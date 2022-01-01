Henderson bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Henderson

Sonrisa Grill image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sonrisa Grill

30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Avg 4 (1853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$15.95
Queso Dip$7.45
Chimichanga$16.95
More about Sonrisa Grill
Johnny Mac's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Johnny Mac's

842 S Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Avg 3.4 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.25
16" Johnny Mac Special$26.45
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
More about Johnny Mac's
Biscuits & Bourbon image

 

Biscuits & Bourbon

109 S Water Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Single Platter$18.00
Choose one meat (1/2 lb.), and two single fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
Double Down$26.00
Choose two meats (1/2 lb. each), and two small fixins.' Served with country bread and pickles.
A La Carte (Proteins)
Sold by the 1/2 lb unless otherwise noted.
Served with country bread and pickles.
More about Biscuits & Bourbon
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

140 Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pizza$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Olio
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
Diavola$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Calabrese, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Sticks Tavern image

SANDWICHES

Sticks Tavern

203 S Water St, Henderson

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Croquettes$6.00
Served with charred scallion aioli
Wings
Crispy, lightly breaded wings served with 2 game-changing side sauces of your choice.
Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, house 1000 island, swiss cheese, locally baked rye.
More about Sticks Tavern
Rebellion Pizza image

PIZZA

Rebellion Pizza

2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100, Henderson

Avg 5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(6) Wings Buffalo$11.00
6 wings tossed in Buffalo sauce with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing Crouton, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Garlic Knots$7.00
12 bite sized knots tossed in garlic butter served with marinara
More about Rebellion Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Henderson

Burritos

Tacos

Brisket

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Pies

Carne Asada

Neighborhoods within Henderson to explore

Anthem

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
More near Henderson to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lake Havasu City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bullhead City

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
