Galaxy Diner

Popular Items

SHAKES
BACON (4)
MALTS

Breakfast

AT THE HOP

$8.99

SPEEDY GONZALEZ BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

HANKS BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$16.29

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$10.79

BIG HOSS BREAKFAST

$12.49

FLAPJACKS

$8.99

FLAPJACK COMBO

$11.68

FAB FRENCH TOAST

$9.49

FAB FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.18

MABEL'S WAFFLE

$8.99

WAFFLE COMBO

$11.68

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

STUFFED COMBO

$13.68

LA BAMBA

$12.49

THREE LIL PIGS

$13.99

HAM & CHEESE

$14.29

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

$13.99

PHILADELPHIA FREEDOM

$15.99

VEG-OUT

$11.99

Oatmeal

$5.99

Sidekicks

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.79

SIDE OF BREAD

$2.69

SINGLE PANCAKE

$2.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.55

SHORT STACK

$4.99

SIDE OF FRENCH TOAST (2 Bread)

$4.99

1/2 SD FRENCH TOAST (1 Bread)

$4.99

DINER SPUDS

$3.59

HASHBROWNS

$3.59

FRESH FRUIT

$4.99

SD CORN BEEF

$6.99

BACON (2)

$3.99

BACON (4)

$5.55

SAUSAGE PATTY (2)

$3.99

SAUSAGE PATTY (3)

$5.55

SAUSAGE LINKS (2)

$3.99

SAUSAGE LINKS (3)

$5.55

HAM

$5.55

SIDE EGG

$1.49

Side Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Country Gravy

$1.50

Side Turkey Gravy

$1.50

Lunch

Ckn Ranch

$10.99

GALAXY BURGER

$11.49

GALAXY CHEESEBURGER

$12.98

BRING-HOME-THE-BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.99

MELT DOWN

$12.79

SHROOM BURGER

$13.69

GREEN CHILE CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' BURGER

$14.59

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$11.49

SANTA FE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.49

GRILLED CHEESE W/ FRIES

$9.99

BLTA

$10.99

TURKEY RUEBEN

$13.29

CHARLIE'S TUNA

$13.79

WEST COAST CHICKEN

$13.29

PORKY PIG'S BBQ

$12.29

FISH SANDWICH

$13.99

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.29

CHICKEN CRANBERRY SALAD SANDWICH

$13.99

CHUBBY CHECKER TRIPLE DECKER

$13.79

PEPE'S FRENCH DIP

$13.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

$14.99

TURKEY, AVOCADO, AND JACK CHEESE

$12.49

1/2 SAMMIE & FRIES WITH SOUP OR SALAD

$10.99

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI PENNE PASTA

$16.99

HEPBURN SALAD

$13.99

TY COBB SALAD

$14.99

LUCY I'M HOME TACO SALAD

$13.99

SOUP AND SALAD

$10.99

MUG OF SOUP

$3.99

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.79

CUP OF CHILI

$4.99

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.79

Galaxy Double Burger

$13.99

Sidecars

GARDEN SALAD

$4.79

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

SLICED TOMATOES

$4.99

COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.99

COLESLAW

$4.99

FRESH FRUIT

$4.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

BURGER PATTY

$2.99

GRILLED CHCKEN

$5.99

1/2 COD FILET

$4.99

1 CHICKN TEND

$1.50

VEGGIES

$2.49

ADD AVOCADO

$2.99

Side Mash Potato

$2.49

The Platters

NEW YORK NEW YORK

$17.49

USDA RIBEYE STEAK

$18.99

TURKEY PLATTER

$14.29

POTSIE'S POT ROAST

$14.99

MONDO COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$16.79

HOT MAMA'S MEATLOAF DINNER

$13.99

PORKY'S PULLED PORK BBQ

$13.99

SPLISH SPLASH FISH & CHIPS

$16.49

SHRIMPY SHRIMPY KOKOPOP

$15.99

SURF'S UP SALMON

$16.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.99

WILL'S SPICY WICKED WAY PASTA

$15.99

Kids Breakfast

BOBBY SOCK BEAR

$6.79

JR. FAB FRENCH TOAST

$6.79

JR BANDSTAND

$6.79

PIGS IN A BLANKET

$6.79

UPGRADE JR. BEV

$0.99

JR BEV.

$1.99

JR SHAKE/MALT

$2.49

Kids Lunch/Dinner

OODLES OF NOODLES

$7.99

JR. BURGER BASKET

$7.99

TRIPLE DECKER GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

CHICKEN LITTLE BASKET

$7.99

MACARONI & CHEESE

$7.99

UPGRADE JR. BEV

$0.99

JR BEV.

$1.99

JR SHAKE/MALT

$2.49

Desserts

COLOSSAL BANANA SPLIT

$9.99

THE ELVIS SPLIT

$8.99

COOKIE MONSTER

$6.99

LAVA FUDGE CAKE

$5.99

PHILADELPHIA CREAM CHEESECAKE

$5.99

PIES

$6.99

PARFAITS

$6.99

ONE SCOOP & ONE TOPPING

$2.99

TWO SCOOP & TWO TOPPING

$4.99

THREE SCOOP & THREE TOPPING

$6.49

FOUR SCOOP & FOUR TOPPING

$8.99

Beverages

WATER

PEPSI

$3.49

DIET PEPSI

$3.49

SIERRA MIST

$3.49

DR. PEPPER

$3.49

MT. DEW

$3.49

PINK LEMONADE

$3.49

ROOTBEER

$3.49

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.49

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.29

ICED TEA

$3.29

COFFEE

$3.49

HOT COCOA N' MARSHMALLOWS

$3.79

HOT TEA

$2.99

2% MILK

$3.29

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.79

JUICE

$4.49

SHAKES

$6.49

MALTS

$6.49

BLACK COW

$5.29

BROWN COW

$5.29

BLACK & BROWN COW

$5.29

RED COW

$5.29

ICE CREAM SODAS

$5.79

BOTTLE WATER

$2.29

Appetizers

ROUTE 66 PILEUP

$14.99

GOLDEN FRIED JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$10.99Out of stock

FATHER KNOWS BEST QUESADILLA

$13.99

LOVE ME TENDER CHICKEN

$10.49

ZUCCHINI SIZZLERS

$9.99

WOLFMAN ONION RINGS

$9.99

GALAXY FRIES

$7.99

1/2 FRIES AND 1/2 ONION RINGS

$8.99

WET FRIES

$7.99

GOOEY CHEESE FRIES

$8.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.29

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

CLOTHING

SM TEE SHIRT

$25.00

MED TEE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

LARGE TEE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

XL TEE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

2XL TEE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

3XL TEE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

BALL CAP

$10.00Out of stock

SM HOODIE

$40.00

MED HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

LARGE HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

XL HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

2XL HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

3XL HOODIE

$40.00Out of stock

MUGS

COFFEE MUG

$5.99Out of stock

MISC

STICKERS

$3.00

POST CARD

$0.50

DVD

$25.00Out of stock

Galaxy Light

$35.00Out of stock

Copper Mug

$18.00

Copper Shot Glass

$10.00

Shot Glass

$10.00

Small Magnet

$7.00

Large Magnet

$10.00

Key Chain

$7.00

Bottle Opener

$15.00

License Plate

$10.00

Wall Plaque

$15.00

Patch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Galaxy Diner image

