Pizza Heroes

Classics

Cheese Pizza

$5.00+

White Pizza

$9.99+

Margherita

$11.99+

Favorites

Supreme Pizza

$11.99+

Veggie Pizza

$11.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Meat Lover Pizza

$11.99+

Specialties

Popeye Pizza

$11.99+

Mc Daddy Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$11.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Inferno Pizza

$11.99+

Meatball Parmesan Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$11.99+

Awesome Artichokes Pizza

$11.99+

White mushrooms Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$11.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Aloha Pizza

$11.99+

Salame mushroom olives

$11.90+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Smokin Joe Pizza

$11.99+

Calzone & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.99+

Meat lover Calzone

$14.99+

Bbq chicken Calzone

$14.99+

STROMBOLI

$9.99+

Popeye Calzone

$14.99+

Mc Daddy Calzone

$14.99+

Chicken Ranch Calzone

$14.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$14.99+

Supreme Calzone

$14.99+

Awesome Artichokes Calzone

$14.99+

Smokin Joe Calzone

$14.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$14.99+

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.99+

Chicken Inferno Calzone

$14.99+

Aloha Calzone

$14.99+

Veggie Calzone

$14.99+

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$14.99+

Sicilian

Sicilian Regular

$24.99

Vegan cheese

Small vegan cheese

$2.00

VEGAN CHEESE MEDIUM

$2.50

Vegan ch Large

$3.00

Xl

$4.00

WELL DONE

Well done

LIGHT/EXTRA SAUCE

Light sauce

Extra sauce

OHIO STYLE

OHIO STYLE

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99+

Loaded Fries

$6.99+

Jumbo Wings

$14.99+

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$4.99+

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Mc Bites

$6.99

Sliders

$8.99

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmesan PANINO

$12.99

Meatball Parmesan PANINO

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken PANINO

$11.99

Cans / Bottles

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

2 Liters

2L Sprite

$3.99

2L Coke

$3.99

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Dessert

Fresh Filled Mini Cannolis

$5.99

Large Cannolo

$4.99

Zeppole

$4.99

Large zeppole

$7.99

Delivery fee

Delivery Fee

$4.99

Over 5 miles

$10.00

Sauces

Homemade

Ranch

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Blue cheese

$0.99

Vegan cheese

Small

$2.50

Medium

$3.00

Large

$4.00

Xl

$5.00

Cooking request

OHIO STYLE

WELL DONE

Red sauce

Light sauce

Extra sauce

Superball

1ch\ 1roni\ 20wings

$55.00

DINNER

LARGE + 10 WINGS + 13 KNOTS

$32.99

2 L CH + 10 WING

$39.99

1 LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA + 6 KNOTS + 4 CANNOLI

$32.99

2 L+ 1 TOPP

$32.99

2 LARGE + 2 TOPPINGS

$36.99

Pizza

Cheese

$12.74

Pepperoni

$14.44

Veggie\Deluxe

$16.14

Specialty

$17.36

Sides

Wings =20

$22.99

Tenders =20

$28.99

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1639 west warm spring road, henderson, NV 89014

Directions

Pizza Heroes image

