Bal Taco Bravo 60 S 800 E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican food
Location
60 S 800 E, St. George, UT 84770
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Patron Mexican Food - St. George
No Reviews
835 East Saint George Blvd. St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Thirst Drinks x Wetzel's Pretzels - St. George
No Reviews
652 East Saint George Boulevard Saint George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant