Burgers

Twisted Noodle Cafe

2,137 Reviews

$$

20 N Main St Ste 108

St George, UT 84770

Order Again

Popular Items

Twisted Noodle
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Lemon Chicken Power Bowl

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

$4.00Out of stock

Croissants

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Protein Breakfast Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$4.00Out of stock

Melts

BBQ Chicken Melt

$11.00

Chicken, Tomatoes,Corn Salsa, Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese ,Drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce stuffed in a toasted flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$11.00

Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cilantro Avocado Ranch and Cheddar Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread

Mediterranean Melt

$11.00

Chicken, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinagrette , Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread

Pesto Chicken Melt

$11.00

Chicken, Corn, Tomatoes, Pesto, Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread

Desserts

Brownie

$2.50

No Bake Chocolate

$2.00

2 for $2

No Bake Peanut Butter

$2.00

2 for $2

Peanut Butter Mousse

$3.00

Cookie Dough

$2.00

Key Lime

$3.00

Pumpkin No Bakes

$2.50

Mint Brownie

$3.00

Rocky Road BrownieBrownie

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Flat Bread Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Wheat Bread and Cheddar Cheese

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.50

Pasta, Fresh Cream and Parmesan Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Pasta, Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Cream

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.50

Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$12.50

Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Twisted Noodle

$12.50

Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach Tossed in a Pesto Cream Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Teriyaki Noodle

$12.50

Noodles, Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Edamame , Cabbage and Cilantro Tossed in House- Made Citrus Teriyaki Sauce and topped with Wonton Strips

Rasta Pasta

$12.50

Pasta, Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro tossed in a Carribbean Cream Sauce

Green Chili Mac and Cheese

$12.50

Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Pasta, Cheddar Cheese , Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese

Creamy Pesto

$11.00

Pasta, Pesto and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese

Alfredo

$11.00

Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese

Power Bowls

SW Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Lime juice and Cilantro topped with Guacamole and Tortilla Strips

Teriyaki Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Carrots, Edamame, Cabbage, House-made Citurs Teriyaki sauce and Cilantro topped with Wonton Strips

Lemon Chicken Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Tomatoes, Spinach and Lemon Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese

Enchilada Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lime Juice and Cilantro in a Green Chili Verde Sauce topped with House-made Guacamole and Tortilla Strips

Rasta Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro in a Carribbean Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Green Chili Bacon Power Bowl

$13.00

Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce and topped with Tortilla Strips

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Cabbage, Edamame Olives, Almonds, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Wontons with Lemon Vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers,Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sides and Sharables

Watermelon

$3.00Out of stock

Bread Stick

$1.00

Chips

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing

Truffle Parmesan Chips

$5.50

House-made Potato Chips tossed with Truffle Oil and topped with Parmesan cheese and Parsley

Bowl of Chicken Chili

$4.50

Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Parsley

Side of Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Side of Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Special

Tex-mex Powerbowl

$12.00

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Carrots with Lemon Vinaigrette

Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Home made Lemonade

Specialty Lemonade

$4.00

Citrus Ginger Tea

$3.00

Citrus, Ginger Tea (Unsweetended)

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00

Passion Fruit Tea ( Unsweetended)

Green Tea

$3.00

Green Tea ( Unsweetended

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Soda

Bottled Beverages

$3.50

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Yerba Matte

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Hot Water- Simple and Efficent

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso, Milk and Foam- The perfect start to your day.

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Slow Brewed Cold Coffee, brewed with only the best beans we can get our hands on.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+Out of stock

House brewed drip coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Espresso

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Non Coffee Menu

Chai Tea Latte

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamers

$3.00+

Tea

$3.00+

Specialty Lattes

Big Bear Hugs

Big Bear Hugs

$5.00+

Espresso,Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Espresso,Classic Vanilla Latte with Caramel sauce served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Clouds of Heaven

Clouds of Heaven

$5.00+

Espresso,White Chocolate, Marshmallow and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Days of Haze

Days of Haze

$5.00+

Espresso,Marshmallow and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Lavendar Fields Forever

Lavendar Fields Forever

$5.00+

Espresso,White Chocolate, Lavendar and Lemon served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Unicorn Sunshine

Unicorn Sunshine

$5.00+

Espresso,Marshmallow, Raspberry and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Whole Lotta Love

Whole Lotta Love

$5.00+

Espresso,White Chocolate and Raspberry served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Espresso and Dark Chocolate served hot or iced with your choice of Milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Specialty Sodas

All You Need is Love

$3.75

Day Tripper

$3.75

I Like Blondes

$3.75

Jamaican Me Crazy

$3.75

Sgt. Pepper

$3.75

Spider Monkeys

$3.75

Thirst Trap

$3.75

Wild Fire

$3.75Out of stock

Refill

$2.00

Catering Packages

The Gathering (30)

$330.00

The Get Together (20)

$260.00

The Pow Wow (10)

$140.00

Delivery Fee

$10.00

Catering Pasta

PAN Alfredo

$45.00

PAN Creamy Pesto

$45.00

PAN Green Chili Mac

$55.00

PAN Lemon Chicken Pasta

$55.00

PAN Mac & Cheese

$45.00

PAN Rasta Pasta

$55.00

PAN Teriyaki Noodle

$55.00

PAN Twisted Noodle

$55.00

Catering Powerbowls

PAN Lemon Chicken Bowl

$50.00

PAN SW Bowl

$50.00

PAN Enchilada Bowl

$50.00

PAN Green Chili Bowl

$50.00

PAN Teriyaki Bowl

$50.00

PAN Rasta Bowl

$50.00

Catering Salads

PAN Southwest Chicken Caesar Salad

$45.00

PAN Greek Chicken Salad

$45.00

PAN Ahi Tuna Salad

$55.00

PAN Cranberry Chicken Salad

$45.00

PAN BBQ Chicken Salad

$45.00

PAN Buffalo Chicken Salad

$45.00

PAN House Salad

$35.00

Catering Sides

PAN Dozen Breadsticks

$12.00

PAN Dozen Brownies

$20.00

PAN Dozen No Bake Cookies

$12.00

GAL Fountain Drink

$10.00

GAL Lemonade

$10.00

GAL Tea

$10.00

GAL Specialty Lemonade

$12.00

PAN Specialty Brownies

$28.00

Catering Wraps

PAN Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$50.00

PAN Greek Chicken Wrap

$50.00

PAN BBQ Chicken Wrap

$50.00

PAN Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$50.00

PAN Ahi Tuna Wraps

$60.00

PAN Southwest Chicken Caesar Wrap

$50.00

Catering Silverware

10 PPL Silverware

$5.00

20 PPL Silverware

$10.00

30 PPL Silverware

$15.00

Meal Prep

Meal Prep 5 Meals

$55.00

Meal Prep 10 Meals

$100.00

Meal Prep 15 Meals

$124.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 N Main St Ste 108, St George, UT 84770

Directions

