, chipiliin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native from Central America), or refried beans
Tostada de Platano Verde
Plantain Chips
Yuca
Fried Yuca, cassava
Desserts
Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso
Salvadoran pastry baked with rice, cheese and flour.
Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco
Dessert empanadas made with plantains with a creamy milk-based custard filling.
Empanadas de Platano de Frijoles
Nuegados de Yuca con Miel
Fried cassava (yuca) hush puppies with syrup made with sugar cane.
Atol
Hot Drinks Options: Ground Corn Sweet Chowder Pineapple sweetened with sugar cane
Flan
Caramel Flan
Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa
Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate Syrup or Strawberry Syrup
Alemana
Salvadoran Pastry (Cookie)
Peperecha
Salvadoran pastry filled with pineapple
Salporina
Salvadoran pastry (cookie)
Semita de Pina
Salvadoran pastry filled inside with pineapple
Quesadilla Grande
Family size quesadilla (Salvadoran pastry made with cheese, rice and flour)
Margarita Galleta
Salvadoran cookie
Charamusca
Flavored ice, typical Salvadoran summer treat
ChocoBanano
Frozen chocolate dipped banana
Extra Sides
Side de Carne de Res
Side of Beef (Machaca or Bone Beef for the Soup)
Side de Chicharrón Frito
Side of Fried Pork Belly
Side de Pollo Asado
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side de Carne Asada
Side of Grilled Steak (Asada)
Side de Chile Rellenos Solo
Chile Relleno (no sides or tortillas)
Side de Camarones Asados
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Side of Un Huevo
Side One Egg (any type except with ranchero salsa)
Side de Chorizo Solo
Side of Salvadoran Chorizo (Sausage)
Side of Extra Tortillas
Side of Extra Tortillas (2 handmade corn tortillas)
Side de Chicken Tenders Solos
Chicken Tenders Only
Papas Fritas/French Fries
French fries
Side de Tostada de Platano Verde
Side of plantain chips
Side de Chimól
Side of Chimol (like Pico de Gallo)
Spaghetti (solo)
Side Spaghetti (no sides)
Side de Crema
Side Salvadoran Cream
Side de Arroz
Side of Rice
Side de Frijoles
Side of Beans
Side de Curtido
Side of Curtido (Pickled Slaw) for Pupusas
Side de Salsa
Side of Salsa for Pupusas
Side de 2 Huevos
Choice of two eggs any style (except with ranchero salsa)
Side Jalapeños Asados
Side of two grilled jalapeños
Tostadas Solas
Side chips only
Tostadas con Frijoles
Side chips with side of beans
Side Queso Fresco
Side of Queso Fresco (soft fresh cheese)
Side Casamiento
Side of Casamiento (rice and beans cooked together)
Side Aguacate
Side avocado
Bolsa de Tajadas de Platanos
Bag of Plantain Chips
Side Frijoles
Side of Beans
Side Arroz
Side of Rice
Vegan Food
Vegan Week
Bebidas
Té Helado
ICED TEA
Soda de Botella
Bottled Sodas
Soda de Lata
Can Sodas
Kola Champan
Imported Salvadoran soda - cream flavored
Chocolate Caliente
Hot chocolate
Chocolate Salvadoreno
Salvadoran Cacao (Hot Chocolate)
Café Regular
Regular coffee
Café Listo
Salvadoran imported coffee
Café Salvadoreño con Leche
Salvadoran latte using imported Salvadoran coffee
Botella de Agua
Bottled water
Jugos Variedad
Orange or Apple Juice
Vaso Leche Chico
Small glass of milk
Vaso Leche Grande
Large glass of milk
Soda de Plastico
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
