Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Restaurante Salvadoreno #2

review star

No reviews yet

7333 W Thomas Rd

Ste 88

Phoenix, AZ 85033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pupusa A La Carte
3 Pupusa Combo
2 Pupusa Combo

Take-Out Packets

20 Pupusas Family Meal

$59.99

Choice of 20 Pupusas/Tamales mix and match to equal 20 includes the curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa, as well as 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans serves 5-7 people

Pupusas

Handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of filling: Meat, vegetarian and vegan options are available.

2 Pupusa Combo

$10.95

Choice of two Pupusas served with choice of two sides

3 Pupusa Combo

$11.95

Choice of three Pupusas served with choice of two sides

3 Pupusas Fuego Combo

$12.95

Choice of three Pupusas with shredded jalapeños for heat served with choice of two sides

Pupusa A La Carte

A La Carte Handmade corn tortillas stuffed inside with choice of filling: Meat, vegetarian and vegan options are available.

Arroz Blanco

$2.50

Side Casamiento

$2.50

Frijoles

$2.25

Side Queso Fresco

$2.50

Side Crema Salvadoreña

$2.50

Side Aguacate

$2.50

Jalapeños Asado

$2.50

Papas Fritas

$2.95

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Curtido

$3.00+

Salsa

$3.00+

Side de Frijoles

$3.50+

Side de Arroz

$3.00+

Traditional Entrees

Lengua de Res Guisada

$14.50

Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$14.25

Stuffed Salvadoran style Chile Relleno stuffed inside with ground beef,potatoes/carrots served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Arroz a la Valenciana

$14.25

Valencian Spanish style rice cooked with shrimp and chicken served with beans, and two handmade corn tortillas.

Salpicon con Sopa

$14.50

Minced beef/radish/onion/bay leaf served rice, beans, small beef soup and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Asada con Casamiento

$17.25

Grilled carne asada (steak) served with casamiento(rice/beans cooked together), beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$20.25

Steak, Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Encebollado

$14.25

Onion smothered chicken breast filet served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño

$14.95

Honduran style fried chicken served with pickled lime salad, plantain chips, cotija cheese, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$14.25

Grilled chicken served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Guisada

$14.25

Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Churrasco Salvadoreño

$23.95

Salvadoran grilled sampler plate: Grilled steak, shrimp, Salvadoran chorizo and casamiento rice (beans/rice cooked together) and beans, and two hand made corn tortillas.

Traditional Breakfast

Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran chorizo (sausage), bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos

$12.50

Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef (cachaca), bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with casamiento (rice/beans cooked together), queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Papas con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two fried eggs (sunny side, over easy, over hard) with a ranchero salsa served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos

$11.95

Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with potatoes, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with Salvadoran Crema y queso fresco (soft cheese) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Choripan Salvadoreno

$11.95

Salvadoran breakfast sandwhich served on French roll (choose chorizo or machaca)

Seafood Dishes

Camarones Aguachile

$17.75

Shrimp cooked in jalapeño & lime juice

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.75

Creamy garlic shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Ceviche de Camarones

$19.95

Shrimp ceviche served over green salad with avocado slices and grilled shrimp.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.75

Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.

Filete de Mojarra Asada

$17.75

Grilled tilapia filet served with rice, beans, Side salad, chimol (pico de Gallo) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mojarra Frita

$17.95

Fried whole tilapia served with rice, beans, Side salad, chimol (pico de Gallo) and two handmade corn tortillas.

Soups

Salvadoran style soups

Sopa de Pollo

$14.25

Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style chicken soup- loaded with variety of veggies, fried chicken on side with side of rice, small side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.

Sopa de Res

$14.50

Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style beef bone soup- loaded with variety of veggies, bone beef and two handmade corn tortillas.

Sopa de Pata/Mondongo

$14.50

Large size (32oz) IN HOUSE made Salvadoran style beef tripe/feet soup (similar to Mexican menudo without the hominy)- loaded with variety of veggies, and two handmade corn tortillas.

