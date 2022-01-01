Flagstaff pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Flagstaff

NiMarco's Pizza image

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CGB$9.00
Our homemade dough drizzled with butter garlic sauce, sprinkled with Mozzarella cheese and coated with our secret seasoning. Served with hot sauce for dipping
T- Ravs$7.75
Ten pasta pillows stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, coated in herb-Italian dressing. Served with pizza sauce for dipping
Large Cheese$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
More about NiMarco's Pizza
NiMarco's Pizza image

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Cheese$13.50
Feeds 2-3 People
Large Cheese$17.50
Feeds 3-4 People
Large Gary’s Special Pizza$24.50
It's the works! With pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
More about NiMarco's Pizza
Fat Olives image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Fat Olives

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (3005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball App*$8.00
Three per order topped with our ten hour meat ragu
Pepperoni*$13.00
San Marzano tomato D.O.P, house-made mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni
Belgio Dolce*$16.00
(3rd Place winner, International Pizza Expo 2014)
-What Guy Ate-
White base, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano, shaved brussel sprouts, Calabrian chili oil, Molinari soppressata, local honey, crushed pistachios
More about Fat Olives

