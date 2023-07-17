Glendale All Day Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Roasted tomatillo, Morita salsa

Basket of Signature Fries

$11.00

Tossed with sea salt and parsley

Guacamole

$12.00

Cilantro, serrano, fresh lime, and chicharron chips

Buttermilk Onion Rings

$14.00

Served with side of chipotle dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast tenders served with classic ranch sauce

Fried Macaroni and Cheese Pops

$17.00

Breaded and deep-fried macaroni and cheese, served with creamy marinara basil sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$19.00

Tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with green onions. Served with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, served with warm tortilla chips

Wing Sampler Platter

$27.00

12 wings, three flavors, four of each-lemon pepper, Cajun butter, and traditional buffalo. Topped with green onions and celery sticks. Served with ranch and honey mustard

Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders

$27.00

Our classic colorful sliders are served with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and the signature Sugar Factory sauce. Accompanied with a complimentary Sugar Factory duck!

Sampler Platter

$30.00

Buttermilk onion rings, crispy chicken tenders, buffalo wings, and mac and cheese pops. Served with dipping sauces

$17.00

Melted cheese, bacon, green onion, and ranch drizzle

Brooklyn Pizza Loaded Fries

$21.00Out of stock

Marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Fries

$21.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, bacon bits, super cheesy sauce, crispy onions, and green onions

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$21.00

Super cheesy sauce, breaded buffalo chicken, ranch dressing, and red onions

Cheeseburger Loaded Fries

$21.00

Super cheesy sauce, ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, pickles, and drizzle with sugar factory sauce

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque

$13.00

Creamy tomato soup, basil, and Parmesan crostini

Classic French Onion

$13.00

Rich beef broth, caramelized onions, and a Swiss and provolone cheese crouton

Sugar Factory House Salad

$15.00

Sugar factory house salad romaine hearts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, basil, housemade croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Parmesan crostini

Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad

$21.00

Shredded cabbage, julienne carrots, water chestnuts, green onions, mandarin orange, and basil. Toasted with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and crispy wontons with ginger sesame dressing

Pan Roasted Salmon Salad

$21.00

Romaine hearts, avocado, mango, cucumbers, roasted bell peppers, thinly sliced red onions, cilantro, basil, housemade croutons, and lemon herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Grilled Four Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss, on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun with herb mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, and sliced tomato

Grilled Ham and Four Cheese Sandwich

$19.00

Ham, provolone, American, aged Cheddar, melted Swiss on toasted sourdough bread. Griddled golden brown and served with a side of creamy marinara

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$19.00

Melted Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and herb mayo on a toasted French baguette. Served with signature fries

The Sugar Factory Club

$20.00

Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pickles, provolone, and Cheddar cheese with romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, and herb mayo on toasted artisan white bread. Served with signature fries

Steak Sandwich Melt

$21.00

Seared thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Topped with melted provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with signature fries

Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Corn, cauliflower, mushrooms, cilantro, poblano sauce, and ancho spice pumpkin seed

Gringo Tacos

$17.00

Ground beef picadillo, rajas, crema agria, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Pollo Enchilado Tacos

$18.00

Marinated chicken, cilantro, avocado salsa, onions, and queso fresco

Carnitas Tacos

$19.00Out of stock

Authentic carnitas, costra de que queso, cilantro, onions, and salsa michoacana

Ensenada Fish Taco

$20.00Out of stock

Served crispy or grilled, pico de gallo, cabbage, and guajillo crema

Carne Asada Tacos

$21.00

Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole

Birria Tacos

$22.00

Savory braised beef, cilantro, salsa roja, onions, Costra de queso, side of consome

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, queso Blanco

Pollo Quesadilla

$18.00

Marinated chicken and cebollin

Carnitas Quesadilla

$19.00Out of stock

Authentic carnitas, onions, cilantro, and salsa michoacana

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$21.00

Steak, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and guacamole

Birria Quesadilla

$22.00

Savory braised beef, onions, cilantro, and chile de arbol salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.00

Oaxaca and Chihuahua cheese, shrimp

Fajitas

Fajitas El Jardin

$20.00Out of stock

Garden vegetables

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$26.00Out of stock

Lobster Fajitas

$39.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00Out of stock

Tomatillo salsa, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco

Pollo Enchiladas

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken, tomatillo salsa, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.00Out of stock

