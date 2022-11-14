- Home
- /
- Flagstaff
- /
- Gastropubs
- /
- Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
Cornish Pasty Co. - Flagstaff
No reviews yet
26 S San Francisco Street
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Premium Pasties
Cubano
House pulled Mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce.
Carne Adovada
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
The Chicken Greek
Chicken breast, spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olive, artichoke and garlic. Served with a side of tzatziki.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Lovely Bit of Salmon
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
Peppered Steak
Sirloin in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini and Stilton bleu cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce.
Pesto Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, portobello, artichoke, fresh mozzarella and pesto with a side of marinara.
NEW French Dip
House roasted beef, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with a horseradish sour cream and jus.
Roast Beef Sarnie
House roasted beef, red and green peppers, portobello, onions, Cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a horseradish sour cream.
The Pilgrim
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Portobello Chicken
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic marinated portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.
Rosemary Steak
Rosemary steak, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Rosemary Chicken
Rosemary chicken, roasted red potato, roasted red peppers, brie, and rosemary with mustard cream sauce.
Spicy Asiago Chicken
Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Reuben
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
Guinness Stew
Steak simmered in Guinness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive.
Signature Pasties
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Lamb and Mint
Lamb, potato, apple, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy.
Pork and Apple
Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy.
Bangers and Mash
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Meat and Cheese
House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Royale with Cheese
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
NEW Hatch Chili Burger
Hamburger, French fries. grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.
Shepherd's Pie
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Cottage Pie
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Cajun Chicken
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Italian
Pepperoni, salami, capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.
Meatball
Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.
Mexican
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties
Vegan Oggie
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
Vegan Pot Pie
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
NEW Vegan Vindaloo
Pan fried eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, parmesan and marinara.
NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger
Impossible brand vegan hamburger, French fries, grilled onions, hatch chili and vegan cheese. Served with a side of salsa.
Vegan Guinness Stew
Portobello mushrooms simmered in a vegan Guinness gravy, with red potato, carrot, and celery. Layered with vegan cheese, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with a side of chive tahini.
NEW Vegan Carne Adovada
Vegan Cubano
House mojo jackfruit, vegan ham, vegan cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy mustard.
Balsamic Portobello
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh basil with a side of marinara.
Cheese and Onion
Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of ketchup.
The Veggie Greek
Spinach, fresh mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichokes and garlic with a side of tzatziki.
Veggie Pesto Chicken
Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, artichokes, portobello, fresh mozzarella, and pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken
Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Cottage Pie
Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes and cheddar with a side of ketchup.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Veggie Mexican
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Vegan Buffalo
Vegan Royal
Vegan Greek
Vegan Jerk "Chicken"
Vegan Cajun
Apps/Sides
Cornish Meatballs
Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.
Scotch Egg
Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.
Chicken Liver Pate (Available GF)
Housemade chicken liver pate with housemade toasted bread, butter, and red onion marmalade.
Tandoori Wings (GF)
Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.
Parliament Wings
Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.
Spanikopita Cocktail Pasties (Vegetarian)
Two mini spinach and feta spanakopita pasties served with a side of tzatziki.
Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish. With cold cut house roasted beef and ham.
Veggie Ploughman's Plate (Available GF)
English cheeses, housemade bread, pickled onions, Branston chutney, hardboiled egg, apple, grapes, celery, carrots, and salad garnish.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)
Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)
Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)
Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)
Homemade Coleslaw (GF)
Loaf of Bread
Proteins
Steamed Broccoli (GF, Vegan)
Steamed Spinach (GF, Vegan)
Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)
Soups
Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Cream of Tomato with Crutons (Vegetarian, Available GF)
Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)
Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice (Available GF)
Vegan "Chicken" Noodle
Vegan Southwest Corn Chowder
Vegan Borscht (Beet Soup)
Vegan Minestrone
Vegan Lentil
Vegan "Chicken" Chile Verde
Vegan Tuscan White Bean Stew
Vegan "Chicken" Tortilla Soup
Vegan Roasted Yam, Carrot, Ginger "Holiday Soup"
Vegan Chili
Salads
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
Greek Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Caesar Salad (Available GF)
Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Available Vegan)
Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.
Sausage Salad (GF)
House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.
Beet Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Roasted beets, diced fresh mozzarella, fresh mint, spinach, and pine nuts tossed in white balsamic dressing.
Scotch Cobb
Mixed greens, bacon, house roasted turkey, diced Scotch Egg, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and red onion tossed in blue cheese, ranch or mustard cream dressing.
Desserts
Side of Vanilla Ice Cream
Apple Caramel Pasty
Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.
Banoffee Pie
Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)
Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.
Eaton Mess (GF)
Housemade crisp meringue, freshly whipped cream, topped with a mixed berry compote.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
Pumpkin Pie Pasty (Limited Time)
Extra Sauce
Balsamic Vinegar
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Butter
Caesar
Chicken Gravy
Chipotle
Cholula
Cranberry
Dill Sauce
Honey Mustard
Horse Radish Cream
HP
Ketchup
Lemon Pesto
Marinara
Mayo
Mint Yoooo
Mustard Cream
Peppercorn Brandy Cream
Ranch
Red Wine Gravy
Roasted Red Pepper
Salsa
Sirracha
Sour Cream
Sour Cream and Chive
Spicy Mustard
Tahini
Thousand Island
Tzatziki
Vegan Rosemary Gravy
White Balsamic
Vegan Ranch
Yellow Mustard
Tea & Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
26 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86001