Mexican & Tex-Mex

Salsa Brava 2220 E route 66

1,878 Reviews

$$

2220 E route 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Order Again

Popular Items

Chimichanga**
Classic Enchiladas**
Sopapillas**

Merchandise

Hat

$28.00

Mug

$10.00

Salsa Brava Bar Shirt

$30.00

Salsa Brava Sticker

$2.00

Salsa Brava Sweatshirt

$45.00

Salsa Brava V-Neck Shirt

$15.00

**Family Packages

Baja Taco Family Pack**

$46.00

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen fish tacos / fried or grilled / flour tortilla / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / shredded cabbage / Pico de Gallo / marinated red onion / lime crème / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Bakers Dozen (13) Fried Taco Family Package**

$41.00

Serves 4-5 people | A Baker's dozen (13) grilled tacos / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / hand smashed pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Carnitas Family Pack**

$43.95

Serves 4-5 people | Choice of classic carnitas, peach and habanero carnitas or Cochinita Pibil carnitas / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / chips / salsa

Enchilada Family Pack**

$40.95

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen enchiladas / choice of mixed cheese, smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Fajita Family Pack**

$46.00

Serves 4-5 people | Choice of all-natural chicken breast, marinated steak, or combination / caramelized onions / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa

Mini Burrito Family Pack**

$40.95

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen mini burritos / choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or diced Carne Asada / mild red chili or spicy green chili / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Shrimp Fajita Family Pack**

$50.95

Serves 4-5 people | Grilled shrimp fajitas / caramelized onion / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa

Shrimp Taco Family Pack**

$46.00

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen shrimp tacos / fried or grilled / flour tortilla / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / shredded cabbage / Pico de Gallo / marinated red onion / lime crème / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Family Pack**

$46.00

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen shredded smoked chicken enchiladas / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / chips / salsa

Spinach Enchilada Family Pack**

$41.00

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen spinach enchiladas / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

Taco Family Pack**

$40.95

Serves 4-5 people | One dozen soft tacos / choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa

**NA Beverages

*Jarritos Mandarin

$4.50

*Sasparilla

$4.00

**Appetizers

Chili con Queso**

$9.50

Mixed cheeses / house-made green chili sauce / cilantro / white onion / house-made tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp**

$13.45

Four hand breaded jumbo shrimp in fresh flaked coconut / mango salsa / mixed cheeses / lime crème

Quesadilla**

$12.50

Choice of: Carne Asada, smoked chicken or roasted pork / mixed cheeses / hand stretched flour tortilla / lime crème / onions / cilantro

Nachos Brava**

$14.49

House-made tortilla chips / roasted pork green chile / Pico de Gallo / onions / cilantro / lime crème / sour cream

**Salads

Caesar Brava**

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce / grilled chicken / bell pepper medley / smoked bacon / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / classic Caesar dressing

Fajita Salad**

$15.00

Charbroiled steak, chicken, or combination / crisp romaine lettuce / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole

Taco Salad**

$15.49

Choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / 14-inch flour tortilla shell / shredded lettuce / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / sour cream / guacamole

**Fajitas

Sizzled meat or Portobello mushrooms with caramelized onions and bell peppers. Served with roasted corn rice and pinto beans or substitute grilled vegetable medley. Comes with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and hand stretched flour tortillas. Request corn tortillas for gluten-free.

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**

$20.00

Grilled chicken and shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Chicken Fajitas (GF)**

$18.50

Grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Fajita Magnifico (GF)**

$22.00

Skirt steak / jumbo shrimp / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Portobello Fajitas (GF)**

$17.49

Portobello mushrooms / zucchini / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Steak and Chicken Fajitas (GF)**

$19.00

Marinated steak / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**

$22.00

Marinated steak and grilled shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

Steak Fajitas (GF)**

$19.00

Marinated steak / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas

**What Guy Ate

Wanna try what Guy Fieri loved? Try the food featured on our Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode!

Navajo Taco**

$18.00

Traditional frybread / house pinto beans / classic carnitas / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / lime crème / pickled red onion / sour cream

Stuffed Sopapilla**

$18.00

Traditional frybread / house pinto beans / smoked chicken / topped with cilantro cream sauce / cilantro / onions / pickled red onion / lime crème / sour cream

**Grande Combos

Served with roasted corn rice, pinto beans or grilled vegetable medley. No substitutions, please.

Burro Combo**

$17.49

Green chili Carne Asada burrito / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / bean tostada

Carnitas Combo**

$17.49

Classic carnitas / grilled orange / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / smoked chicken tostada / hand stretched flour tortillas

Salsa Brava Combo**

$18.49

Two smoked chicken dorados tacos / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / smoked chicken tostada

**Enchiladas

Choice of two enchiladas, served with roasted corn rice and pinto beans or substitute grilled vegetable medley.