Mushrooms, rajas, poblano sauce, and Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese

Pollo Mole Enchiladas

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken, mole poblano, Oaxaca crema, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco

Burritos

Veggie Burrito

$17.00

Corn, cauliflower, mushroom ahumado, cilantro, and poblano sauce

Pollo Burrito

$19.00

Marinated chicken, cilantro, onions, and avocado salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$20.00

Steak, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and guajillo crema

Carnitas Burrito

$20.00Out of stock

Braised pork, cilantro, onions, and salsa michoacana

Langosta Burrito

$36.00

Lobster, salsa roja, queso Oaxaca, and pico de gallo

Monster Burgers

The All Natural Turkey Burger

$20.00

8 oz fresh turkey burger, melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Served on a toasted brioche bun

The Signature Sugar Factory Burger

$20.00

8 oz. Angus beef, melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to be

The Big Cheesy

$21.00

8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted American cheese, creamy mac & cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$21.00

8 oz. Angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, crispy applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly

California Veggie Burger

$21.00

Vegan patty served on a toasted brioche bun with melted provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, and herb mayo

Waffle Breakfast Burger

$23.00

8 oz. Angus beef topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, country sausage, fried egg, hash brown, and sausage country gravy. Served on a classic waffle. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but no

Flaming Hot Cheetos® Burger

$23.00

8 oz. Angus beef topped with flaming hot Cheetos®, crusted pepper Jack cheese, more melted pepper Jack, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle mayo. Served on a crushed flaming hot Cheetos® toasted brioche bun. This item can be cook

Super Cheesy Burger

$23.00Out of stock

Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with sugar factory sauce, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, and crispy onions. Topped with our super cheesy sauce table side

South Beach Flair

$26.00

8 oz. Angus beef topped with shrimp, pickles, plantains, applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, chipotle mayo, and chimichurri sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal or

Super Cheesy Smoky Bacon Burger

$26.00Out of stock

Two double Angus beef burger served on a toasted brioche bun with applewood bacon, pickles, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Topped with bacon bits and our super cheesy sauce table side

24K Gold Burger

$150.00Out of stock

This 24k gold-covered signature factory monster burger is dripping in 24k gold leaf & served with freshly dusted golden French fries and a 24k golden milkshake. The 24k rich chocolate golden milkshake is blended with ferrero Rocher golden truffles and topp

Pastas

Spaghetti Marinara

$21.00

Homemade marinara with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese

Penne Alfredo

$21.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$27.00

Roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese

Cajun Chicken Penne Alfredo

$27.00

Spicy Alfredo sauce with roasted garlic, basil and Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Penne Alfredo

$30.00

Alfredo with roasted garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese with fresh shrimp

Spicy Penne Vodka

$30.00Out of stock

Serves 2. Calabrese pepper, tomato cream sauce, Parmesan cheese and burrata cheese, and Parmesan crostini

Chicken Parmesan

$35.00

Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and spaghetti pasta

Spicy Chicken Penne Alla Vodka

$36.00

Serves 2. Crispy chicken breast topped with vodka sauce melted mozzarella and burrata cheese, calabrese peppers, and tomato cream sauce

Stir Fry

Sesame Chicken Stir Fry

$25.00

A combination of thinly sliced chicken breast, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds

Firecracker Shrimp Stir Fry

$27.00

A combination of crispy spicy shrimp, green and red bell peppers, Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds

Garlic Steak Stir Fry

$29.00

A combination of thinly sliced steak, green and red bell peppers Napa cabbage, onions, carrots, and green onions tossed in honey garlic sauce and served over steamed white rice. Topped with crispy wontons and toasted sesame seeds

Grill & Entrees

Brick Chicken

$27.00

Pan-seared chicken breast seasoned with garlic and thyme served with crispy onions and lemon tomato herb sauce

Skirt Steak Frites

$33.00

Pan-seared with Parmesan fries. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne illness. Young children, the elderly,

Pan Roasted Salmon

$33.00

Topped with lemon tomato herb sauce

Grilled Ribeye

$42.00Out of stock

12 oz. grilled Angus ribeye, topped with herb butter and charred lemon. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodbor

Angus Filet

$49.00

8 oz. center-cut Angus filet pan-seared and topped with herb butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of Foodborne

