Brunch

Brunch/Favorites

Empanada Flight

$22.00

Beef, Chicken Tinga, Queso, Garlic Shrimp, Spicy Mushroom

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted Artisan Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Cherry Tomato Confit, 1 Poached Egg, Avocado Lime Crema, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens, Lemon Zest

Smoked Lox Bagel

$13.00

Poppy Seed Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Whipped Scallion Cream Cheese, Capers, Sliced Red Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Served with Plantain Chips. Citrus Marinaded Shrimp, Jalapeños, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pickled Onion

Fresh Berry French Toast

$15.00

Fresh Berries, Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, Berry Compote, Brioche Bread

Churro Waffle

$14.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Berry Compote

Brunch/Skillets

Latin Hash

$18.00

Braised Angus Beef, House Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Over Easy Egg

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

NY Strip Steak, House Potatoes, 2 Eggs Any Style, Housemade Chimichurri

Eggs, Bacon & Potato Skillet

$15.00

2 Eggs Any Style, Crispy Maple Bacon, Potatoes

Morning Power Skillet

$15.00

Scrambled Egg Whites, Spanish Rice, House Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Sliced Avocado, Salsa Roja

Breakfast Empanada Skillet

$16.00

2 Breakfast Empanadas Filled With Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Rice, Beans, House Sauce & Queso Fresco

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Salsa Verde, Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips, Folded Egg, Black Beans, Onion/Jalapeño Mix, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado

Brunch/Omelets

Chicken Tinga Omelet

$17.00

Braised Chipotle Chicken, Queso Fresco, Salsa Roja, Sour Cream

Egg White Omelet

$18.00

Sauteed Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Cracked Pepper

Brunch/Benedict

The Shorty Benny

$19.00

Espresso Braised Angus Beef, Baby Kale, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Salsa Verde Hollandaise

The Lox Benny

$19.00

Smoked Salmon, Baby Kale, Red Onion, Blistered Tomato, 2 Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise

Brunch/Arepas

La Paisa Arepa

$19.00

Roasted Angus Beef, Caramelized Maduros, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Fried Egg, Sliced Avocado, Crispy Chicken Skins, Honey Drizzle

Braised Chicken Arepa

$18.00

Chipotle Chicken, Avocado Mash, Arugula, Avocado Lime Crema, Pink Sauce, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Micro Greens

Brunch/Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$23.00

New York Strip Steak, Jalapeños, Onions, Cherry Tomato/Soy Coulis, Crispy Fries, Sunny Side Up Egg

Power Lunch Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Caramelized Mushrooms, Avocado

Bandeja Paisa

$26.00

Filet Mignon, Crispy Pork Belly, Fried Maduros, Sunny Side Egg, Sliced Avocado, Pickled Onions

Empanada Lunch Bowl

$16.00

2 Empanadas of Choice, Spring Mix, and House Sauces

Brunch/In Between

The Power Burrito

$18.00

Braised Chipotle Chicken or Angus Beef, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Folded Egg, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream

The Breakfast Bagel

$15.00

Avocado Cream Cheese, Crispy Maple Bacon, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, on a Sesame Bagel

The 'MF' Sando

$15.00

Choice of Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Blistered Tomato, Crispy Maple Bacon, Garlic Aioli

The Breakfast Burger

$18.00

7oz Beef Blended Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Mash, Hash Browns, Crispy Maple Bacon, Fried Egg, Toasted Brioche Bun

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Crispy Maple Bacon, Spring Mix, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Protein Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomato Confit, Queso Fresco, Avocado Lime Crèma

Brunch/Plant Based

Vegan Breakfast Empanada Skillet

$17.00

2 Empanadas filled w/Soyrizo, Just “Egg”, Potatoes. Served w/ Rice, Beans & Harissa Aioli

Impossible Sando

$15.00

Choice of Vegan Croissant or Sourdough, Folded Just “Egg”, Impossible Sausage, Spiced Tomato Jam, Harissa Aioli

Vegan Hash Skillet

$15.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic, Chopped Asparagus, House Potatoes

Vegan Empanada Bowl

$17.00

Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Spring Mix, House Sauces. Choice of 2 Vegan Empanadas: Spicy Mushroom / Black Bean / Soyrizo

