Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A
sedona, AZ 86336
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fuego-Nachos
fresh made corn tortillas chips topped with chef red sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add choice of meat.
Fuego-Fries
French fries topped with red chef sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add your choice of meat.
Tost. Ceviche
fresh made shrimp ceviche ( shrimp, cucumber, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, clamato juices and ketchup) served cold over a hard shell tortilla topped with avocado.
Ceviche Cocktail
fresh made shrimp ceviche (shrimp, cucumber, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, clamato juice and ketchup) served cold in a cup with tortillas chips
Guacamole & Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Wings
10 chicken wing in a traditional buffalo hot sauce. served with ranch
Choriqueso
cheese dip sauce mix with our homemade chorizo sausage.
Fried Calamari
Cheese Dip Sauce & chips
Chips Refill
Salsa Refill
Salads
Tostadas
Sopes
Huaraches
Huarache Carnitas
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Asada
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Bistek
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Pastor
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Cecina
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Pollo Asado
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Adovado
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Green Chile Pork
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Tinga
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Shredded Pork
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Shredded Beef
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache Chicharron
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Huarache no carne
hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco
Green chile Pork Hurache
Flautas
Enchiladas
3 Cheese Enchiladas
3 Sedona Enchiladas
3 shrimp & bell pepper enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Red Rock Enchiladas
3 avocado & cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Amigos Enchiladas
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Suizaz Enchiladas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Tinga Enchiladas
3 Shreadded Beef Enchiladas
3 Shreadded Pork Enchiladas
3 Ground Beef Enchiladas
Burritos
Carne Asada Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Pastor Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Lengua Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Carnitas Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Fuego Burrito
Campechano Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Cabeza Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Pollo asado burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Pork Adovado Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Tripa Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Chile Relleno Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Green Chile Burrito
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Frijoles & Queso Burrito con todo
Burrito Solo Beans & Cheese
Ground beef Burrito
Tinga Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Shredded Pork Burrito
Alambre Burrito Asada
Alambre Burrito Pollo Asado
shrimp fajita burrito
Dinners
Carne Asada Plate
Bistek Dinner Plate
Alambres De Fuego
Azteca Pork Plate
Cecina Encebollada
Chicken Fajitas
Beef fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Mix Fajitas
Green Chile Pork
Chimichanga
Isa Lovely's Tamales Plate
Steak Ranchero
Chile Relleno Plate
Veggie Fajitas
Sea Food
Burgers
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Tinga Quesadilla
Shreaded Beef Quesadilla
Shreaded Pork Quesadilla
Bistek con Cebolla y Jalp.Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Pastor Quesadilla
Green Chile Quesadilla
Pollo Asado Quesadilla
Hawayana Quesadilla
Fuego Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
Ranchera Quesadilla
Cecina Encebollada Quesadilla
Campechana Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Vegetarian
Quesadillas gigantes
Carne Asada Q. gigante
bistec Q. gigante
POLLO Asado Q. gigante
Pastor Q. gigante
Tinga Q. gigante
Chicharron Q. gigante
Shreadded Pork Q. gigante
Shreadded beef Q. gigante
Cecina Encebollada Q. gigante
Veggie Q. Gigante
Canitas Q. Gigante
Campechana Q Gigante
Fuego Queasadilla Q. Gigante
Quesso QGM
Tortas
Combos
Combo 1
3 tacos with hand-made corn tortillas 1 grilled chicken 1 pork carnitas 1 carne asada served with rice and bean and gucamole
Combo 2
1 beef tamal , 1 chicken cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
Combo 3
1 pork tamal 1 cheese chile relleno served with rice and beans.
Combo 4
1 shredded pork tostada,1 chicken suiza enchilada & 1 soft carne asada taco served with rice and beans
Combo 5
1 cheese enchilada 1 crunchy chicken taco 1 beef flauta served with rice and beans.
Tacos tuesday special Dorados
Tacos
Crunchy Tacos
Tacos Dorados
Desserts
Kids menu
Side orders
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Guacamole 8oz
Side Sour Cream
Side Fries
Side 1 cheese enchilada
Side 1 Meat enchiladas
Side sh Cheese
Side Onions
Side Cilantro
side queso fresco
side oxaca cheese
side penca' nopal Asado
side pico de gallo
Xtra Basket Chips
Side Curtidos
Side Salad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