Roasted Twin Maine Lobster Tails

$49.00

Whole Maine lobster tails served with lemon and melted butter

Angus Filet & Maine Lobster Surf and Turf

$79.00

8 oz Angus filet topped with herb butter and a roasted whole Maine lobster tail with lemon and melted butter. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or

Sides

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, basil, and croutons. Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Signature Fries

$9.00

Tossed with sea salt & parsley

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Cremini Mushrooms

$10.00

Garlic, shallots, & thyme

Steamed Broccoli

$10.00

Salted butter

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Shallots & Parmesan

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Herb butter

Classic Shakes

Vanilla Classic Shake

$13.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a caramel-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, white chocolate curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Chocolate Classic Shake

$13.00

Chocolate ice cream blended with melted chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate curls, chocolate sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Strawberry Classic Shake

$13.00

Strawberry ice cream blended with strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream, strawberry curls, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Wheat Trigo Classic Shake

$13.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with honey snacks cereal and vanilla sauce, served in a condensed milk-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, honey puffed wheat, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Mango Classic Shake

$13.00

Mango ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, served in a honey-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, mango pieces, rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow whirly pop

Horchata Classic Shake

$13.00

Vanilla ice cream blend with a cinnamon vanilla sauce, served in a sweet condensed milk swirled mug, topped with whipped cream cinnamon sugar drizzle, rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Cookie Jar Classic Shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with OREO® cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and chocolate sauce topped with OREO® cookies, miní chocolate chips, whipped cream, drizzled with more caramel sauce, and a rainbow whirly pop

Nutella Banana Classic Shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with Nutella® and sliced bananas, served in a chocolate-swirled mug, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, and a rainbow whirly pop

Butterfinger Classic Shake

$15.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with Butterfingers®, served in a chocolate swirled mug, topped with whipped cream, crumbled Butterfingers® and a fun-sized Butterfinger® and a rainbow whirly pop

Insane Milkshakes

Giggle Snickers Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Vanilla shake blended with caramel and peanuts, served in a chocolate caramel popcorn mug, topped with fried OREO's®, gummy worms, peanuts, chocolate and dulce de leche sauce, whipped cream, and a Snickers® bar

Cookie Monster Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Cookies and cream ice cream blended with vanilla sauce, topped with whipped cream, a blue glazed donut, a chocolate chip cookie, a blue frosted cupcake with a birthday candle and served in a chocolate-covered mug with chocolate chip pieces

Rainbow Brite Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Vanilla ice cream served in a tie-dye mug, topped with a rainbow unicorn pop, a vanilla rainbow cake, whipped cream, white chocolate sauce, and a birthday candle

Carnival Fried OREO Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate OREO® cookie crumble mug, topped with silver dollar pancake stack, fried OREO's®, OREO® pieces, whipped cream, powdered sugar, a strawberry, and chocolate sauce drizzle

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Vanilla shake served in a decorated vanilla sprinkle mug, topped with a waffle ice cream sandwich tower, a whirly lollipop, whipped cream, and caramel and white chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Cheesecake Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Strawberry ice cream blended with NY cheesecake, served in a decorated vanilla pink curl mug, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, strawberry toppings, whipped cream, gummy strawberries, and drizzled strawberry sauce

Brownie Volcano Explosion Insane Milkshake

$19.00Out of stock

Chocolate shake served in a chocolate frosted mug, mini chocolate chips, topped with a chocolate frosted donut, a brownie ice cream bar, chocolate pocky cookies, whipped cream, and dark and white chocolate drizzle

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with salted caramel sauce and chocolate chips, served in a chocolate-frosted mug with mini pretzels, topped with a NY cheesecake slice, vanilla cupcake, mini pretzels, whipped cream, and salted caramel drizzle

OREO® Madness Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Cookies n cream shake served in a chocolate sprinkle mug, topped with an OREO® cupcake tower, whipped cream, Hershey's®, OREO® bar, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Mania Insane Milkshake

$19.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with Reese's® pieces, served in a peanut butter mug, topped with a giant chocolate cake, peanut butter cups, Reese's®, whipped cream and drizzled chocolate sauce

Maple Grand Slam Insane Milkshake

$20.00

Vanilla ice cream served in a white confetti mug, topped with silver dollar pancakes, mini waffles, crispy maple bacon, whipped cream, more confetti, and maple syrup drizzle