Vegan Empanada Flight

$14.00

House Sauces With 1 of Each: Spicy Mushroom / Soyrizo / Black Bean

Vegan Power Bowl

$18.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Gardein "Chicken", Sliced Avocado, Served with Spanish Rice and Black Beans

Brunch/Healthy Choices

Bionico Parfait

$9.00

Granola, Berries, Lechera, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Honey, Mint

Raspberry Chia Pudding

$8.00

Overnight Chia, Coconut Milk, Berries, Agave, Mint

Brunch/Salads

Chipotle Steak Salad

$18.00

Filet Mignon Medallion, Chipotle Dressing, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato Confit, Sliced Avocado, Red Onion

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Sliced Avocado, Spring Mix, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Vinaigrette, Queso Fresco, Cherry Tomato Confit, Red Onion, Chicken Breast +5

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Kale, Caesar Dressing, House Croutons, Parmesan

Brunch/Sides

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Poppy Seed or Sesame Seed

A La Carte Empanada

3 Strips of Bacon

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sourdough Toast & Butter

$3.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Berries, Seasonal Melon

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Bowl of Tomato Bisque. Served With a Grilled Cheese Croissant

Crispy Fries

$6.00

French Fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli, House Sauce

Maduros

$8.00

Caramelized Maduros, Pickled Red Onions, Baby Kale, Lechera (condensed milk)

Yuca Frites

$6.00

Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Grandmas Black Beans

$6.00

Housemade Black Beans with Queso Fresco

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Red Salsa

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Chimichurri

$1.50

Pink Sauce

$0.75

Harissa

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Chipotle Hollandaise

$1.00

Salsa Verde Hollandaise

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Chipotle Beet Dressing

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

One Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Avocado Cream Cheese

$1.00

Scallion Cream Cheese

$1.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Berry Compote

$2.50

Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Avo Mash

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

Beef

$6.00

Bowl of Plantain Chips

$4.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Extra Pork Belly

$5.00

Coconut Whipped Cream

$2.50

Regular Whipped Cream

$1.00

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Mole Verde

$2.00

Side of Lox

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Avocado Lime Crema

$1.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Brunch/Desserts

Berry Empanadas Dessert

$11.00

2 Dessert Empanadas Stuffed with Fresh Berry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Sauce & a Scoop of Ice Cream

Espresso Flan

$10.00

Chocolate/Coconut Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Cajeta, Double Espresso Shot

Rose Tres Leches Cake

$12.00

Chiffon Sponge Cake Soaked in a Rosé Infused Coconut Milk, Italian Meringue, Assorted Fruits

George's Pop Tart

$6.50

Brunch/Kids

Kids Eggs, Bacon & Potatoes

$11.00

Scrambled Egg, Crispy Maple Bacon (2), Potatoes

Waffle & Strawberries

$12.00

Plain Waffle, Fresh Cut Strawberries

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

French Fries, Served with Ketchup

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Flour Torilla Stuffed With Mixed Cheese

Arepa Con Queso

$13.00

Brunch/Specials

El Waffle Sando

$18.00

Colombian Bread Pudding

$13.00

Matcha Passionfruit Lemonade

$6.00

Churro Affogato

$7.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee Bar

Filter Coffee

$4.50

Rotating Blends

Cold Brew

$5.00

12 Hour Toddy + Tower

Bulletproof

$7.00

Left Coast MCT Oil, Kerrygold Butter, Filter Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$5.50

Filter coffee, Condensed Milk Steamed with Whole Milk

Filter Coffee Refill

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Tea Bar

Varietal Hot Teas

$4.00

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Mate Green, or Peppermint

Slow Brewed Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Desert Blossom, Floral Notes, 8 Hour Steep

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

House Made, Unrefined Sugar Cane, Cucumber Steeped

Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.00

Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Crust

Lavender Fog

$5.50

Earl Grey tea, House Made Lavender, Whole Milk

Just Peachy

$5.50

Hibiscus Tea, Lemonade, Peach Puree

Matcha Bar

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Cafè Grande Raw Matcha, Sweetened with Raw Simple Syrup

