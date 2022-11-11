Twisted Noodle Cafe

- Home
2,137 Reviews
$$
20 N Main St Ste 108
St George, UT 84770
Breakfast
Melts
BBQ Chicken Melt
Chicken, Tomatoes,Corn Salsa, Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese ,Drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce stuffed in a toasted flatbread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cilantro Avocado Ranch and Cheddar Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
Mediterranean Melt
Chicken, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinagrette , Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
Pesto Chicken Melt
Chicken, Corn, Tomatoes, Pesto, Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
Desserts
Kids Menu
Pasta
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Noodle
Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach Tossed in a Pesto Cream Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Teriyaki Noodle
Noodles, Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Edamame , Cabbage and Cilantro Tossed in House- Made Citrus Teriyaki Sauce and topped with Wonton Strips
Rasta Pasta
Pasta, Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro tossed in a Carribbean Cream Sauce
Green Chili Mac and Cheese
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce
Mac and Cheese
Pasta, Cheddar Cheese , Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Creamy Pesto
Pasta, Pesto and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Alfredo
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Power Bowls
SW Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Lime juice and Cilantro topped with Guacamole and Tortilla Strips
Teriyaki Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Carrots, Edamame, Cabbage, House-made Citurs Teriyaki sauce and Cilantro topped with Wonton Strips
Lemon Chicken Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Tomatoes, Spinach and Lemon Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese
Enchilada Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lime Juice and Cilantro in a Green Chili Verde Sauce topped with House-made Guacamole and Tortilla Strips
Rasta Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro in a Carribbean Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Green Chili Bacon Power Bowl
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce and topped with Tortilla Strips
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Cabbage, Edamame Olives, Almonds, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Wontons with Lemon Vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers,Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar
BBQ Chicken Salad
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
Greek Chicken Salad
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sides and Sharables
Watermelon
Bread Stick
Chips
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing
Truffle Parmesan Chips
House-made Potato Chips tossed with Truffle Oil and topped with Parmesan cheese and Parsley
Bowl of Chicken Chili
Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Parsley
Side of Dressing 2 oz
Side of Dressing 4 oz
Special
Wraps
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce
Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Carrots with Lemon Vinaigrette
Beverages
Lemonade
Home made Lemonade
Specialty Lemonade
Citrus Ginger Tea
Citrus, Ginger Tea (Unsweetended)
Passion Fruit Tea
Passion Fruit Tea ( Unsweetended)
Green Tea
Green Tea ( Unsweetended
Fountain Soda
Soda
Bottled Beverages
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
Yerba Matte
Sparkling Water
Coffee
Americano
Espresso and Hot Water- Simple and Efficent
Cappuccino
Espresso, Milk and Foam- The perfect start to your day.
Cold Brew
Slow Brewed Cold Coffee, brewed with only the best beans we can get our hands on.
Drip Coffee
House brewed drip coffee
Espresso
Double shot of Espresso
Latte
Espresso served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Specialty Lattes
Big Bear Hugs
Espresso,Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso,Classic Vanilla Latte with Caramel sauce served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Clouds of Heaven
Espresso,White Chocolate, Marshmallow and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Days of Haze
Espresso,Marshmallow and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Lavendar Fields Forever
Espresso,White Chocolate, Lavendar and Lemon served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Unicorn Sunshine
Espresso,Marshmallow, Raspberry and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Whole Lotta Love
Espresso,White Chocolate and Raspberry served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Mocha Latte
Espresso and Dark Chocolate served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Specialty Sodas
Catering Packages
Catering Pasta
Catering Powerbowls
Catering Salads
Catering Sides
Catering Wraps
Catering Silverware
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