S'mores Brownie Insane Milkshake

$20.00

Chocolate ice cream blended with toasted marshmallow syrup. Topped with an insane seven-layer s'more brownie tower, served on top of a chocolate-covered mug with Hershey® bar pieces, and dusted with graham cracker crumble and pieces

Dessert Menu

New York Cheesecake

$14.00

Topped with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Layers of chocolate devil's food cake, dark chocolate icing with bittersweet chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls, chocolate malt balls, and whipped cream

Rainbow Cake

$14.00

Layer's of colorful vanilla cake, white chocolate sauce, Skittles®, and whipped cream

Oreo® Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched in between two OREO® stuffed chocolate chip cookies, topped with whipped cream, OREO® cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Cookie Skillet

$20.00Out of stock

Warm chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Nutella® and dusted with powdered sugar. A scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with rainbow white chocolate sauce sprinkled with M&M's® and duck candy confetti

Fondue

$23.00Out of stock

Warm melted milk chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows. Served with strawberries, bananas, cheesecake bites, red velvet cake bites, brownie bites, and gummy bears

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$15.00

Warm waffle brushed with melted butter, garnished with fresh berries and topped with whipped cream

Fresh Mixed Berry Waffle

$18.00

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries tossed with raspberry sauce and lemon zest. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

S'mores Nutella® Waffle

$18.00

Smothered with Nutella® and torched marshmallow fluff. Topped with whipped cream, Hershey® pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar

Angels in Heaven Waffles

$19.00

Warm waffle tower topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and chocolate sauce. Served with whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle

$21.00

Warm waffles stuffed with strawberries and delicious NY cheesecake. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and strawberry sauce

Banana-Split Waffle

$21.00

Double stack waffle with giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. Served with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls. Topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, powdered su

Chicken and Waffles

$27.00

Buttermilk fried chicken served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles

$29.00

Buttermilk fried chicken and waffle tossed in our hot honey sauce served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

Old Fashioned Sundaes

The Classic Sundae

$19.00

Giant scoops of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream covered with hot fudge and topped with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a gummy cherry on top!

Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Sundae

$20.00

Three scoops of strawberry ice cream with New York cheesecake chunks and strawberries topped with strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and white chocolate strawberry shavings

Cookie Jar Sundae

$21.00

Giant scoops of cookies & cream topped with caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream, crushed OREO®, and homemade chocolate chip cookie chunks

Chocolate Blackout Sundae

$21.00

Giant scoops of chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate brownie chunks, and topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles with a gummy cherry on top!

Banana Split Sundae

$21.00

Giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls topped with hot fudge, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, and powdered sugar with a gummy cherry on top

World Famous Sugar Factory King Kong Sundae

$99.00

Serves 12. 20 scoops of ice cream covered with hot fudge, caramel and strawberry sauces, caramelized banana, marshmallows, chocolate chip cookie chunks, a glazed donut, a vanilla cupcake, white chocolate strawberry, gummy bears, M&M's®, skittles®, OREO®, c

1/2 World Famous King Kong Sundae

$65.00

Hot Chocolate

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$11.00

You'll feel like you're toasting marshmallows over a campfire when you take a sip of this delicious s'mores, hot chocolate! Made with rich decadent milk chocolate and toasted marshmallows and then topped with homemade whipped cream, Hershey® chocolate piec

Pink Unicorn Hot Chocolate

$11.00

As unique as a unicorn and as pretty as a princess, you don't want to miss out on this fun flavorful pink hot chocolate! Made with rich pink white chocolate and topped with homemade whipped cream, colorful marshmallows, delicious pink and blue chocolate sa

Classic Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Sometimes the most simple things are the best! Enjoy our rich classic hot chocolate made from scratch with smooth rich milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate curls

Coffee

The Carlos

$8.50

Piping hot espresso, topped with whipped cream and cocoa powder

Mochaccino

$8.50

Pure melted dark chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream, crushed malt balls, and dark chocolate shavings

Chocolate Cappuccino

$10.00

Steamed milk chocolate and a double shot of espresso, topped with white chocolate shavings and served with mini chocolate chip cookies

Sugar Factory Cappuccino

$10.00

Steamed white chocolate milk, a double shot of espresso, and milk chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Iced Coffees