Classic Enchiladas**

$13.49

Two hand rolled corn tortillas / mixed cheeses / spicy green chili or mild red chili

Enchiladas de Camaron**

$16.49

Two hand rolled corn tortillas / grilled shrimp / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce

Portobello Spinach Enchiladas**

$14.00

Two hand rolled corn tortillas / grilled portobello mushrooms / spinach / mixed cheeses / mild red chili sauce

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas**

$15.49

Two hand rolled corn tortillas / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / side of sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas**

$14.00

Two hand rolled corn tortillas / creamed spinach / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce

**Burritos and Chimichangas

Chimichanga Blanco**

$16.49

Smoked chicken chimichanga / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / sour cream / guacamole

Chimichanga**

$16.49

Choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork or carne asada / Grande burrito lightly fried / topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce / sour cream / guacamole

Classic Carnitas Burrito**

$15.49

Hand stretched flour tortilla / classic carnitas pork / mild red chile / sour cream / house pinto beans / rice

Cochinita Pibil Burrito**

$15.49

Hand stretched flour tortilla / Achiote rubbed roasted pork / mild red chile / mixed cheeses / pico de gallo / lime creme

Fajita Chicken Burrito**

$15.49

Hand stretched flour tortilla/grilled chicken/caramelized onion and bell peppers/house pinto beans/mixed cheeses/spicy green chili sauce/sour cream

Farmers Burrito**

$14.49

Hand-stretched flour tortilla/house pinto beans/grilled vegetable medley/pico de gallo/mixed cheeses/choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce

Gordito Burrito**

$18.49

Everything but the kitchen sink! / 14" hand-stretched flour tortilla / smoked chicken / roasted pork / carne asada / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / pico de gallo /sour cream / guacamole / lime crème / choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce

Grande Burrito**

$15.49

Choice of: smoked chicken, roasted pork or carne asada / Hand-stretched flour tortilla / choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce

Peach and Habanero Carnitas Burrito**

$15.49

Hand stretched flour tortilla / slow roasted pork braised with peach and habanero / mixed cheeses / red chile sauce / sour cream

**Route 66 Street Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos**

$15.49

Flour tortillas / lightly fried Icelandic Hoki / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / cabbage / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice

Carne Asada Tacos**

$15.49

Flour tortillas / Grilled steak / cilantro / onions

Chicken Dorados Tacos**

$14.49

Grilled corn tortilla / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo

Classic Carnitas Tacos**

$14.49

Flour tortillas / Slow roasted pork / freshly squeezed orange / cilantro / onion / lime crème

Cochinita Pibil Tacos**

$15.49

Flour tortillas / Achiote braised pork shoulder (Yucutan-style pit roasted pork) / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème

Maui Adovado (Spicy Hot) Tacos**

$15.49

Flour tortillas / grilled pork tenderloin marinated with hot Chile de Arbul / grilled pineapple / onions / cilantro / lime crème

Peach and Habanero Tacos**

$15.49

Flour tortillas / braised pork shoulder in peach sauce / mango salsa / pickled red onion / lime crème

Shrimp Tacos**

$17.49

Flour tortillas / lightly fried medium shrimp / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / cabbage / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème

**Award Winning Carnitas

Classic Carnitas**

$17.49

Slow roasted pork glazed in it's own juices / fresh orange / guacamole / hand stretched flour tortillas

Cochinita Pibil Carnitas**

$18.49

(Yucutan-Style Pit Roasted Pork) Anchiote pork shoulder / mango salsa / guacamole / hand stretched corn tortillas / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice

Peach and Habanero Carnitas**

$18.49

Slow roasted pork braised with peach and habanero / sour cream / mango salsa / hand stretched flour tortillas / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice

**Traditional Plates

Chicken Stuffed Poblano**

$15.49

Roasted poblano pepper / grilled chicken / roasted vegetable medley / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice

Carne Adovado (SPICY HOT) (GF)**

$17.49

Grilled pork tenderloin marinated with hot Chile de Arbul / sour cream / hand stretched flour tortillas

Carne Asada Ranchera**

$19.49

Grilled skirt steak / Pico de Gallo / cheese enchilada with red chile sauce / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched flour tortillas

Quesadilla**

$15.49

Choice of: smoked chicken, Carne Asada or pork shoulder / Hand stretched flour tortilla / mixed cheeses / cilantro / onion / lime crème / sour cream / guacamole

** For the Kids

Cheese Enchilada**

$6.49

Hand rolled corn tortilla / mixed cheese / mild red chile / pinto beans / roasted corn rice

Chicken Fingers and Fries**

$8.00

Fried chicken strips /side of fries / side of ketchup

Mini Burgers and Fries**

$8.00

Two slider-style mini burgers / side of fries / side of ketchup

Mini Cheese Crisp**

$6.49

Small tortilla crisped with melted mixed cheese / pinto beans / roasted corn rice

Kids Taco**

$6.49

Soft or hard taco with choice of: Carne Asada, roasted pork or smoked chicken / pinto beans / roasted corn rice

**Dessert

Deep Fried Ice Cream**

$8.00

Deep fried vanilla bean ice cream / cinnamon corn flakes / fried flour tortilla shell / whipped cream / chocolate

Flan**

$7.50

House made Mexican custard / caramelized sugar / whipped cream

Key Lime Pie**

$8.00

House-made graham cracker crust / fresh lime filling / whipped cream / lime sauce

Mexican Chocolate Mousse**

$7.50

House-made Colombian single origin chocolate / touch of Kahlua / whipped cream / chocolate sauce

Sopapillas**

$4.75

Fried bread / cinnamon sugar mix / side of honey

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome in! We are so glad you're here!

Location

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Directions

