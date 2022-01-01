Saint George restaurants you'll love
Saint George's top cuisines
Must-try Saint George restaurants
SALADS
Twisted Noodle Cafe
20 N Main St Ste 108, St George
|Twisted Burger
|$10.50
Mixed Greens, Onions, Tomatoes and Cheedar Cheese
|Alfredo
|$10.50
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
|Lemon Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
1091 N Bluff. #404, St George
|Smkd Turky Sndwch
|$11.97
|Pork Melt
|$11.47
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.97
Roy's Pizza & Pasta
250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3, St. George
|Sticks
|$3.25
Perfectly baked, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmano cheese. Dipping sauce sold separately.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.75
Nice thick pizza dough brushed with garlic butter, and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Dipping sauce sold separately.
|Calzone
12'' Pizza dough folded in half with your favorite toppings inside. Then brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmono cheese. Sauce served on the side.
Red Fort Cuisine of India
148 S 1470 E, Saint George
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
|Peshawari Naan (G)(V)
|$4.95
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
|Chicken Makhani (Butter)
|$15.95
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Gaia's Garden Cafe
695 S 100 W, St George
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage and spinach, topped with smoked paprika aioli.
*Sausage contains gluten*
|BYO Smoothie Bowl
|$12.00
Our raw organic acai base, topped with 3 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. Add additional fruits, toppings, & drizzles for $.50 each *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
|The Crae
|$12.00
Named after one of our most loyal customers.
Granola topped with organic raw acai base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, more granola, coconut, almonds, hemp seeds chocolate chips & XXX-tra house made PB. *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
Cheesecake Culture
245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5, Saint George
|6 Pack Minis
|$9.50
SAVE when you buy 6.
*$1.58 each
|12 Pack Minis
|$18.00
SAVE when you buy 12.
*$1.50 each
|Full Size Cheesecakes
|$15.00
Full Size Cheesecakes may require up to 24 hours advance notice. We make them to order to keep them fresh and make them to your specifications. However, we do occasionally have them in stock.
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill
1091 N Bluff St, St. George
|Wings
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Wing Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain
|Buffalo Salad
|$11.25
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Cucumber | Diced Tomato | Mix Cheese l Choice of Dressing on the side
|California Burger
|$12.99
1/2 lb Angus Beef | Fresh Avocado Spread | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Monterey Jack Cheese | Bacon | Mayo
SEAFOOD
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
850 S Bluff St, St. George
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
12" Flour Tortilla Filled w/Cheese & Choice of Meat, Then Deep Fried and Covered in Choice of Sauce. Topped w/ Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served w/ Rice & Beans
|Nachos
|$9.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips l Mix Cheese / Refried Beans l Tomatoes l Onions l Olives l Jalapenos l Sour Cream l Guacamole
|Smothered Burrito
|$10.99
Rice l Pico l Cheese l Lettuce l Choice of non grilled meat l Choice of sauce l Topped with Cheese
Tiki Island Broiler
144 W Brigham Rd, Saint George
|Kids sesame chicken noodles
|$4.75
|Noodle Bowl
|$8.95
Pieology 8137
15 South River Road, St. George
|1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95
Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff
386 N Bluff at Suite A, Saint George
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries
|Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger with onions, tomato, and lettuce.
|Meat Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$12.00
Chuck-A-Rama
127 N Red Cliffs Dr., St George
|Baked Beans (16 oz)
|$6.75
16 ounces
|Beef Gravy (8 0z)
|$1.00
8 ounces
|Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)
|$2.75
16 ounces
The Sugar Cookie
1240 E 100 S Suite #105, St George
Tom's Deli
175 West 900 South, Saint George
Iceberg Drive In - St. George
222 East Saint George Boulevard, St. George
|Iceburger Combo
|$5.29
Our amazing 1/4 lb burger combo. Burger sauce, lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or raw onions. Includes cheese. Then choose one of our amazing sides and then the big decision...drink or SHAKE?
|Pastrami Burger
|$6.49
Sliced pastrami and swiss melted on the grill. We then put it on top of a fresh cooked all beef patty with our burger sauce, lettuce and tomato.
|Mini Shake
|$4.79
The one that made us famous! We call it a mini, but it is not too mini. Choose any of our over 50 flavors. Mix and match flavors to get exactly what you want.
Caffe Elevato
1405 W 490 N, St George
The Sugar Cookie - Santa Clara
1240 Est 100 South, St George