Flagstaff pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|CGB
|$9.00
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
|T- Ravs
|$7.75
Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping
|Large Cheese
|$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese
|$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
|Large Cheese
|$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
|Large Gary’s Special Pizza
|$24.50
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Fat Olives
2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Meatball App*
|$8.00
Three per order topped with our ten hour meat ragu
|Pepperoni*
|$13.00
San Marzano tomato D.O.P, house-made mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni
|Belgio Dolce*
|$16.00
(3rd Place winner, International Pizza Expo 2014)
-What Guy Ate-
White base, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano, shaved brussel sprouts, Calabrian chili oil, Molinari soppressata, local honey, crushed pistachios