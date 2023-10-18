N/A BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
DR PEPPER
$3.00
Diet Dr Pepper
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Minute Made Lemonade
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
CLUB SODA
$3.00
TONIC
$3.00
GINGER ALE
$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

Iced Tea
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
Milk
$4.50

JUICE

RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
FEVERTREE SPARKLING GRAPEFRUIT
$4.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Red Bull
$4.50
SF Red Bull
$4.50
COCONUT REDBULL
$5.00
APPLE CIDER
$4.00

Breakfast

From the Griddle

Two Good To Be True
$15.00
Churro Nutella French Toast
$16.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict
$16.00
Green Chili Tamale Benedict
$17.00
Eggs Joshy Benedict
$16.00

Hashes

Prairie Pork Hash
$17.00Out of stock
Cowboy Hash
$18.00Out of stock
Heavenly Hash
$18.00

Saloon Classics

Steak & Eggs
$25.00
The Basic
$15.00
Crazy Cowgirl
$17.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$14.00
Little Piggy
$16.00
Chicken & Waffles
$17.00
Crazy Cowboy
$18.00Out of stock

Build Your Own

BYO Omelette
$12.00
BYO Burro
$12.00

Omelettes

Prairie Garden Omelette
$15.00
Western Omelette
$17.00
Poblano Cream Omelette
$17.00

Burros

Mexican Burrito
$16.00
H&S Burrito
$15.00
Monster Burrito
$16.00

Southwest Sunrise

Chilaquiles
$15.00
Breakfast Tamales
$17.00
Poblano Breakfast
$16.00
Breakfast Tostados
$16.00
La Playita Huevos Rancheros
$16.00

A Light Days Work

Power Breakfast Bowl
$12.00
Avocado Toast
$13.00
Yogurt Parfait
$10.00

Extra Breakfast Fixins

SD of Bacon
$4.00
SD of Sausage
$4.00
SD of Ham
$5.00
SIDE OF EGG
$2.00+
SD of English Muffin
$3.00
SD of Toast
$3.00
SD of Biscuit & Gravy
$6.00
SD of Fruit
$5.00
SD of 1 Pancake
$3.00
SD of 2 Pancakes
$6.00
SD of Hashbrowns
$4.00
SD of Pork Green Chili
$6.00
SD of Tamale
$5.00
SD of Gravy
$2.00

Kids Breakfast

Baby Basic
$8.50
Fun Flap Jack
$8.50

Starters

Mozzarella Balls
$12.00Out of stock
Loaded Nachos
$15.00
Jalapeño Bacon Mac N Cheese
$12.00
Shrimp Skewers
$14.00Out of stock
Wings
$15.00
Chicken Tenders
$13.00
Chips & Salsa
$8.00

Lunch/Dinner

Cantina Classics

Sliders
$15.00
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Ranch Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
BLTA
$14.00
Adult Grilled Cheese
$17.00
French Philly Cheesesteak
$17.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Dinner
$17.00
Fish Fry Dinner
$15.00

Burgers

Arizona Burger
$15.00
Western Burger
$15.00
Black & Blue Burger
$17.00
Build Your Own
$13.00

South of the Border

Alejandro's Baja Bowl
$14.00
Tamale Love
$15.00
Pollo Fundido Plate
$16.00
Tacos
$14.00
Enchiladas
$15.00
Quesadilla
$14.00
Taquitos
$13.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Basil Soup
$8.00
French Onion Soup
$9.00
Chili
$10.00Out of stock
House Salad
$11.00
Caesar salad
$14.00
Steak Salad
$16.00
Strawberry Salad
$15.00
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Salmon Chopped Salad
$15.00

Just Like Yo' Mama's

Smothered Burger
$16.00
Ribeye
$29.00
Flat Iron Steak
$25.00
Chipotle Meatloaf
$17.00
Chicken Pot Pie
$18.00
Chicken Piccata
$17.00
Roasted Chicken & Veggies
$16.00
Salmon Filet & Veggies
$18.00
Chicken Lollies
$17.00

Kids dinner

HOT DOG
$8.50
PEPPERONI PIZZA
$8.50
MINI BURGER
$8.50
GRILLED CHEESE
$8.50
CHICKEN TENDERS
$8.50
CHEESE QUESADILLA
$8.50
MAC N CHEESE
$8.50

Extra Fixin's

Side Baked Potato
$8.00
Side Mashed Potatoes
$7.00
Side Whiskey Cream Corn
$8.00
Side Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Side Asparagus
$8.00
Side French Fries
$5.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Side House Salad
$7.00
Side Caesar Salad
$8.00
Side Small Salsa
$1.00
Side Large Salsa
$2.00