Meráki Greek Grill Stephanie
249 N. Stephanie st
Henderson, NV 89074
Popular Items
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Tzatziki
True Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic. Served w/ Pita
Hummus
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon. Served w/ Pita
Tirokafteri
Imported Greek Feta, Spicy Roasted Peppers. Served w/ Pita
Spreads Trio and Pita
Substitute Market Vegetables (add 4.79)
Avgolemono
Traditional Chicken Soup with Rice & Lemon
Spanakopita
(2) Baked Phyllo Dough with Baby Spinach, Mint, Feta
Dolmadakia
(6) Stuffed Grape Vine Leaves with Rice, Herbs, Lemon (served chilled)
Saganaki
Lightly Fried Imported Kefalograviera Cheese
Mezze Plate
Tasting of Spanakopita, Tzatziki, Hummus, Falafal, Dolmadakia, Village Salad, Pita
Ouzo Shrimp
Crushed Tomato, Feta, Garlic
SALADS
Classic Greek
Romaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita BreadRomaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread
Village Greek
Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread (no lettuce)
GYROS/MORE
Gyro Meráki
(Beef/Lamb or Chicken) Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tzatziki, Feta
Athenian Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Phyllo-Crusted All Natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun
Meráki Steak Burger
½ lb. American Wagyu, Red Onion Tomato, Feta, Arugula, Tzatziki, Grilled Brioche
Falafel Pita
Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki
Aegean Greek Salad Wrap
(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla
SIGNATURE BOWLS
FROM THE GRILL
Traditional Gyro Platter
Carved Beef/Lamb Mix
Chicken Kalamakia
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
Steak Kalamakia
Two Skewers of Nebraska Gold Filet Mignon
Pork Chops
Two Chops of Domestic Duroc Pork
Shrimp Kalamakia
Two Skewers of Jumbo White Shrimp
Lamb Chops
Four Chops of Premium Australian Lamb
Norwegian Salmon
Fillet of Sustainable Scottish Salmon
FAMILY FEASTS
Sandwich Feast
Choice of any 4 from “Gyros & More” Classic Greek Salad Greek Rice or French Fries Choice of 4 Desserts 4 Fountain Drinks NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
Meráki Feast
Choice of 2 Spreads 8 Pitas 8 Dolmadakia Choice of 8 Kalamaki or Carved Gyro Greek Rice or French Fries Classic Greek Salad Choice of 4 Desserts 4 Fountain Drinks (Add 1.49 per Shrimp Kalamaki and per Steak Kalamaki) NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
KIDS
Kids Chicken Kalamaki
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
Kids Shrimp Kalamaki
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
Kids Steak Kalamaki
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
Kids Gyros Platter
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
Pita Pitza
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
SWEETS
Baklava
Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup
Mama's Rice Pudding
Traditional Recipe with Cinnamon & Vanilla
Baklava Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream with Baklava
Ravani
Sweet Semolina Cake with Fresh Citrus Zest
True Greek Yogurt
Imported Greek Yogurt with Honey & Walnuts or Preserved Sour Cherry