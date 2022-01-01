A map showing the location of Turmeric Fresh Indian GrillView gallery
Indian

Turmeric Fresh Indian Grill

20 Reviews

$

815 E St George Blvd

St George, UT 84770

Pick you Own

Bowl

$10.99+

Burrito

$10.99+

Salad

$10.99+

Masala Fries

$10.99

Appetizers

Veg Pokar

$4.95

Masala Fries

$10.99

Samosa

$4.95

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

KULFI

$5.95

Kids

Naantella

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Tacos

$5.99

Side Of Fries

$1.99

Kids Bowl

$5.99

Add Steak

$1.50

Drinks

Medium

$1.99

Large

$2.49

Lassi

$3.99

Roohafza

$2.49

Water

$1.75

Bottle soda

$1.99

Canned Soda

$1.75

Bubly sparkling water

$1.99

Kids drink

$1.49

Rockstar

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.49

A La Carte

Side of fries

$3.99

Masala fries

$11.99

Rice

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Naan

$1.99

Side Of Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Side of sauce 4oz

$1.99

16oz Curry

$12.99

Add Protein (Steak & Lamb)

$3.50

Add Protein (Chicken)

$2.99

Add Vegetarian

$2.50

Add Protein (Vegetarian)

$2.50

Add Topping

$1.99

32 Oz Rice

$4.99

Tandoori Chk

$14.99

CTM

$13.95

N/A

Brivani

$12.99

Gift Card

$25.00

Dinner Menu

CHICKEN - MASALA - VINDALOO - SAAG - COCONUT KORMA - KARAHI

$13.95

VEGGIE

$12.95

PANEER

$13.95

TOFU

$12.95

LAMB

$16.95

Shrimp

$18.95

TURMERIC SPECIAL

BUTTER CHICKEN

$15.95

Goat Curry

$17.95

TANDOOR CHICKEN

$15.95

DAL MAKHANI

$12.95

Shahi Paneer

$14.95

Mushroom Mutter

$13.95

Bharta

$13.95

Chana Masala

$13.95

RICE

CHICKEN BRIYANI

$15.95

VEGETABLE BRIYANI

$14.95

PLAIN RICE

$3.95

BREAD (NAAN)

PLAIN NAAN

$1.99

GARLIC NAAN

$2.99

SIDES

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

815 E St George Blvd, St George, UT 84770

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

