- Home
- /
- Flagstaff
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
Salsa Brava 2220 E route 66
1,878 Reviews
$$
2220 E route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
**Family Packages
Baja Taco Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen fish tacos / fried or grilled / flour tortilla / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / shredded cabbage / Pico de Gallo / marinated red onion / lime crème / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Bakers Dozen (13) Fried Taco Family Package**
Serves 4-5 people | A Baker's dozen (13) grilled tacos / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / hand smashed pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Carnitas Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | Choice of classic carnitas, peach and habanero carnitas or Cochinita Pibil carnitas / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / chips / salsa
Enchilada Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen enchiladas / choice of mixed cheese, smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Fajita Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | Choice of all-natural chicken breast, marinated steak, or combination / caramelized onions / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa
Mini Burrito Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen mini burritos / choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or diced Carne Asada / mild red chili or spicy green chili / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Shrimp Fajita Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | Grilled shrimp fajitas / caramelized onion / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa
Shrimp Taco Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen shrimp tacos / fried or grilled / flour tortilla / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / shredded cabbage / Pico de Gallo / marinated red onion / lime crème / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen shredded smoked chicken enchiladas / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / chips / salsa
Spinach Enchilada Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen spinach enchiladas / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
Taco Family Pack**
Serves 4-5 people | One dozen soft tacos / choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / chips / salsa
**NA Beverages
**Appetizers
Chili con Queso**
Mixed cheeses / house-made green chili sauce / cilantro / white onion / house-made tortilla chips
Coconut Shrimp**
Four hand breaded jumbo shrimp in fresh flaked coconut / mango salsa / mixed cheeses / lime crème
Quesadilla**
Choice of: Carne Asada, smoked chicken or roasted pork / mixed cheeses / hand stretched flour tortilla / lime crème / onions / cilantro
Nachos Brava**
House-made tortilla chips / roasted pork green chile / Pico de Gallo / onions / cilantro / lime crème / sour cream
**Salads
Caesar Brava**
Crisp romaine lettuce / grilled chicken / bell pepper medley / smoked bacon / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / classic Caesar dressing
Fajita Salad**
Charbroiled steak, chicken, or combination / crisp romaine lettuce / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole
Taco Salad**
Choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork, or Carne Asada / 14-inch flour tortilla shell / shredded lettuce / mixed cheeses / Pico de Gallo / sour cream / guacamole
**Fajitas
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**
Grilled chicken and shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Chicken Fajitas (GF)**
Grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Fajita Magnifico (GF)**
Skirt steak / jumbo shrimp / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Portobello Fajitas (GF)**
Portobello mushrooms / zucchini / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Steak and Chicken Fajitas (GF)**
Marinated steak / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**
Marinated steak and grilled shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Steak Fajitas (GF)**
Marinated steak / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
**What Guy Ate
Navajo Taco**
Traditional frybread / house pinto beans / classic carnitas / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo / lime crème / pickled red onion / sour cream
Stuffed Sopapilla**
Traditional frybread / house pinto beans / smoked chicken / topped with cilantro cream sauce / cilantro / onions / pickled red onion / lime crème / sour cream
**Grande Combos
Burro Combo**
Green chili Carne Asada burrito / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / bean tostada
Carnitas Combo**
Classic carnitas / grilled orange / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / smoked chicken tostada / hand stretched flour tortillas
Salsa Brava Combo**
Two smoked chicken dorados tacos / cheese enchilada with mild red chile / smoked chicken tostada
**Enchiladas
Classic Enchiladas**
Two hand rolled corn tortillas / mixed cheeses / spicy green chili or mild red chili
Enchiladas de Camaron**
Two hand rolled corn tortillas / grilled shrimp / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce
Portobello Spinach Enchiladas**
Two hand rolled corn tortillas / grilled portobello mushrooms / spinach / mixed cheeses / mild red chili sauce
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas**
Two hand rolled corn tortillas / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / side of sour cream
Spinach Enchiladas**
Two hand rolled corn tortillas / creamed spinach / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce
**Burritos and Chimichangas
Chimichanga Blanco**
Smoked chicken chimichanga / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / sour cream / guacamole
Chimichanga**
Choice of smoked chicken, roasted pork or carne asada / Grande burrito lightly fried / topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce / sour cream / guacamole
Classic Carnitas Burrito**
Hand stretched flour tortilla / classic carnitas pork / mild red chile / sour cream / house pinto beans / rice
Cochinita Pibil Burrito**
Hand stretched flour tortilla / Achiote rubbed roasted pork / mild red chile / mixed cheeses / pico de gallo / lime creme
Fajita Chicken Burrito**
Hand stretched flour tortilla/grilled chicken/caramelized onion and bell peppers/house pinto beans/mixed cheeses/spicy green chili sauce/sour cream
Farmers Burrito**
Hand-stretched flour tortilla/house pinto beans/grilled vegetable medley/pico de gallo/mixed cheeses/choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce
Gordito Burrito**
Everything but the kitchen sink! / 14" hand-stretched flour tortilla / smoked chicken / roasted pork / carne asada / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / pico de gallo /sour cream / guacamole / lime crème / choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce
Grande Burrito**
Choice of: smoked chicken, roasted pork or carne asada / Hand-stretched flour tortilla / choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce
Peach and Habanero Carnitas Burrito**
Hand stretched flour tortilla / slow roasted pork braised with peach and habanero / mixed cheeses / red chile sauce / sour cream
**Route 66 Street Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos**
Flour tortillas / lightly fried Icelandic Hoki / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / cabbage / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice
Carne Asada Tacos**
Flour tortillas / Grilled steak / cilantro / onions
Chicken Dorados Tacos**
Grilled corn tortilla / smoked chicken / mixed cheeses / shredded lettuce / Pico de Gallo
Classic Carnitas Tacos**
Flour tortillas / Slow roasted pork / freshly squeezed orange / cilantro / onion / lime crème
Cochinita Pibil Tacos**
Flour tortillas / Achiote braised pork shoulder (Yucutan-style pit roasted pork) / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème
Maui Adovado (Spicy Hot) Tacos**
Flour tortillas / grilled pork tenderloin marinated with hot Chile de Arbul / grilled pineapple / onions / cilantro / lime crème
Peach and Habanero Tacos**
Flour tortillas / braised pork shoulder in peach sauce / mango salsa / pickled red onion / lime crème
Shrimp Tacos**
Flour tortillas / lightly fried medium shrimp / chipotle tarter / mixed cheeses / cabbage / Pico de Gallo / pickled red onion / lime crème
**Award Winning Carnitas
Classic Carnitas**
Slow roasted pork glazed in it's own juices / fresh orange / guacamole / hand stretched flour tortillas
Cochinita Pibil Carnitas**
(Yucutan-Style Pit Roasted Pork) Anchiote pork shoulder / mango salsa / guacamole / hand stretched corn tortillas / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice
Peach and Habanero Carnitas**
Slow roasted pork braised with peach and habanero / sour cream / mango salsa / hand stretched flour tortillas / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice
**Traditional Plates
Chicken Stuffed Poblano**
Roasted poblano pepper / grilled chicken / roasted vegetable medley / mixed cheeses / cilantro cream sauce / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice
Carne Adovado (SPICY HOT) (GF)**
Grilled pork tenderloin marinated with hot Chile de Arbul / sour cream / hand stretched flour tortillas
Carne Asada Ranchera**
Grilled skirt steak / Pico de Gallo / cheese enchilada with red chile sauce / cumin black beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched flour tortillas
Quesadilla**
Choice of: smoked chicken, Carne Asada or pork shoulder / Hand stretched flour tortilla / mixed cheeses / cilantro / onion / lime crème / sour cream / guacamole
** For the Kids
Cheese Enchilada**
Hand rolled corn tortilla / mixed cheese / mild red chile / pinto beans / roasted corn rice
Chicken Fingers and Fries**
Fried chicken strips /side of fries / side of ketchup
Mini Burgers and Fries**
Two slider-style mini burgers / side of fries / side of ketchup
Mini Cheese Crisp**
Small tortilla crisped with melted mixed cheese / pinto beans / roasted corn rice
Kids Taco**
Soft or hard taco with choice of: Carne Asada, roasted pork or smoked chicken / pinto beans / roasted corn rice
**Dessert
Deep Fried Ice Cream**
Deep fried vanilla bean ice cream / cinnamon corn flakes / fried flour tortilla shell / whipped cream / chocolate
Flan**
House made Mexican custard / caramelized sugar / whipped cream
Key Lime Pie**
House-made graham cracker crust / fresh lime filling / whipped cream / lime sauce
Mexican Chocolate Mousse**
House-made Colombian single origin chocolate / touch of Kahlua / whipped cream / chocolate sauce
Sopapillas**
Fried bread / cinnamon sugar mix / side of honey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome in! We are so glad you're here!
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86004