Cookies & Cream

$14.00

Perfect combination of cookies and cream coffee and freshly baked Belgian waffle to level up your brunch

Nutella

$14.00

Delicious mix of Nutella® and coffee to kick start your day on a sweet note! Topped with a Nutella® drizzled waffle

Salted Caramel

$14.00

No brunch is complete without this delicious salted caramel iced coffee topped with fresh Belgian waffle and even more salted caramel drizzle

Mocha

$14.00

Don't be surprised if this decadent, chocolate twist on a iced coffee becomes your brunch favorite! Topped with chocolate-drizzled homemade waffles

Brunch

Pancakes

Short Stack of Buttermilks

$12.00

Buttermilk pancakes, powdered sugar, and maple syrup

Fruity Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, banana, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Dulce De Leche Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with dulce de leche sauce, candied pecans, whipped cream, and strawberries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, whipped cream, a half-chocolate chip cookie, and powdered sugar

Berry Sour Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with warm berry compote, whipped cream, sour cream drizzle, and powdered sugar

Nutella® Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana and strawberry, Nutella® drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Peanut Butter Cup Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes chocolate sauce, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce, Reese's pieces, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with blueberry topping, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Banana Strawberry Pancakes

$15.00

Buttermilk pancakes, white chocolate, and raspberry sauce, topped with bananas, strawberries, white chocolate chips, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Strawberry Berry Pancakes

$15.00

Buttermilk pancakes, white chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

S'mores Pre's Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, Hershey's bar, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles

Fried OREO® Cheesecake Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes, fried OREO's, chocolate sauce, topped with a slice of NY cheesecake, whipped cream, OREO® crumbles, and powdered sugar

Tres Carnes Pancakes

$5.00

Buttermilk pancakes baked with ham, bacon, pork sausage, and melted Cheddar cheese sauce

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips, banana slices topped with whipped cream, Reese's pieces, and chocolate sauce

Honky Tonk Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes, peanut butter sauce, banana šlices, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and crushed

Show Stopper Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and bananas topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Apple Crumble Pancakes

$21.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with apple cinnamon compote, candied pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and brown sugar crumble

Chocolate Covered OREO® Pancake

$21.00

Buttermilk pancakes, vanilla cream frosting, OREO® crumbles, topped with cookies and cream ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce

Brownie Sundae Pancakes

$21.00

Buttermilk pancakes, mini dark chocolate chips, topped with a warm brownie, salted walnuts, vanilla cream, chocolate, and caramel sauces

Salted Carl Pretzel Pancakes

$21.00

Buttermilk pancakes topped with salted caramel sauce, caramel popcorn, jumbo pretzel, Nutella® drizzle, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream

Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes

$30.00Out of stock

Fluffy colorful rainbow buttermilk stack, warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, and butter. Served with chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberry preserve, and whipped cream with rainbow sprinkles. Comes with a signature sugar factory rubber duckie for you to t

Eggs, Omelets

Farm Fresh Eggs Your Way

$16.00

Two eggs any style served with home fries, applewood bacon, or country sausage

Sugar Factory Omelet

$17.00

Three farm fresh eggs, diced baked ham, aged Cheddar, onions, peppers, and parsley served with home fries

Four Cheese Omelet

$17.00

Melted mozzarella, aged Cheddar, provolone, brie, and fresh herbs served with home fries

Egg Whites and Spinach Omelet

$17.00

Roasted onions, tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, and parsley served with home fries

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Three farm fresh eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, roasted mushrooms, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, green onions, asparagus, and spinach served with home fries

Western Omelet

$18.00

Three farm fresh eggs, diced ham, melted Swiss cheese, green and red peppers, and fresh herbs served with home fries

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$18.00

Three farm fresh eggs, diced baked ham, Cheddar cheese, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, and fresh herbs served with home fries

Chilaquiles Verdes

$19.00Out of stock

Crispy corn tortillas tossed in salsa verde topped with queso fresco, red onions, poblano crema, and black refried beans (choice of protein eggs, chicken, steak)

Chilaquiles Rojos

$19.00Out of stock

Crispy corn tortillas tossed in our morita salsa topped with queso fresco, red onions, Oaxaca crema, and refried beans (choice of protein eggs, chicken, steak)

SF Breakfast Burrito

$21.00

Scramble eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, shredded cheese, and salsa fresca served with refried beans

