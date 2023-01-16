Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1677 South Convention Center Drive

St. George, UT 84790

Appetizer

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.95

Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$13.95

One-pound of battered wings tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing. Other dipping sauces available upon request

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.95

8 slices of green tomatoes dipped in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried, stacked with blue cheese dressing, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, sliced green onions and balsamic reduction drizzled over the top

Grabbers (3)

Grabbers (3)

$9.95

3 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Grabbers (6)

Grabbers (6)

$13.95

6 two-ounce burgers each served with a pickle and lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Caprese Avocado

$14.95Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella and tomato slices, basil pesto, arugula, topped with balsamic glaze

Homemade Meatballs

$14.95Out of stock

4 fresh, large homemade meatballs served over marinara sauce, with garlic bread

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

Hot and Crunchy Shrimp

$16.95Out of stock

SIX jumbo shrimp dipped in a crunchy spiced batter, deep fried and served over fries with our spicy jalapeno and mango sauce.

Shrimp & Avocado Stack

$17.95Out of stock

Chilled poached prawns tossed with citrus aioli, stacked with diced tomato, avocado, boiled egg, green onions and arugula

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$13.95Out of stock

Our Louisiana seasoned mixture of pork, cajun spices and rice. Breaded and fried crispy. Served with house remoulade.

Soups & Salads

2 Outa 3 (STG)

2 Outa 3 (STG)

$10.95

Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad

$17.95

A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95
Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$5.95
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce topped with sliced carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croûtons.

Poached Shrimp Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Romaine and arugula, tossed with hearts of palm, mandarin oranges, pecans, blue cheese, tossed in Italian dressing

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.95

A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available

Soup Of The Day Bowl

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.95
Soup Of The Day Cup

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.95
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp

$18.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken

$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

Super Caesar Salad - Fried Shrimp

$18.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken

$16.95

A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Cold and crisp iceberg lettuce, house made blue cheese dressing, bacon and green onions

Premium Steaks

9 oz Filet

9 oz Filet

$35.95

Our finest choice tenderloin. hand cut and broiled to your specifications

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

Baseball Cut Top Sirloin 10 oz

$28.95

10 ounces of aged Angus beef –A true meat lover’s favorite! all cut sirloin. Topped with a half ounce of butter

NY Strip

NY Strip

$36.95

A 15-16oz pure Certified Angus beef. Lean and firm the New York is full and rich flavored. Topped with an ounce of butter

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$24.95

14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter

Ribs

Whole Rack

Whole Rack

$28.95

Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

Fulton Street Ribs

Fulton Street Ribs

$21.95

Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce

House Specialties

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$18.95

10-ounce chicken breast marinated twice then grilled. Served over fresh sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

Louisiana Pasta Jambalaya

$22.95

Tender shrimp, grilled chicken and andouille sausage in a Cajun red sauce and served over linguine with parmesan cheese and chives. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo

$20.95

A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$23.95

Chicken and Broccoli sautéed in our alfredo sauce and tossed with linguini pasta. Served with garlic bread

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Grilled marinated chicken with a marsala cream sauce, roasted portabella mushrooms sautéed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$30.95

Three naturally grown local lamb chops marinated in Chop House Rosemary Garlic sauce and served with traditional mint jelly and mashed potatoes

Fresh Seafood

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$25.95

Freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted on cedar plank

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge

Burgers

Chop House Burger

Chop House Burger

$12.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$14.95

1/2 pound Black Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, thick bacon, crispy onions and smoky BBQ sauce

California Burger

California Burger

$15.95

1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with Swiss cheese, thick bacon and sliced avocado.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.95Out of stock

1/2 pound of Black Angus beef topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Signature Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.95

New York style cheesecake topped with your choice of strawberries, raspberries or blueberries.

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.49

Bite sized fried shrimp served with French fries and ranch dressing

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.49

Kraft Cheese and noodles

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.49

A plump corndog served with French fries

Kids Grabbers

Kids Grabbers

$7.49

Family Packs

Family Pack 4-6

$69.95

2 racks of Fulton street ribs, 8 hand-breaded chicken fingers, 1 pound of Buffalo wings, 8 pieces of fried shrimp, 2 sides of mashed potatoes, 4 sides of fries.

Lunch Menu

Lunch Menu is available 11:00am - 4:00pm Monday Through Friday only!
BIG BLT Lunch

BIG BLT Lunch

$12.95

Grilled local Sourdough, butter lettuce, house made aioli, beefsteak tomato, and apple-wood smoked bacon.

Chicken Salad Wraps

$13.95
Cobb Salad Lunch

Cobb Salad Lunch

$13.95

This is served only on the lunch menu. A uniquely designed salad made up of sliced hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce and marinated onions and topped with cracked black

Mussels & Fries

Mussels & Fries

$13.95

Mediterranean mussels, garlic, smoked chili, white wine butter sauce and shoestring fries.

Steak and Potato

Steak and Potato

$15.95

7-8 oz Sirloin served with a biscuit and choice of eggs

Triple Cheeseburger Lunch

$12.95

BBQ Pork Sandwich Lunch

$11.95Out of stock

Italian Chopped Chicken Salad Lunch

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo Lunch

$12.95Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke*

Bottled Coke*

$3.00
Bottled Diet Coke*

Bottled Diet Coke*

$3.00
Bottled Sprite*

Bottled Sprite*

$3.00

Bottled Dasani Water*

$3.00

Super Wing Promo

Chicken Wings 30 PIECES

$49.99

Chicken Wings 60 PIECES

$89.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
1677 South Convention Center Drive, St. George, UT 84790

