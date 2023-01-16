Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George, UT 84790
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Snowy Desert Cafe - 1480 South River Road STE 101
No Reviews
1480 South River Road STE 101 St. George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant