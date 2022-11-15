Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brandy's Restaurant & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

1500 E Cedar Ave #40

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Omelet
Egg Burrito
Breakfast BLT

Beverages

Coffee

$3.79

Decaf Coffee

$3.79

Kid's Meal Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.79

Orange Juice

$3.99

Water

Apple Juice

$3.99

Bubbl'r

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Cold Brew

$4.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.79

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Small Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.69

Kid's Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Mexican Spiced Hot Cocoa

$4.99

Milk

$3.49

Peach Iced Tea

$3.79

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.79

Soda

$3.79

V8

$2.99

Espresso Drinks

Aloha

$4.29+

Americano

$2.99+

Baja Mocha

$5.99

Cappucino

$3.79+
Caramel Vanilla Latte

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$5.99

Chai Tea Latte

$5.99

Espresso

$2.49+

Latte

$3.79+

Mocha

$4.29+

Red Eye

$3.79+

Vanilla

$4.29+

Viennese

$4.29+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Apple Cider

$4.99

Egg Nog Latte

$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$5.99

Peppermint Mocha

$5.99

Breakfast

Omelet

$13.99

A 3-egg omelet with your choice of two fillings and cheese, topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with an english muffin and choice of side

Brandy's Pancakes

$7.99+

Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!

Two Eggs

$10.49

2 eggs with an english muffin and choice of side

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.49

Our homemade biscuit smothered in Brandy's own sausage gravy

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$13.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese on toasted wheat bread.

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, two fillings, & topped with hollandaise sauce or sour cream, served with housemade salsa and choice of side

Cajun Scramble

Cajun Scramble

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, onions, mushrooms & roasted red peppers served with an english muffin and choice of side

The Captain Jack

The Captain Jack

$13.29

Scrambled eggs with green chili, pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomato with a gun slinger mayo on a homemade brioche bun. Comes with side of fruit

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheddar cheese, served with a locally-made tortilla, salsa and choice of side

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.99

Our fresh-baked brioche bread browned to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with strawberry butter

Vegetable Garden Eggs

Vegetable Garden Eggs

$12.99

Eggs scrambled with fresh veggies (Chef's choice), english muffin and choice of side

Prosciutto Avocado Toast

$12.79

2 slices of toasted wheat bread, 2 oz of prosciutto, 4 slices of tomatoes, feta and drizzle of balsamic dressing

Quiche of the Day

$9.99
Spuds Medley

Spuds Medley

$13.29+

Our country potatoes, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with swiss, cheddar, sour cream and 2 eggs

Southwest Vegan Burrito

$13.59

BLT + A

$10.49

Our apple cider cured bacon makes this classic great, comes with avocado

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Exceptional Eggs

Avo/Bacon Benedict

Avo/Bacon Benedict

$13.99

Apple cider cured bacon & avocado with choice of side

Beaver St

Beaver St

$14.99

Salmon and cream cheese with a choice of side

California Benedict

California Benedict

$13.99

Smoked turkey & avocado slices served with your choice of side

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Two poached eggs on an english muffin, Canadian bacon, topped with our cream hollandaise sauce & served with your choice of side

Eggs Brandy

Eggs Brandy

$13.99

Two poached eggs on our housemade bagel topped with hollandaise sauce and choice of side

Eggs Jose

Eggs Jose

$13.99

Green chilies, tomatoes & muenster cheese, with choice of side

Jesse

Jesse

$14.99

Bacon, avocado, tomato, & cream cheese

Prosciutto/Avo Benedict

Prosciutto/Avo Benedict

$14.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto & avocado with choice of side

Extras

Avocado

$1.50

Meat

Toast

$2.79

Applesauce

$1.29

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.69

Buttermilk Filled

$4.49

Buttermilk Pancake

$3.49

Country Potatoes

$3.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

Cream Cheese

$1.49

English Muffin

$2.79

Flavored Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.69

Fruit

$2.99

Gravy cup

$1.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Hot Oatmeal

$5.99+

Maple Syrup

$2.49

Oat Cake

$3.99

Oat Cake Filled

$4.99

Side Peanut Butter

$0.99

Ranch

$0.79

Salsa

$0.79

Side 1 Egg

$2.29

Side 2 Eggs

$3.49

Side 3 Eggs

$4.99

Sour Cream

$1.69

Strawberry Butter

$0.99

Tortilla

$2.69

Cup fruit

$4.99

Pumpkin Choc Chip

$5.49

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's One Egg

$6.99

Koala Cake

$6.99

Kid's 1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Kid's Oatmeal

$5.99

Kid's Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.29

Pastries

Almond CC Danish

$5.99

Brownie

$4.29

Cinnamon Roll

$5.29

Cookie

$3.79

Fruit CC Danish

$5.99

Fruit Danish

$5.29

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.29

Scone

$3.99

Sticky Bun

$5.29
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.

Website

Location

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Directions

Gallery
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ - (928) 774-7292
orange starNo Reviews
2320 N. 4th Street Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
NiMarco's Pizza - N Kaspar Dr
orange star4.0 • 32
3715 N Kaspar Dr Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
990 N. Ft. Valley Road Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Mama Burger
orange star4.3 • 661
991 N Fort Valley Rd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston