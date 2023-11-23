Half Bird Chicken and Beer (Green Valley Pkwy) 725 S Green Valley Parkway suite #150
725 Green Valley Parkway
150
Henderson, NV 89052
Half Bird Menu
Rotisserie
Combos
- Half Bird Combo$20.00
Half Bird + Sauce, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- Spring Mountain Hot Chicken Combo$16.00
Pickled Cucumber, Green Curry Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Potato Roll, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.00
Pickled Cucumber, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, Kewpie Mayo, Potato Roll, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- Smashburger Combo$16.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Special Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Potato Roll, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- 20 pc Nuggs Combo$22.00
20 pack + 2 Sauces
- 10 pc Nuggs Combo$14.00
10 pack + Sauce
- Butcher Wing Combo$16.00
Butcher Wings (3) + Sauce, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- Chicken Salad Combo$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shishito Pepper, Shiso, Cucumber, Sesame Dressing, Smashed Potatoes, Fountain Drink
- The No Bird Combo$16.00
Plant Based Crispy Chik'n, Pickled Cucumber, Veganaise, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, Potato Roll, Rotisserie Fries, Choice of Drink
- Family Meal$40.00
The Whole Bird, Togarashi Rolls, Fries, Mac n Cheese, 2 Sauces
Sandos & Nuggs
- Spring Mt Hot Chicken$10.00
Chili Garlic Crunch, Pickled Cucumber, Green Curry Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Potato Roll
- Classic Fried Chicken$9.00
Pickled Cucumber, Shredded Lettuce, American Cheese, Kewpie Mayo, Potato Roll
- Smashburger$10.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, B&B Pickles, Special Sauce
- The No Bird$10.00
Plant Based Crispy Chik'n, Pickled Cucumber, Veganaise, Shredded Lettuce, Vegan American Cheese, Potato Roll
- 10 pc Nuggs$8.00
10 pack + Sauce
- 20 pc Nuggs$16.00
20 pack + 2 Sauces
Sauces
Sides & Desserts
- Chili Garlic Cheese Smashed Potato$10.00
Chili Garlic Crunch, Good Cheese, Scallion
- Gravy Smashed Potato$9.00
Slow Cooked and Shmaltz'd, Smothered in Umami Gravy, Scallions and Sesame
- Togarashi Rolls$5.00
Japanese Milk Bread, Togarashi. Honey Butter, Sea Salt
- Brix' Mac n Cheese$6.00
Radiatori Pasta, Good Cheese, Crispy Spam & Furikake
- Broccolini$6.00
Roasted Broccoli, Scallion Ginger Sauce, Crunchy Garlic
- Side Chicken Salad$5.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shishito Pepper, Shiso, Cucumber, Sesame Dressing
- Donuts$6.00
5 Spice Cinnamon Sugar, Miso Caramel
- Fresh Baked Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chunk, Sea Salt
- Soft Serve Ice Cream$5.00
Seasonal Offerings
Beverages
- House Made Drinks$3.50
Lemonade, Black Iced Tea or a combo we've named the Larry Palmer!
- Soda Fountain Drinks$2.80
Pepsi Diet Pepsi Starry Lemon/Lime Dr Pepper Ginger Ale Stubborn Root Beer Stubborn Pineapple Cream Gatorade Fruit Punch
- Liquid Death Water$3.50
- Lemonade$4.00
- Black Iced Tea$3.50
- Larry Palmer$4.00
Big Game Packs
- Sliding into Home$32.00
6 ea Chicken Sliders, 1 Large Gravy Fries
- Sando Combo$22.00
Hot Chix Sando, Gravy Fries, Draft Beer
- The Tailgater$24.00
5 Butcher Wings, 1 Gravy Fries, 2 Sauces, Draft Beer
- Bucket of Beers$44.00
- Touchdown$110.00
2 Half Birds, 4 Hot Chix Sliders, 4 Rotisserie Wings, 1 Large Cheese Fries, 4 sauces, Bucket of Beers