Mariscada

$19.95

Salvadoran seafood soup served with 2 handmade corn tortillas.

1/2 Sopa

$8.95

16 oz soup Choice of chicken, beef or tripe/feet

Sopa Gallina India

$18.95

Hen soup

1/2 Sopa y Pupusa Especial

$11.95

16 oz soup (chose chicken, beef or tripe/feet) and choice of pupusa

1/2 Sopa y Tamal Especial

$11.95

16 oz soup (chose chicken, beef or tripe/feet) and choice of Salvadoran tamal (wrapped in plantain leaf)

Salads

Trio Ensalada

$17.95

Trio Salad: Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp

Ensalada de Pollo Asado

$13.50

Grilled chicken salad

Ensalada de Carne Asada

$13.95

Grilled steak salad

Ensalada de Camarones Asados

$13.95

Grilled shrimp salad

Appetizers

2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)

$6.95

2 Corn Tamales served with Salvadoran Crema

2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)

$5.95

2 Corn Tamales (No Salvadoran Cream)

3 Tamales Combo

$9.95

3 Salvadoran Tamales wrapped in plantain leaves

Combinacion Salvadoreña

$19.25

Salvadoran Sampler includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava)

Guacamole Salvadoreño

$6.95

Salvadoran guacamole: diced avocado & hard boiled egg served with chips

Nachos de Carne Asada O Pollo

$11.95

Carne Asada nachos served with grilled asada, beans, Salvadoran Cream, jalapeños, melted cheese

Pan Relleno

$10.95

Salvadoran chicken sub style sandwich served with salsa, julienne vegetables,

Pastelitos

$6.50

Salvadoran style savory empanadas: Choice of ground beef or potato and cheese

Platano Frito con Crema

$6.50

Fried Plantain and Salvadoran Cream

Platano Fritos con Frijoles

$6.50

Fried Plantains and Beans

Platano SOLO

$4.50

Fried Plantains

Platanos Fritos con Todo

$7.95

Fried Plantains with refried beans and Salvadoran Crema for dipping

Sandwich de Pollo

$5.95

Shredded Chicken on sliced sandwich bread

Tamales

Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves choice of chicken, chipiliin and cheese (leafy green vegetable native from Central America), or refried beans

Tostada de Platano Verde

$5.50

Plantain Chips

Yuca

$7.95

Fried Yuca, cassava

Desserts

Quesadilla de Arroz y Queso

$3.50

Salvadoran pastry baked with rice, cheese and flour.

Empanadas de Platano con Manjar Blanco

$5.50

Dessert empanadas made with plantains with a creamy milk-based custard filling.

Empanadas de Platano de Frijoles

$5.50Out of stock

Nuegados de Yuca con Miel

$5.50

Fried cassava (yuca) hush puppies with syrup made with sugar cane.

Atol

$6.50

Hot Drinks Options: Ground Corn Sweet Chowder Pineapple sweetened with sugar cane

Flan

$3.95

Caramel Flan

Nieve con Chocolate ó Fresa

$3.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate Syrup or Strawberry Syrup

Alemana

$2.50Out of stock

Salvadoran Pastry (Cookie)

Peperecha

$2.50Out of stock

Salvadoran pastry filled with pineapple

Salporina

$2.50Out of stock

Salvadoran pastry (cookie)

Semita de Pina

$3.50Out of stock

Salvadoran pastry filled inside with pineapple

Quesadilla Grande

$12.00Out of stock

Family size quesadilla (Salvadoran pastry made with cheese, rice and flour)

Margarita Galleta

$2.50Out of stock

Salvadoran cookie

Charamusca

$3.25Out of stock

Flavored ice, typical Salvadoran summer treat

ChocoBanano

$3.25Out of stock

Frozen chocolate dipped banana

Extra Sides

Side de Carne de Res

$5.50

Side of Beef (Machaca or Bone Beef for the Soup)

Side de Chicharrón Frito

$4.95

Side of Fried Pork Belly

Side de Pollo Asado

$7.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side de Carne Asada

$7.95

Side of Grilled Steak (Asada)

Side de Chile Rellenos Solo

$8.95

Chile Relleno (no sides or tortillas)

Side de Camarones Asados

$7.95

Side of Grilled Shrimp

Side of Un Huevo

$1.75

Side One Egg (any type except with ranchero salsa)

Side de Chorizo Solo

$3.95

Side of Salvadoran Chorizo (Sausage)

Side of Extra Tortillas

$1.75

Side of Extra Tortillas (2 handmade corn tortillas)

Side de Chicken Tenders Solos

$3.75

Chicken Tenders Only

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$2.95

French fries

Side de Tostada de Platano Verde

$4.75

Side of plantain chips

Side de Chimól

$1.75

Side of Chimol (like Pico de Gallo)

Spaghetti (solo)

$3.25

Side Spaghetti (no sides)

Side de Crema

$2.75+

Side Salvadoran Cream

Side de Arroz

$2.75+

Side of Rice

Side de Frijoles

$2.75+

Side of Beans

Side de Curtido

$2.00+

Side of Curtido (Pickled Slaw) for Pupusas

Side de Salsa

$2.50+

Side of Salsa for Pupusas

Side de 2 Huevos

$3.50

Choice of two eggs any style (except with ranchero salsa)

Side Jalapeños Asados

$2.50

Side of two grilled jalapeños

Tostadas Solas

$1.95

Side chips only

Tostadas con Frijoles

$3.95

Side chips with side of beans

Side Queso Fresco

$2.75

Side of Queso Fresco (soft fresh cheese)

Side Casamiento

$2.75

Side of Casamiento (rice and beans cooked together)

Side Aguacate

$2.75

Side avocado

Bolsa de Tajadas de Platanos

$5.50

Bag of Plantain Chips

Side Frijoles

$2.75

Side of Beans

Side Arroz

$2.75

Side of Rice

Kids Meal

Pupusa

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Spaghetti

$6.95

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.95

Vegan Food

Vegan Pupusas

Vegan Week

Salvadoran Vegan Breakfast

$15.00

2 Vegan Pupusas Combo

$20.00

Vegan Chile Relleno Dinner

$44.00

Bebidas

Té Helado

$4.50

ICED TEA

Soda de Botella

$3.25

Bottled Sodas

Soda de Lata

$1.50

Can Sodas

Kola Champan

$3.25

Imported Salvadoran soda - cream flavored

Chocolate Caliente

$3.25

Hot chocolate

Chocolate Salvadoreno

$4.25

Salvadoran Cacao (Hot Chocolate)

Café Regular

$2.95

Regular coffee

Café Listo

$3.25

Salvadoran imported coffee

Café Salvadoreño con Leche

$4.25

Salvadoran latte using imported Salvadoran coffee

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Bottled water

Jugos Variedad

$2.00

Orange or Apple Juice

Vaso Leche Chico

$1.50

Small glass of milk

Vaso Leche Grande

$3.25

Large glass of milk

Soda de Plastico

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.25+

Tamarindo

$3.25+

Ensalada de Fruta

$3.25+

Limonada

$3.25+

Jamaica

$3.25+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Salvadoran Food

Location

7333 W Thomas Rd, Ste 88, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Directions

Gallery
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2 image
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
orange star4.4 • 909
8911 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Salvadoreno - El Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
12550 W. Thunderbird Rd. El Mirage, AZ 85335
View restaurantnext
Vecina
orange star4.5 • 158
3433 N 56th St Phoenix, AZ 85018
View restaurantnext
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 - Mesa Dr
orange star4.4 • 1,265
303 E Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85210
View restaurantnext
Ofrenda - Cave Creek
orange star3.9 • 152
7100 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Jamba - 001537 - Desert Sky Festival
orange star4.7 • 109
2837 N. 75th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston