Tortas De Fuego

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Carne Asada Burrito
3 Cheese Enchiladas

Appetizers

Fuego-Nachos

$8.99

fresh made corn tortillas chips topped with chef red sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add choice of meat.

Fuego-Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with red chef sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese add your choice of meat.

Tost. Ceviche

$8.99

fresh made shrimp ceviche ( shrimp, cucumber, onion, jalapenos, tomatoes, clamato juices and ketchup) served cold over a hard shell tortilla topped with avocado.

Ceviche Cocktail

$16.99

fresh made shrimp ceviche (shrimp, cucumber, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, clamato juice and ketchup) served cold in a cup with tortillas chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Choriqueso

$11.99

cheese dip sauce mix with our homemade chorizo sausage.

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Chip refills

$1.99

deep fried cactus

$13.99

Camarones Rellenos

$15.99

5 bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapenos cream cheese served with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

10 chicken wing in a traditional buffalo hot sauce. served with ranch

Cheese Dip Sauce & chips

$10.99

CALDOS

Pozole

$15.99

pork and hominy pozole soup

Menudo

$16.99

Chiken tortillas soups

$17.99

SALADS

Fuego Salad

$16.99

Fresh Green Mix, Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Mango, Roasted Corn, Panela cheese, Cherry Tomatoes with a Shrimp Skewer served with Vinaigrette Dressing on the Side.

Grilled Chiken Salad

$16.99

Fresh Green Mix, Caramelize Walnut, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Dry Cranberries Topped with Grilled Marinate Chicken served with Balsamic Dressing.

Fuego Taco Salad

$15.99

choice of Asada or Chicken served in a taco shell with romaine lettuce, beans, Pico de Gallo, fresh Mexican cheese, cactus salads, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Tostadas plate

Tinga tostada

$9.99

Shreadded beef tostada

$9.99

shreadded Pork tostada

$9.99

Ground Beef tostada

$9.99

Nopalitos tostada

$9.99

Beans Tostada Plate

$7.99

Shrimp Tostada

$10.99

Sopes

Sopes 7.99

$7.99

hand-made corn tortillas with a choice of meat topped with choice of salsa, light beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Sopes 9.99

$9.99

hand-made corn tortillas with a choice of meat topped with choice of salsa, light beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Huaraches

Huarache Carnitas

$14.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Asada

$16.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Bistek

$16.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Pastor

$14.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Cecina

$17.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Pollo Asado

$15.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Adovado

$15.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Green Chile Pork

$15.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Tinga

$14.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Shredded Pork

$14.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Shredded Beef

$15.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache Chicharron

$16.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Huarache no carne

$10.99

hand-made 13inch corn tortilla cook to perfection topped with refried beans, sour cream and queso fresco

Flautas

corn tortilla roll taquitos served with rice and beans topped with guacamole.

flautas

$15.99

corn tortilla roll taquitos with choice of meat served with rice and beans topped with guacamole.

Enchiladas

3 Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Sedona Enchiladas

$17.99

3 shrimp & bell pepper enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans

3 Red Rock Enchiladas

$16.99

3 avocado & cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans

3 Amigos Enchiladas

$15.99

1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans

3 Enmoladas De pollo

$18.99

Sonora Enchiladas

$18.99

NOT YOUR TRADITIONAL ROLL ENCHILADAS. this enchiladas are home-made thicker corn tortillas 3 of them stack up one after another with melted cheese topped with your choice of salsa and a side of our tender carne asada rice and beans topped with guacamole.

3 Suizaz Enchiladas

$18.99

3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans

3 Tinga Enchiladas

$15.99

3 Shreadded Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

3 Shreadded Pork Enchiladas

$15.99

3 Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.99

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Pastor Burrito

$14.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Lengua Burrito

$16.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$15.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Campechano Burrito

$16.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Cabeza Burrito

$16.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Pollo asado burrito

$15.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Pork Adovado Burrito

$15.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Tripa Burrito

$18.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Chile Relleno Burrito

$17.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Green Chile Burrito

$16.99

all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese

Frijoles & Queso Burrito con todo

$9.99

Burrito Solo Beans & Cheese

$8.99

Ground beef Burrito

$11.99

Tinga Burrito

$11.99

Shredded Beef Burrito

$11.99

Shredded Pork Burrito

$11.99

Sedona Burritos

Alambre Burrito

$18.99

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$18.99

Fuego Burrito Mojado

$16.99

Fish Ensenada Burrito

$17.99

Pollo Con Mole Burrito

$18.99

dinners

Carne Asada Plate

$19.99

Alambres De Fuego

Cecina Encebollada

$19.99

Chiken Fajitas

$17.99

beef fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Mix Fajitas

$26.99

Green Chile Pork

$16.99

Chimichanga

$17.99

Isa Lovely's Tamales Plate

$19.99

Azteca Pork Plate

$19.99

Steak Ranchero

Chile Relleno

$18.99

Mayan Asada Plate

$21.99

1/2 Pollo Adovado

$18.99

Pollo en Mole Rojo

$19.99

Adovada Pork Carnitas

$19.99

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Pollo A La Crema

$18.99

brazeros

Brazeros Mar & Tierra

$55.99

Brazero Asadero

$59.99

Chefs Brazero

$64.99

Sea Food

Camarones a la diabla

$19.99

Camaron Rancheros

$20.99

Camarones de Fuego

$19.99

Camaron Al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Mojarra Frita

$20.99

Filete A la Dibla

$17.99

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

Filete Ranchero

$18.99

Ensenada Fish Taco Plate

$18.99

Chile Poblano de Mariscos

$25.99

Sedona Trout

$24.99

Grilled Trout Poblana

$24.99

molcajetes

Seafood Volcano Molcajete

$49.99

Mix Molcajete for 2

$44.99

Meat Lovers Molcajete for 2

$48.99

quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Tinga Quesadilla

$14.99

Shreaded Beef Quesadilla

$15.99

Shreaded Pork Quesadilla

$15.99

Bistek con Cebolla y Jalp.Quesadilla

$16.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$15.99

Green Chile Quesadilla

$15.99

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$15.99

Hawayana Quesadilla

$16.99

Fuego Quesadilla

$17.99

Fajita Quesadilla

Ranchera Quesadilla

Cecina Encebollada Quesadilla

$16.99

Campechana Quesadilla

$17.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99

Veggie Torta

$14.99

Veggie Chile Relleno Plate

$18.99

Veggie Nopalitos Tostadas Plate

$9.99

Veggie Fajita Taco Salad

$15.99

Veggie Chile Relleno Burrito

$18.99

Veggie Red Rock Enchiladas

$16.99

quesadillas gigantes

Carne Asada Q. gigante

$17.99

bistec Q. gigante

$18.99

POLLO Asado Q. gigante

$16.99

Pastor Q. gigante

$16.99

Tinga Q. gigante

$15.99

Chicharron Q. gigante

$16.99

Shreadded Pork Q. gigante

$15.99

Shreadded beef Q. gigante

$16.99

Cecina Encebollada Q. gigante

$18.99

Veggie Q. Gigante

$14.99

Pollo Con mole Q Gigante

$17.99

Canitas QGM

$14.99

Campechana Q . Gigante De Maiz

$18.99

Only Cheese QGM

$11.99

tortas

Cubana Tor

$15.99

Hawayana Tor

$13.99

Chavo Tor

$12.99

Nortena Tor

$15.99

Surena Tor

$15.99

Mr.Tony's Tor

$16.99

Tortas De Fuego

$16.99

Campechana Tor

$15.99

Chilanga Tor

$16.99

Ahogada Tor

$15.99

Milaneza Tor

$12.99

Carne Asada Tor

$14.99

Pastor Tor

$13.99

combos

Combo 1

$17.99

3 tacos with hand-made corn tortillas 1 grilled chicken 1 pork carnitas 1 carne asada served with rice and bean and gucamole

Combo 2

$16.99

1 beef tamal , 1 chicken cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.

Combo 3

$20.99

1 pork tamal 1 cheese chile relleno served with rice and beans.

Combo 4

$19.99

1 shredded pork tostada,1 chicken suiza enchilada & 1 soft carne asada taco served with rice and beans

Combo 5

$18.99

1 cheese enchilada 1 crunchy chicken taco 1 beef flauta served with rice and beans.

Tacos Dorados

Taco Dorado Tinga

$3.99

Taco Dorado Beef

$3.99

Taco Dorado shreaded pork

$3.99

Taco Dorado Chorizo&Potatoes

$3.99

Taco Dorado Ground Beef

$3.99

Taco Dorado Asada

$5.99

Taco Dorado Pollo Asado

$5.99

Taco Dorado Carnitas

$5.99

Taco Dorado Pastor

$5.99

desserts

Churros & ice cream

$8.99

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Sopapillas & Ice Cream

$7.99

1 churro a la carta

$2.99

1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Tres Leches

$7.99

kids menu

kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Kids Chiken Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Tacos Ground Beef

$8.99

Kids Chiken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

side orders

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Guacamole 8oz

$7.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Fries

$4.99

Side 1 cheese enchilada

$3.99

Side 1 Meat enchiladas

$4.99

Side sh Cheese

$1.50

Side Onions

$0.99

Side Cilantro

$0.59

side queso fresco

$1.99

side oxaca cheese

$1.99

side penca' nopal

$2.99

side pico de gallo

$1.50

1 Tostada a la carta

$7.99

1 bean Tostada a la carta

$5.99

Xtra Basket Chips

$1.99

Cebollitas Cambray

$3.50

1/2 CORN

$2.50

CORN

$4.99

TACOS

TACO GRANDE

HANDMADE TACOS

ASADA HAND MADE

$4.50

AL PASTOR HAND MADE

$4.50

SHRIMP HAND MADE

$4.50

FISH HAND MADE

$4.50

LENGUA HAND MADE

$4.50

CARNITAS HAND MADE

$4.50

CHORIZO HAND MADE

$4.50

TRIPA HAND MADE

$4.50

CAMPECHANO HAND MADE

$4.50

CABEZA HAND MADE

$4.50

POLLO ASADO HAND MADE

$4.50

PUERCO ADOVADO HAND MADE

$4.50

CECINA HAND MADE

$4.50

GREEN PORK CHILE HAND MADE

$4.50

NO MIX

$4.50

NO CEBOLLA

$4.50

NO CILANTRO

$4.50

ADD GUAC

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA, AZ 86351

Directions

Gallery
Tortas De Fuego image

Map
