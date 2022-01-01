Chicken parmesan in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Papi's Pizza
20329 North 59th Avenue, Glendale
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.99
Chicken cutlets, breaded and fried until crispy. Smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked until bubby. On a sub roll w/ french fries OR
As a dinner with pasta, garden salad, & garlic bread.
SANDWICHES
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$11.49
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.