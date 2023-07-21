Restaurant info

Makers & Finders is an urban full service restaurant that will have the capacity to seat at least 100 guests. It will include a lounge area for the co-working, banquettes, and tables for the diners. Also offered will be a semi-covered patio for weather permitting days. We will offer several methods of brewing coffee from different origins. Our food menu features brunch, soup, salads, and specialty latin comfort foods. We will also offer cocktails, wines, and specialty drinks.