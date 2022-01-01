Burritos in Saint George
Saint George restaurants that serve burritos
Sun River St. George Community Association
4275 Country Club Drive, St George
|Super Burrito smothered in Enchilada Sauce- Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar Jack
|$10.00
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2
1091 N Bluff. #404, St George
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$16.49
|Smothered Burrito
|$13.57
|Big Hoss Breakfast Burrito
|$12.49
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Gaia's Garden Cafe
695 S 100 W, St George
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage and spinach, topped with smoked paprika aioli.
*Sausage contains gluten*
SEAFOOD
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
850 S Bluff St, St. George
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.49
Carne Asada l Pico l Guacamole l Rice l Cheese
|California Burrito
|$11.49
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$10.99
Sweet Pork l Pico l Guacamole l Sour Cream l Lettuce l Cheese
Costa Vida - Washington
2376 E. Red Cliff Dr. #104, St. George
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49