NiMarco's Pizza 1800 South Milton Rd
1800 South Milton Rd. Suite 500
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Whole Pizza (BYO Pizza)
Medium S.O.B
A green chili sauce based, topped with jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes
Medium Popeye Pizza
Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago
Medium Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jacke, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
Medium Gary’s Special Pizza
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
Medium Monster Meat Pie
WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon!
Medium Very Veggie Pie
A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions
Medium Pesto Chicken
This delicious creation begins with a base of basil pesto and topped with mozzarella cheese. Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts to satisfy your craving! CONTAINS NUTS
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Choose two of our specialties, or build half of your own!
Large S.O.B
Large Popeye Pizza
Large Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Gary’s Special Pizza
Large Monster Meat Pie
Large Very Veggie Pie
Large Pesto Chicken
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
BYO Gluten-Free Pizza
Build it how you want it. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free S.O.B
A green chili sauce based, topped with jack-cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, black beans and garnished with fresh tomatoes. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
A little sweet mixed with a little spice! This being with our chipotle BBQ base, jack- cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast, and pineapples. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack- cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free The Popeye Pizza
Garlic butter base, piled high with spinach, roma tomates, red onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese, finished with a sprinkle of asiago. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Gary's Special Pizza
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Monster Meat Pizza
WOW! Piles of pepperoni, home-made beef Italian sausage, ham and bacon! BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Very Veggie Pie
A generous mix of mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions. BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Gluten Free Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto base, topped with mozzarella cheese. Simply delicious! Included is your choice of either oven roasted chicken or artichoke hearts. CONTAINS NUTS BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Small Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
XL Boneless Wings (2 lb)
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
5 ct. Traditional Wings
Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!
10 ct. Traditional Wings
Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!
20 ct. Traditional Wings
Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!
30 ct. Traditional Wings
Big, Juicy, and Crispy - no wonder they have been voted best of Flagstaff for so many years!!
T- Ravs
Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping
Fried Zucchini
A half pound of crispy beer battered zucchini finished with our secret seasoning. Served with ranch dressing
Cauli-Fire
Eating your vegetables never tasted so good! 3/4 of a pound of cauliflower dipped in a spicy buffalo batter and fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing
CGB
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
Buffalo Bread
Our homemade dough drizzled with mild, hot or WAY too hot buffalo wing sauce and sprinkled with mozzarella cheese. Served with ranch for dipping
Fried Calamari
A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with a side of sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.
Small Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
Small Antipasto Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese
Large Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
Large Antipasto Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese
XL Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, garlic croutons, topped with creamy ranch
XL Antipasto Salad
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
XL Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and sliced red onions tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with Asiago cheese
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!
1800 South Milton Rd. Suite 500, Flagstaff, AZ 86005