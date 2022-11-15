Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.
Location
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ - (928) 774-7292
No Reviews
2320 N. 4th Street Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurant
Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road
No Reviews
990 N. Ft. Valley Road Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
More near Flagstaff