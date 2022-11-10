Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Boom Bang Fine Foods

No reviews yet

75 South Valle Verde Drive

#160

Henderson, NV 89012

Steak Frites
French Fries
Pepperoni Pizza

Amuse Bouche

Appetizer

Steak Tartare

Seafood Tart

Main Course

Duck Confit

$75.00

Pork Chop

$75.00

Fish And Chips

$75.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Saint Honore

Kadaif Mille Feuille

Daily specials

Meatloaf Dinner

$29.00

Truffle Fried Chicken

$30.00

Mussels Moule

$29.00

Ribeye and Truffle Fries

$69.00

Lobster Pasta

$35.00

Starters

Corn Dogs

$9.00

Artisan Frankfurter, Best Batter Ever, Boom Bang Mustard Sauce

Mushroom Tart

$15.00Out of stock

Wild & Cultivated Mushrooms, Goat Cheese Mousse, Verjus. Served Warm

Charcuterie

$25.00
Wedge Salad

$16.00

Baby Iceberg, Point Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing, Sweet 100’s Tomatoes, Red Onion, Thick-Cut Bacon

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Little Gems, Classic Caesar Dressing, Spanish Anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Organic Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

with Shaved Spring Vegetables

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00
Sausage and Hot Oil

$17.00

Seasonal Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

House Fry Sauce, Fried in Peanut Oil

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Butter, Parsley, Shallots

Potato Puree

$10.00

a la Joël Robuchon

Roasted Organic Carrots

$10.00

Maple Greek Yogurt Sauce, Toasted Nuts, Fried Tarragon

Jumbo Asparagus

$14.00

Poached and Roasted with Lemon Zest Vinaigrette and Parmesan Cheese

Mains

Steak Frites

$40.00

Choice of Fries or Organic Mixed Greens GrassFed Prime NY Strip, Choice of Hotel Butter, or Italian Style Salsa Verde

Boom Bang Burger

$22.00

Choice of Fries or Organic Mixed Greens Niman Ranch Custom Blend, Brioche Bun, Aged Cheddar, Classic Garnish, “Special Sauce”

Spaghetti Putanesca

$21.00

FM Marinara, Kalamata Olives, Preserved Lemons, Capers, Chiles, Parmesan Cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

$27.00

Egg Yolk, Cream, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Sweet Peas, Lardons, Black Pepper, Parmesan Cheese

Short Rib

$47.00

Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes, Okinawa Yams, Shoe String Fried Leeks, Natural Jus, Salsa Verde

Duck Confit

$29.00

20 Hour Confit, Marmalade Duck Jus, Frisse, Fried Cippolini Rings, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette, Cara Cara Orange Wedges

Pork Shank

$39.00

Braised Pork Shank, Here & There Sauce, Roasted Little Gems, Lemon Zest, Bread Crumbs

King Salmon

$38.00

Red Quinoa, Arugula, Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails

Location

75 South Valle Verde Drive, #160, Henderson, NV 89012

Directions

