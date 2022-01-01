Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Saint George

Saint George restaurants
Saint George restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Sun River St. George Community Association

4275 Country Club Drive, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito smothered in Enchilada Sauce- Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Jack$10.00
More about Sun River St. George Community Association
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 image

 

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf & Turf Burrito$16.49
Smothered Burrito$13.57
Big Hoss Breakfast Burrito$12.49
More about Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
Breakfast Burrito image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Gaia's Garden Cafe

695 S 100 W, St George

Avg 4.9 (228 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage and spinach, topped with smoked paprika aioli.
*Sausage contains gluten*
More about Gaia's Garden Cafe
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant

850 S Bluff St, St. George

Avg 4.3 (822 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$11.49
Carne Asada l Pico l Guacamole l Rice l Cheese
California Burrito$11.49
Sweet Pork Burrito$10.99
Sweet Pork l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Lettuce l Cheese
More about Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
Costa Vida - Washington image

 

Costa Vida - Washington

2376 E. Red Cliff Dr. #104, St. George

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Washington
Costa Vida - St George image

 

Costa Vida - St George

1091 N. Bluff St #103, St. George

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - St George