Chicken Mole Chilaquiles

$21.00Out of stock

Crispy corn tortillas, shredded chicken breast, tossed in mole sauce topped with toasted sesame seed, Oaxaca crema, and queso fresco

Steak and Eggs

$31.00

Grilled skirt steak served with two farm fresh eggs cooked your way and served with home fries and butter toasted. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultr

Eggs Benedict & Sandwiches

Sugar Factory's Eggs Benedict

$20.00

Poached eggs, hash browns, Canadian bacon, grilled asparagus, and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$19.00

Melted Swiss cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and herb mayo served on a toasted French baguette

The Sugar Factory Club

$20.00

Roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, pickles, provolone and Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, avocado, vine-ripened tomatoes, and herb mayo on toasted artisan white bread

Steak Sandwich Melt

$21.00

Seared thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Topped with melted provolone and Parmesan cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with signature fries

Waffles & French Toast

Classic Waffle

$14.00

Warm waffle brushed with melted butter, garnished with fresh berries, and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Banana Waffle

$14.00

Caramel sauce, fresh sliced bananas, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$14.00

Topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Nutella® Waffle

$14.00

Nutella® drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$14.00

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar

Peach Waffle

$14.00

Cinnamon sugar peaches, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Dutch Apple Waffle

$14.00

Apple cinnamon compote, walnuts, powdered sugar, caramel sauce, and whipped cream

Churro Waffle

$15.00Out of stock

Brown butter topping with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar

Ice Cream Waffle

$15.00

Two scoops of your choice of ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Strawberries and Cream Waffle

$15.00

Glazed strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar

OREO® Nutella® Waffle

$18.00

Fried OREO® cookies topped with vanilla ice cream, OREO® crumbles, shredded coconut, and chocolate chips, drizzled with peanut butter, Nutella®, and powdered sugar

Fruity Pebbles Waffle

$18.00

Topped with fruity pebbles cereal, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, white chocolate, and raspberry sauce

S'mores Nutella® Waffle

$19.00

Smothered with Nutella® and torched marshmallow fluff. Topped with whipped cream, Hershey® bar pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar

Angels in Heaven Waffles

$19.00

Warm waffle tower topped with fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle

$21.00

Warm waffles stuffed with strawberries and delicious NY cheesecake, topped with strawberries, cheesecake pieces, whipped cream, strawberry sauce, anam cracker crumbles, and powdered sugar

Banana Split Waffle

$25.00

Double stack waffle with giant scoops of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. Served with strawberries, caramelized bananas, and chocolate malt balls. Topped with chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauce, whipped cream, toasted walnuts, powdered su

Chicken and Waffles

$27.00

Buttermilk fried chicken served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple syrup

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles

$29.00

Buttermilk fried chicken and waffle tossed in our hot honey sauce served over our classic waffle with whipped butter and warm maple

Gracie's Strawberry Croissant French Toast

$13.00

Fresh baked croissant topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Traditional French Toast

$14.00

Thick sliced brioche. Served with whipped cream, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup

Reese's Pieces Churro French Toast

$14.00

Our churro French toast is piled high and topped with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, Reese's ⓡ pieces, and whipped cream, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro French Toast

$14.00

Our churro French toast piled high and topped with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon toast crunch cereal, whipped cream, and drizzled with white chocolate and caramel sauce

Banana Foster French Toast

$14.00

Caramelized bananas, chocolate shaving, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

305 French Toast

$14.00

Two fried eggs, ham slices, American and Swiss cheese, and dusted with powdered sugar

Churro French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Brown sugar sauce topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar

Lorraine's Apple French Toast

$15.00

Apple cinnamon compote, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Bread Pudding French Toast

$15.00

Caramelized pecans, whipped cream, salted caramel sauce, and powder sugar

Banana Cream French Toast

$15.00

Topped with banana pudding, fresh banana slices, graham cracker crumble, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Nutella® Peanut Butter Crispy French Toast

$15.00

Deep-fried crispy bread topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, and graham cracker, drizzled with peanut butter and Nutellaⓡ

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$16.00

Cheesecake slices, strawberry slices, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Sugar Factory French Toast Monte Cristo

$19.00

Sweet and savory classic French toast layered with country ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and provolone cheese, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with strawberry jelly, fresh berries, and home fries

Burgers

The All Natural Turkey Burger

$20.00

Fresh turkey burger, melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, crispy onions, sautéed mushrooms, and herb mayo. Served on a toasted brioche bun

The Signature Sugar Factory Burger

$20.00

Angus beef, melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limited to beef, eg

The Big Cheesy

$21.00

Angus beef topped with melted American cheese, creamy mac and cheese, applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal ori

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$21.00

Angus beef, blue cheese crumbles, crispy applewood bacon, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, and sugar factory sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cookin

California Veggie Burger

$21.00

Vegan patty served on a toasted brioche bun with melted provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, and herb mayo

Waffle Breakfast Burger

$23.00

Angus beef topped with melted Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, country sausage, fried egg, hash brown, and sausage country gravy. Served on a classic waffle. This item can be cooked to order. Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, including but not limi

Flaming Hot Cheetos® Burger

$23.00

Angus beef topped with flaming hot cheetos®, crusted pepper Jack cheese, more melted pepper Jack, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle mayo. Served on a crushed flaming hot cheetos® toasted brioche bun. This item can be cooked to

Sides

Choice of Buttered Toast

$6.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Hash Browns

$7.00

Flaky Buttery Croissant

$7.00

Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Country Sausage

$8.00

Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$8.00

Grilled Baked Ham

$8.00

Bowl of Fresh Berries

$8.00

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

$5.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Drip Coffee

$7.00

Caffé Americano

$8.00

Caffé Latte

$8.50

Nutella Latte

$8.50

Lucky Charm Blue Latte

$8.50

Caramel Macchiato

$8.50

Caffé Mocha

$8.50

White Mocha

$8.50

The Carlos

$8.50

Mochaccino

$8.50

Cappuccino

$10.00

Chocolate Cappuccino

$10.00

Cold Beverages

Iced Caffé Americano

$9.00

Pretty in Pink Latte

$9.50

Matcha Latte

$9.50

Lucky Charm Blue Latte*

$9.50

Iced Caffé Latte

$9.50

Iced Caffé Mocha

$9.50

Iced White Mocha

$9.50

Pink Unicorn Chocolate

$9.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$9.50

Blended Beverages

Mocha Frappuccino

$9.50

Caramel Frappuccino

$9.50

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

$9.50

Hot Chocolate

Pink Unicorn Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Classic Hot Chocolate

$11.00

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Natti Nattasha Mimosas

Natti Vice

$15.00

Natti Natasha's spin on the delicious Miami Vice! Strawberry, piña colada, coconut rum, and Tasha sparkling Rose

Diosa

$15.00

Sweet and bubbly! The perfect combination to pair berries, lemon, and Tasha sparkling rose!

Baby Love

$15.00

Stunning mimosa! This combination of blue raspberry lemonade is sweet, crisp, and tasty! Feel the bubbles of Tasha sparkling rose with this tasty mimosa

Yummy Yummy Love

$15.00

Take a sip of this mimosa and travel to the Caribbean! Guava, rum, and fresh lemonade topped with Tasha sparkling rose

Rom Pom Pom

$15.00

Sweet and refreshing! This mimosa blends melon and pineapple perfectly with Tasha sparkling rose

Mimosa Flights

$35.00

Pick any 3 mimosas

Mimosas

Brunch Punch

$15.00

Breakfast punch meets mimosa in a perfect blend of pineapple and amaretto, making a delicious brunch cocktail!

Island Oasis

$15.00

Take your tastebuds to the islands, after indulging in this banana and melon mimosa you'll want to head straight for the beach!

Sunset

$15.00

This orange and pineapple fusion will hit the spot, a classic mimosa with a sugar factory twist!

Royal Raspberry

$15.00

Feel like royalty while enjoying this perfect blend of raspberry and cranberry, a perfect morning cocktail!

Sparking Sunrise

$15.00

Get lost in the sunrise with this pink peach dream, citrus flavors will fill your imagination!

Day Dreaming

$15.00

Keep your dreams going when you send your tastebuds on a wild ride with this sweet-and-sour mimosa paradise. Enjoy raspberry and lemon flavors topped with sparkling champagne for this satisfying treat!

Champagne Mimosa

$19.00

Choose one juice

Mimosa Flights

$35.00Out of stock

Pick any 3 mimosas

BYO Bloody Mary

Build Your Own Bloody Mary

$19.00Out of stock

Choose any three toppings