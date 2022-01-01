Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron Mexican Food St. George

review star

No reviews yet

835 East Saint George Blvd.

St. George, UT 84770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Birria Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.25

Taco De Tripa

$3.75

Taco Adovada

$3.99

Taco De Lengua

$4.50

Taco De Buche

$3.75

Cabeza Taco

$3.75

Quesabirria Taco

$4.99

TACO DE CAMARON

$4.50

Taco De Chorizo

$4.25

Street Tacos

Asada Street Taco

$1.99

Pollo Street Taco

$1.99

Carnita Street Taco

$1.99

Chorizo Street Taco

$1.99

Adobada Street Taco

$1.99

Buche Street Taco

$1.99

Cabeza Street Taco

$1.99

Tripa Street Taco

$1.99

Birria Street Taco

$1.99

Lengua Street Taco

$2.50

Beef Street Taco

$1.99

Tortas

Ham & Cheese Torta

$5.50

Carne Asada Torta

$6.99

Pollo Asado Torta

$6.75

Carnitas Torta

$6.25

Shredded Beef Torta

$5.99

Shredded chicken Torta

$5.99

Machaca Torta

$5.99

Chorizo Torta

$5.50

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Chilanga Quesadilla

$5.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$5.75

Quesadilla Supreme

$6.99

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$5.50

Adovada Quesadilla

$5.75

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$5.99

Pollo Asado Burrito

$5.75

Carnitas Burrito

$5.75

California Burrito

$6.25

Conga Burrito

$5.75

Chile Relleno Burrito

$5.75

Mixed Burrito

$5.75

Veggie Burrito

$5.75

Bean& cheese Burrito

$4.75

Chile Verde Burrito

$5.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$7.25

Shrimp Burrito

$7.50

Fish Burrito

$5.50

Adobada Burrito

$5.99

Lengua Burrito

$9.25

Burro De Birria

$5.99

Chicken Bacon

$5.99

Crispy Shell Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco

$3.25

3 Rolled Tacos

$4.50

5 Rolled Tacos

$5.50

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$3.25

Carne Asada Tostada

$3.75

Shredded Beef Tostada

$3.50

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$3.50

Taco Salad Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$7.50

Pollo Asado Bowl

$7.25

Shredded Beef Bowl

$7.00

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$7.00

Combinations

1.Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada Combo

$7.75

2.Chile Relleno& Cheese Enchilada Combo

$8.25

3.Two Enchilada Combo

$8.25

4.Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada& Bean Tostada Combo

$8.25

5.Carne Asada Combo

$8.50

6.Pollo Asado Combo

$8.50

7.Carnitas Combo

$8.50

8.Fajitas Combo

$10.25

9.Steak Ranchero Combo

$8.25

10.Chile verde Combo

$8.75

11.Birria De Res Combo

$10.25

12. 2 Sopes Combo

$8.25

13. 2 Taco Plate Combo

$8.25

Kids Meals

Kid Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.25

Kid Mini Taco Meal

$5.25

Kid Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.25

Kid Sausage Scrambled Egg Meal

$5.25

Kid Burrito

$1.00

Kid Quesadilla

$1.00

Breakfast

1.Ham Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

2.Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

3.Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

4.Mixed Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

5.Asada Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

6.Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

7.Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

8.Mexicano Breakfast Burrito

$5.75

9.Ham & Eggs Breakfast

$7.50

10.Omelette

$8.50

11.Huevos Divorciados Breakfast

$7.50

12.Chilaquiles Breakfast

$7.50

13.Patron Plate

$8.50

14.Machaca Plate

$7.99

15.Chorizo Plate

$7.50

16.Huevos Mexicanos

$7.50

Seafood

Ceviche Tostada Pescado

$4.50

Campechana Tostadas

$7.99

Ceviche Tostada Camaron

$4.99

Mixta Tostadas

$8.24

Camaron Lg Cocteles

$14.99

Camaron Sm Cocteles

$12.99

Campechana Cocteles

$17.99

Mixta Cocteles

$17.99

Al Ajillo Camarones

$13.50

A la Diabla Camarones

$12.99

Veracruzana Camarones

$13.99

Al Chipotle Camarones

$12.99

Mojarra Frita

$13.99

Filete Al Ajillo

$11.99

Filete A la Diabla

$12.50

Filete Veracruzana

$13.50

Filete Al Chipotle

$12.50

Soups Daily

Menudo

$12.99

Birria en Caldo

$10.25

Pozole

$12.99

Caldo De Rez

$12.99

Caldo 7 Mares

$17.99

Caldo De Camaron

$14.99

Caldo De Pescado

$14.99

Libra De Birria

$13.99

Side Orders

Sideof Beans

$2.50

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side French Fries

$2.25

Side Bag Of Chips

$2.25

Side Of Salsa 6 Oz

$1.99

Side Chile Relleno

$3.99

Jalapenos& Carrots

$1.25

Extra Corn

$0.99

X- Flour

$0.99

X Egg

$0.99

Wet

$1.99

1 Sope

$2.99

Mulita

$3.99

Make It Combo

$1.98

Side Of Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

One Enchilada

$2.50

Pan De Torta

$2.00

Serranitos(3)

$0.99

Vaso De 32 Oz

$8.99

Consome

$2.00

X-Meat

$5.99

Charola Lg

$60.00

Charola Sm

$30.00

Side Of Enchilada Sauce

$1.50

Tostada (Sola)

$0.50

Desserts

Homamade Flan

$3.75

Choco Flan

$3.75

Churros

$1.75

Canelitas

$1.50

Cheesecake

$2.99

Daily Specials

Chimichanga

$7.50

3 Enchiladas

$7.50

Alambres

$8.50

Nachos Supreme

$8.75

Carne Asada Fries

$9.25

Camarones El Patron

$15.99

Pupusas

$2.99

El Patron Especial

$10.99

Carne En Su Jugo

$10.99

Molcajete

$27.99

Mexican Drinks

Aguas Horchata

$2.49+

Aguas Jamaica

$2.49+

Aguas Tamarindo \ Pina

$2.49+

Jarritos

$2.49

Coca-Cola Bottle

$2.49

Pepsi Bottle

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Jugo Kerns

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Starbucks

$3.75

Kick Start

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

RockStar

$3.99

Fanta

$2.49

Fanta Bottle

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

Small Drink

$2.24

Medium Drink

$2.49

Large Drink

$2.74

SM Drink

$2.24

MED Drink

$2.49

LG Drink

$2.74
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 East Saint George Blvd., St. George, UT 84770

Directions

Gallery
El Patron Mexican Food image
El Patron Mexican Food image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flake Pie Company - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
471 E. St. George Blvd St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - St. George
orange starNo Reviews
127 N Red Cliffs Dr. St George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
The Sugar Cookie - St George
orange starNo Reviews
1240 E 100 S Suite #105 St George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Cheesecake Culture
orange starNo Reviews
245 N Red Cliffs Dr #5 Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough - Red Cliffs - St George
orange starNo Reviews
231 Red Cliffs Drive Saint George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. George

Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
orange star4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
850 S Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
orange star4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Gaia's Garden Cafe
orange star4.9 • 228
695 S 100 W St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345 - St. George, UT
orange star4.8 • 54
15 S River Rd St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. George
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston