Gastropubs

Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff

review star

No reviews yet

26 S San Francisco Street

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Cottage Pie

Premium Pasties

Cubano

$16.50

House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.

Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

The Chicken Greek

$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00

Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.

NEW French Dip

$16.00

House roasted beef, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with a horseradish sour cream and jus.

Roast Beef Sarnie

$16.00

House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.

The Pilgrim

$16.00

House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Portobello Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Rosemary Steak

$16.50

Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Rosemary Chicken

$15.50

Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.00

Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.

Signature Pasties

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Lamb and Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

NEW Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00

Hamburger, French fries. grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Italian

$16.00

Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Mexican

$15.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Vegan Oggie

$14.00

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Pot Pie

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.

NEW Vegan Vindaloo

$15.50

Pan fried eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, parmesan and marinara.

NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger

$16.00

Impossible brand vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili and vegan cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Vegan Guinness Stew

$15.00

Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.

NEW Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

Vegan Cubano

$16.50

House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.

Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.

Cheese and Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.

The Veggie Greek

$16.50

Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.

Veggie Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Cottage Pie

$15.50

Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Vegan Buffalo

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Royal

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Greek

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Jerk "Chicken"

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Cajun

$15.00Out of stock

Apps/Sides

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Scotch Egg

$6.50

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)

$10.00

Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.

Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$20.00

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.

Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)

$17.00

English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.

Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$6.50

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00Out of stock

Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw (GF)

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$10.00

Proteins

$6.50

Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+Out of stock

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)

$7.00+

Vegan "Chicken" Noodle

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Southwest Corn Chowder

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Borscht (Beet Soup)

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Minestrone

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Lentil

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan "Chicken" Chile Verde

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Tuscan White Bean Stew

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan "Chicken" Tortilla Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Roasted Yam, Carrot, Ginger "Holiday Soup"

$7.00+Out of stock

Vegan Chili

$7.00+Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)

$15.50

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Caesar Salad (Available GF)

$9.00+

Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)

$12.00

Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.

Scotch Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.

Desserts

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00Out of stock

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Eaton Mess (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade crisp meringue, freshly whipped cream, topped with a mixed berry compote.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.

Pumpkin Pie Pasty (Limited Time)

$10.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Chicken Gravy

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Cholula

$0.25

Cranberry

$0.25

Dill Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Horse Radish Cream

$0.25

HP

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Lemon Pesto

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25Out of stock

Mayo

$0.25

Mint Yoooo

$0.25

Mustard Cream

$0.25

Peppercorn Brandy Cream

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Red Wine Gravy

$0.25

Roasted Red Pepper

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sirracha

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sour Cream and Chive

$0.25

Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Tahini

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

Vegan Rosemary Gravy

$0.25Out of stock

White Balsamic

$0.25

Vegan Ranch

$0.25Out of stock

Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Tea & Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Fanta - orange

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

T-Shirt's

Cornish Pasty T-shirt

$20.00

King Diamond Short Sleeve

$20.00

King Diamond Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

NEW Suicidal Tendencies

$20.00

Cornish Pasty Hats

Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff image
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff image

