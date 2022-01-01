Saint George restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint George restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint George

Saint George's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Saint George restaurants

Twisted Noodle Cafe image

SALADS

Twisted Noodle Cafe

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George

Avg 4.4 (2137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Burger$10.50
Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes and Cheedar Cheese
Alfredo$10.50
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Lemon Chicken Pasta$12.00
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
More about Twisted Noodle Cafe
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 image

 

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smkd Turky Sndwch$11.97
Pork Melt$11.47
Pork Sandwich$9.97
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Roy's Pizza & Pasta image

 

Roy's Pizza & Pasta

250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sticks$3.25
Perfectly baked, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmano cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
Nice thick pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Dipping sauce sold separately.
Calzone
12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.
More about Roy's Pizza & Pasta
Red Fort Cuisine of India image

 

Red Fort Cuisine of India

148 S 1470 E, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry$15.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Peshawari Naan (G)(V)$4.95
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
Chicken Makhani (Butter)$15.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
More about Red Fort Cuisine of India
Gaia's Garden Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Gaia's Garden Cafe

695 S 100 W, St George

Avg 4.9 (228 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage and spinach, topped with smoked paprika aioli.
*Sausage contains gluten*
BYO Smoothie Bowl$12.00
Our raw organic acai base, topped with 3 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. Add additional fruits, toppings, & drizzles for $.50 each *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
The Crae$12.00
Named after one of our most loyal customers.
Granola topped with organic raw acai base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, more granola, coconut, almonds, hemp seeds chocolate chips & XXX-tra house made PB. *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
More about Gaia's Garden Cafe
Cheesecake Culture image

 

Cheesecake Culture

245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Pack Minis$9.50
SAVE when you buy 6.
*$1.58 each
12 Pack Minis$18.00
SAVE when you buy 12.
*$1.50 each
Full Size Cheesecakes$15.00
Full Size Cheesecakes may require up to 24 hours advance notice. We make them to order to keep them fresh and make them to your specifications. However, we do occasionally have them in stock.
More about Cheesecake Culture
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Guru's Sports Bar & Grill

1091 N Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$9.99
Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Wing Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain
Buffalo Salad$11.25
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side
California Burger$12.99
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo
More about Guru's Sports Bar & Grill
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

850 S Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chimichanga$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla Filled w/Cheese & Choice of Meat, Then Deep Fried and Covered in Choice of Sauce. Topped w/ Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Nachos$9.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese / Refried Beans l Tomatoes l Onions l Olives l Jalapenos l Sour Cream l Guacamole
Smothered Burrito$10.99
Rice l Pico l Cheese l Lettuce l Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of sauce l Topped with Cheese
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
Tiki Island Broiler image

 

Tiki Island Broiler

144 W Brigham Rd, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids sesame chicken noodles$4.75
Noodle Bowl$8.95
More about Tiki Island Broiler
Pieology 8137 image

 

Pieology 8137

15 South River Road, St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8137
Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff image

 

Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff

386 N Bluff at Suite A, Saint George

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff
La Cocina Mexican Street Food image

 

La Cocina Mexican Street Food

744 n bluff st, Saint George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about La Cocina Mexican Street Food
El Patron Mexican Food image

 

El Patron Mexican Food

835 East Saint George Blvd., St. George

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Patron Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

Turmeric Fresh Indian Grill

815 E St George Blvd, St George

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Turmeric Fresh Indian Grill
Sun River St. George Community Association image

 

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger with onions, tomato, and lettuce.
Meat Lasagna with Garlic Bread$12.00
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Consumer pic

 

Chuck-A-Rama

127 N Red Cliffs Dr., St George

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Beans (16 oz)$6.75
16 ounces
Beef Gravy (8 0z)$1.00
8 ounces
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)$2.75
16 ounces
More about Chuck-A-Rama
The Sugar Cookie image

 

The Sugar Cookie

1240 E 100 S Suite #105, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Sugar Cookie
Tom's Deli image

 

Tom's Deli

175 West 900 South, Saint George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tom's Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Iceberg Drive In - St. George

222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iceburger Combo$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
Pastrami Burger$6.49
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Mini Shake$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
More about Iceberg Drive In - St. George
Restaurant banner

 

Caffe Elevato

1405 W 490 N, St George

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Caffe Elevato
Restaurant banner

 

The Sugar Cookie - Santa Clara

1240 Est 100 South, St George

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Sugar Cookie - Santa Clara

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint George

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Saint George to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston