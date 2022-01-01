  • Home
  • /
  • NiMarco's Pizza - 1800 South Milton Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

NiMarco's Pizza 1800 South Milton Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1800 South Milton Rd. Suite 500

Flagstaff, AZ 86005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Medium Cheese
10 ct. Traditional Wings

Whole Pizza (BYO Pizza)

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$13.50

Feeds 2-3 People

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$17.50

Feeds 3-4 People

Medium Specialty Pizza

Medium S.O.B

Medium S.O.B

$19.00

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes

Medium Popeye Pizza

Medium Popeye Pizza

$19.00

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago

Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$19.00

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jacke, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.

Medium Gary’s Special Pizza

Medium Gary’s Special Pizza

$19.00

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Medium Monster Meat Pie

Medium Monster Meat Pie

$19.00

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon!

Medium Very Veggie Pie

Medium Very Veggie Pie

$18.00

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions

Medium Pesto Chicken

Medium Pesto Chicken

$18.00

This delicious creation begins with a base of basil pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese. Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts to satisfy your craving! CONTAINS NUTS

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Choose two of our specialties, or build half of your own!

Large Specialty Pizza

Large S.O.B

Large S.O.B

$24.50

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes

Large Popeye Pizza

Large Popeye Pizza

$24.50

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago

Large Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Large Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$24.50

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jacke, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.50

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.

Large Gary’s Special Pizza

Large Gary’s Special Pizza

$24.50

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

Large Monster Meat Pie

Large Monster Meat Pie

$24.50

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon!

Large Very Veggie Pie

Large Very Veggie Pie

$23.50

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions

Large Pesto Chicken

Large Pesto Chicken

$23.50

This delicious create begins with a base of basil pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

Choose two of our specialties, or build half of your own!

Gluten-Free Pizza (Contains Egg & Dairy)

Caution! This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

BYO Gluten-Free Pizza

$12.00

Build it how you want it. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free S.O.B

Gluten Free S.O.B

$15.50

A green chili sauce based, topped with jack-cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

$15.50

A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jack- cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack- cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free The Popeye Pizza

Gluten Free The Popeye Pizza

$15.50

Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Gary's Special Pizza

Gluten Free Gary's Special Pizza

$15.50

It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Monster Meat Pizza

Gluten Free Monster Meat Pizza

$15.50

WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon! BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Very Veggie Pie

Gluten Free Very Veggie Pie

$15.50

A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Gluten Free Pesto Chicken

Gluten Free Pesto Chicken

$15.50

Basil pesto base, topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!

Wings

Plump, juicy, and fresh fried. Choose from Sweet Teriyaki, Golden BBQ, Not-so-Hot, Spicy Chipotle BBQ, Sweet Red Chili, Hot Sauce, and WAY-Too-Hot sauce. Max 2 flavors per order. Served with carrots and celery, and a choice of ranch or blue cheese

Small Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)

$7.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)

Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)

$14.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

XL Boneless Wings (2 lb)

$27.50

Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.

5 ct. Traditional Wings

$8.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

10 ct. Traditional Wings

10 ct. Traditional Wings

$16.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

20 ct. Traditional Wings

$30.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

30 ct. Traditional Wings

$45.00

Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!

Appi-Teezers

T- Ravs

T- Ravs

$7.75

Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$7.75

A half pound of crispy beer battered zucchini finished with our secret seasoning. Served with ranch dressing

Cauli-Fire

Cauli-Fire

$7.75

Eating your vegetables never tasted so good! 3/4 of a pound of cauliflower dipped in a spicy buffalo batter and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing

CGB

CGB

$9.00

Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping

Buffalo Bread

Buffalo Bread

$9.00

Our homemade dough drizzled with mild, hot or WAY too hot buffalo wing sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese. Served with ranch for dipping

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.50

A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with a side of sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

Small Antipasto Salad

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.50

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.00

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

XL Garden Salad

$21.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch

XL Antipasto Salad

$23.00

A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing

XL Caesar Salad

$21.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

6 Pack Soda

$6.75

Soda Can

Side Orders

Ranch

$0.67

Blue Chz

$0.67

Caesar

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Olives

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

NSH Sauce

$0.75

WTH

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Gold BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Sweet Chilli

$0.75

Carrots

$0.75

Sm Chx

$1.50

Lrg Chx

$2.50

XXL Chx

$5.00

Anchovy

$0.75

Pizza Kits & The Like

Make your own NiMarco’s Pizza at home! Whether you cook it in your oven or on the grill, use our fresh ingredients to make your masterpiece. Each kit comes with just the right amount of our homemade dough, zesty pizza sauce, and freshly grated whole milk mozzarella cheese. Recommended cooking temperature is 450° until cheese is golden. Check out our Pizza Kit Instructions on our website! NiMarcosPizza.com
Medium Pizza Kit

Medium Pizza Kit

$10.00
Large Pizza Kit

Large Pizza Kit

$12.00

Medium Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$3.50

Medium Pizza Sauce

$3.00

Large Pizza Sauce

$3.50

Medium Mozzarella for Pizza

$4.00

Large Mozzarella for Pizza

$5.00

Delivery Add-Ons

Parmesan Packets

Crushed Red Pepper Packets

Plates

Napkins

Forks

Contactless Delivery

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!

Website

Location

1800 South Milton Rd. Suite 500, Flagstaff, AZ 86005

Directions

Gallery
NiMarco's Pizza image
NiMarco's Pizza image
NiMarco's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kachina Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,384
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Flagstaff
orange star4.5 • 1,142
2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Diner
orange starNo Reviews
931 West Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Evans Fish and Chips
orange starNo Reviews
113 Suite A S. San Francisco Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki Flagstaff
orange star4.5 • 912
319 S Regent St #209 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston