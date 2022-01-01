Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Papi's Pizza

20329 North 59th Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Chicken cutlets, breaded and fried until crispy. Smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked until bubby. On a sub roll w/ french fries OR
As a dinner with pasta, garden salad, & garlic bread.
More about Papi's Pizza
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

6409 W Glendale Ave H, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (1595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN$11.49
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