Matcha Bulletproof

$6.00

Sugar free vanilla

A La Carte

Sparkling Mineragua

$4.00

Voss Artesian Water

$5.00

Jarritos Bottled Soda

$4.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Brew Doctor Kombucha

$7.00

Espresso Bar

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cuban Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Cuban Cortado

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Daily made lavender syrup

Mexican Spiced Latte

$5.50

Abuelita chocolate, 5 spice house made syrup

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Cinnamon crust, vanilla mist

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Cracked sea salt, caramel drizzle

Coconut Turmeric Latte

$5.50

Coconut syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, short latte (8 oz)

Bon Bon Layered Latte

$5.50

Sweet latte, condensed milk, coco powder, short latte (8 oz)

Smoothies

Gamma Smoothie

$9.00

Blended Avocado, Celery, Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Spinach, Cilantro, Agave

Fruta Smoothie

$9.00

Blended Blueberries, Strawberries, Honey Greek Yogurt, Vanilla, Almond Milk

On Tap

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Housemade and infused

Slow Bar

Kalita Pourover

$6.50

Hand poured, made to order, clean and focused flavor

French Press

$8.50

Choose Origin, revolving roasts

Drink Special

Deconstructed CBD Latte

$18.00

1.7 oz CBD Elixir (60mg), espresso, agave CBD Bottle Only +12

CBD Bottle

$15.00

Pastries

Choice of Pastry

$6.00

Catering

Cold Brew Gallon

$30.00

Hibiscus Tea Gallon

$24.00

Black Tea Gallon

$20.00

House Coffee Carafe

$25.00

Orange Juice Gallon

$16.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Whole Milk Glass

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Retail

Merch

M&F Mug

$15.00

M&F Pin

$10.00

M&F Pint Glass

$12.00

M&F Growler

$35.00

M&F Glass Mug

$15.00

Retail Coffee

$18.00

M&F Sticker

$1.00

M&F Stainless Steel Tumbler

$25.00

M&F 20 oz Tall Glass

$15.00

M&F Friends Shirt (S)

$25.00

M&F Friends Shirt (M)

$25.00

M&F Friends Shirt (L)

$25.00

M&F Friends Shirt (XL)

$25.00

M&F Friends Shirt (XXL)

$25.00

Makers/Finders Grey Shirt (S)

$25.00

Makers/Finders Grey Shirt (M)

$25.00

Makers/Finders Grey Shirt (L)

$25.00

Makers/Finders Grey Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Makers/Finders Grey Shirt (XXL)

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt (S)

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt (M)

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt (L)

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt (XL)

$25.00

M&F Multi-Colored People Shirt (XXL)

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average Blue (S)

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average Blue (M)

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average Blue (L)

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average Blue (XL)

$25.00

Sicker Thank Your Average Blue (XXL)

$25.00

Main Street Hoodie (Black) S

$40.00

Main Street Hoodie (Black) M

$40.00

Main Street Hoodie (Black) L

$40.00

Main Street Hoodie (Black) XL

$40.00

Main Street Hoodie (Black) XXL

$40.00

Red Makers Sweater S

$35.00

Red Makers Sweater M

$35.00

Red Makers Sweater L

$35.00

Red Makers Sweater XL

$35.00

Red Makers Sweater XXL

$35.00

Tan Makers Sweater M

$35.00

Tan Makers Sweater XXL

$35.00

Stonewash Green Makers Sweater S

$35.00

Stonewash Green Makers Sweater L

$35.00

Stonewash Green Makers Sweater XL

$35.00

Navy Beanie

$25.00

Black Beanie

$25.00

Yellow Beanie

$25.00

Red Dad Hat

$30.00

Light Blue Dad Hat

$30.00

Orange Dat Hat

$30.00

Green Dat Hat

$30.00

Black Dad Hat

$30.00

Navy Snapback

$30.00

Bottled Lavender Syrup

$10.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Food

HH Empanadas

HH Chicken Tinga Nachos

$11.00

HH Ceviche Nachos

$12.00

HH Chilaquiles

$12.00

HH Crispy Fries

$5.00

HH Avocado Salad

$9.00

HH Avocado Toast

$10.00

HH Tomato Bisque

$8.00

HH Fruit Bowl

$3.00

HH Empanada Bowl

$12.00

HH Drinks

HH Well Drinks

$6.00