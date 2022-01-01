Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Kachina Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
(2) Item **
(3) Item **

(2) Item **

Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

(2) Item **

$11.00

Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

(3) Item **

Your choice of any 3 items and comes with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

(3) Item **

$13.00

Your choice of any 3 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

(4) Item **

Your choice of any 4 items and comes with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

(4) Item **

$14.50

Your choice of any 4 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.

Starters

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Fries loaded with cheese, carne asada, sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Crisp

$8.00

A crispy flour open faced tortilla topped with cheese

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$10.50

2 skewers of marinated shrimp

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips loaded with cheese, sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomato, jalapeno, beans, green bell peppers and diced green chile

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Plain Nachos

$8.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

A folded flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Meat choices available for an upcharge

Mints

$1.00

Mints

$0.50

Mints

$0.25

Soups

Small Menudo

$6.50

Soup in a Red Chile broth with tripe and hominy.

Large Menudo

$9.50

Soup in a Red Chile broth with tripe and hominy.

Small Albondigas

$6.50

Soup in a beef broth with meatballs with rice, onions, celery, and carrots.

Large Albondigas

$9.50

Soup in a beef broth with meatballs with rice, onions, celery, and carrots.

(Sun) Small Menudo

$5.00

(Sun) Large Menudo

$8.00

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

A burrito stuffed with carne asada and pico de gallo.

Steak Fajita Burrito

$13.00

A burrito stuffed with

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.00

A burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, red and green bell peppers and onion

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$13.00

A burrito stuffed with marinated shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onion

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with shredded chicken

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with shredded beef

Ground Beef and Bean Burrito

$9.50

A burrito stuffed with ground beef and beans

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$9.50

A burrito stuffed with pork carnitas cilantro and onion

Calabacitas Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with green and yellow squash, onion, corn, red bell pepper and poblanos

Red Chile Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with red chile con carne

Green Chile Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with green chile con carne

Pork Green Chile Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with pork green chili

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Machaca Burrito

$10.00

(Sun) Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$13.00

American Food

Fried Chicken

$13.50

Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Fries. Includes veggies and a dinner roll

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Fries. Includes veggies and a dinner roll

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Choice of Mashed Potatoes or Fries. Includes veggies and a dinner roll

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

Mexican Cheeseburger

$13.50

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$6.50

A roasted anaheim chile stuffed with cheese grilled with a whipped egg whites and yolk

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$4.50

A cheese stuffed tortilla covered in enchilada sauce. *Meat available for and upcharge per item.. You can.

Entrees

(2)Spinach and Shrimp Enchiladas **

$15.00

A spinach, shrimp, and cheesed stuffed tortilla covered in poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$14.00

A romaine salad topped with marinated shrimp, avocado slices, tomato, and cheese

Carne Asada Steak Platter**

$21.00

Grilled carne asada, a green chile enchilada, guacamole, pico de gallo and served with rice and beans

Chimichanga **

$15.00

A deep fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef. Topped with sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans

Fajitas 1/2 Order **

$17.00

Grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with sizzling green and red bell peppers and onion served with rice and beans

Fajitas Full Order **

$21.00

Grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with sizzling green and red bell peppers and onion served with rice and beans

Mexican Hamburger Steak**

$20.00

Hamburger steak topped with red and green chile and rice and beans

Mexican Style Chicken Fried Steak**

$21.00

Chicken fried steak topped with red and green chile, and rice and beans.

Navajo Taco

$13.00

A sopapilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and beans with your choice of meat. Some meat items may have an upcharge

Ribeye Steak Dinner**

$25.00

Grilled Ribeye steak topped with salsa ranchera, a cheese enchilada, a green chile enchilada, served with rice and beans

Taco Salad

$14.00

A salad in a crunchy flour tortilla shell stuffed with romaine, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat. Some meat choices may have an upcharge

Bowl Green Chili con Carne**

$13.00

Bowl Red Chili con Carne**

$13.00

Flauta

A grilled tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef topped with sour cream and guacamole

Flauta

$4.50

A grilled tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef topped with sour cream

Picaro

A fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef topped with guacamole

Picaro

$4.50

A fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef

Taco

A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.

Taco

$4.50

A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.

Tamale

A corn husk stuffed with masa and red chile pork.

Tamale

$4.50

A corn husk stuffed with masa and red chile pork.

Tostada

A fried tortilla topped with guacamole or beans and cheese. Meat available upon request for an upcharge

Tostada

$4.50

A fried tortilla topped with guacamole or beans and cheese. Meat available upon request for an upcharge

Sides

Sopapillas

$1.00

Fried dough served with honey and butter

Guacamole

$2.50

Smashed avocados

Large Gauc

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Large Sour Cream

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Avo Slices

$2.50

Mash and Gravy

$3.00

Flour Tortillas (2) 8 inch

$1.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Green Chile Small

$5.00

Green Chile Large

$8.00

Red Chile Small

$5.00

Red Chile Large

$8.00

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Calabasitas

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Avo Salsa 16oz

$5.00

Avo Salsa 8oz

$2.50

Red Salsa 16oz

$5.00

Red Salsa 8oz

$2.50

Fajita Veggies

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Kids Menu

#K1 Bean Burrito

$7.50

Small bean burrito, rice and a drink

#K2 Enchilada

$7.50

1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and a drink

#K3 (2) Mini Crunchy Tacos

$7.50

2 mini crunchy shredded beef, chicken, or ground beef, rice, beans and a drink

#K4 Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese and fries

#K5 Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mini cheeseburger and fries

#K6 Chicken Strips

$7.50

Chicken strips and fries

#K7 Cheese Crisp

$7.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Sopapillas

$1.00

Fried dough served with honey and butter

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.00

Frito

Frito

$4.50

Breakfast

#B1

$16.00

Chorizo,Machaca,(2) Eggs,Hash Browns

#B2

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros w/ Beans

#B3

$13.00

Flat Enchilada, (2) Eggs and Beans

#B4

$13.00

Chilaquiles and Beans

#B5

$13.00

Breakfast Buritto w/ Chrorizo,Bacon,Machaca

Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Razz Iced Tea

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Horchata

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Rockstar

$4.00

Emp Rockstar

$2.50

Aquafina

$3.50

Gatorade

$4.00

Free Pepsi

Starbucks Coffe

$4.00

Mexican Pepsi

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

N/A Piña Colada

$5.00

N/A Strawberry Marg

$4.00

N/A Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Zoa Energy Drink

$3.50

Employee Zoa Energy Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Orange Cream Soda

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Black Rifle Coffee

$4.00

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Pepsi Kids

$2.50

Lemonade Kids

$2.50

Mountain Dew Kids

$2.50

Orange Crush Kids

$2.50

Sierra Mist Kids

$2.50

Razz Iced Tea Kids

$2.50

Tea Kids

$2.50

Milk Kids

$2.50

Jarritos BTL

$2.50

Horchata Kids

$2.50

Kids Menu Jarritos

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family Mexican Restaurant since the 60's. Traditional Mexican food,

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Kachina Kitchen image
Kachina Kitchen image
Main pic

