Prosecco Italian Osteria 2505 Anthem Village Dr

No reviews yet

2505 Anthem Village Dr

Henderson, NV 89052

Popular Items

Build Your Own pasta
Roasted Garlic bread
Chicken parmigiana with spaghetti marinara

SOUPS AND SALADS

Daily Soup

$4.88
Rocket Salad

Rocket Salad

$8.88

Parmesan shaves, balsamic reduction *some changes will not be available your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it) Some items might be sent as they described on the menu. please call the restaurant instead.

Organic spring mix

Organic spring mix

$8.88

Cherry tomato, lemon dressing *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are described.

Heart of Romaine

$9.88

caesar dressing *some changes will not be available your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)

Beet salad

Beet salad

$10.88

mix greens, goat cheese, honey Dijon mustard dressing *some changes will not be available your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)

Osteria salad

$11.88

spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, feta, red onions, sunflower seed, Dijon mustard dressing *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are described.

APPETIZERS

Tuscan prosciutto bruschetta

Tuscan prosciutto bruschetta

$8.88

tomato spread, garlic *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are described.

Meatball tricolore

Meatball tricolore

$9.88

marinara, mozzarella, basil pesto. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are described.

heirloom caprese

heirloom caprese

$11.88

balsamic reduction *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are described.

burrata d' Adria

burrata d' Adria

$12.88

roasted tomato, arugula, crunchy bacon. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

golden crispy calamari

golden crispy calamari

$13.88

breaded zucchini, spicy marinara. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Osteria charcutery board

Osteria charcutery board

$16.88

imported cold cuts, cheeses, olives, artichokes, sundried tomato

STUFFED PASTA

Four cheese ravioli

Four cheese ravioli

$15.88

creamy muchrooms sauce *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$18.88

shrimp vodka sauce. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

BAKED PASTA

M&C sausage

M&C sausage

$16.88

with cauliflower

M&C pork

$16.88

M&C lobster

$18.88
Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.88

meatsauce and bechamel sauce

Spinach Manicotti

$16.88

ricotta, sundried tomato, bechamel, smoked mozzarella

Eggplant parmigiana

Eggplant parmigiana

$16.88

with spaghetti marinara

BYO PASTA

Build Your Own pasta

$14.88

pick pasta and sauce

ENTREES

Chicken Marsala with spaghetti marinara

Chicken Marsala with spaghetti marinara

$20.88

*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Chicken piccata with spaghetti marinara

Chicken piccata with spaghetti marinara

$20.88

mushroom marsala sauce. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Chicken parmigiana with spaghetti marinara

$20.88

*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Chicken thights "scarpariello"

Chicken thights "scarpariello"

$21.88

onions, sausage, bell pepper, garlic. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Charcoal grilled sausage with spaghetti marinara

Charcoal grilled sausage with spaghetti marinara

$17.88

*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Cajun shrimps skillet

$24.88

lemon butter, garlic, green onions. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

(Daily special) 6oz salmon over fresh tomato basil fettuccine

$28.00

PIZZA

Pizza Margherita

$12.00

*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Pizza Pepperoni

$13.00

*some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Pizza San Marco

$14.00

prosciutto, artichockes, mozzarella, basil. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

GRILLED PANINI

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$14.88

tomato, Mozzarella, arugula, persto mayoon ciabatta bread. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Ham and cheese Panini

Ham and cheese Panini

$14.88

provolone, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

smoked turkey Panini

$14.88

provolone, lettuce, tomato, herbs mayo. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Roast beef Panini

$14.88

provolone, caramelized onions, creamy horse radish. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.88

smoked turkey Panini (Copy)

$14.88

provolone, lettuce, tomato, herbs mayo. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

CHEF SPECIALTY

Prime Rib panini special

Prime Rib panini special

$15.88

slowcooked rib in barbecue sauce, caramelized onions, creamy horseradish. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Baby back pork ribs panini special

$15.88

shredded ribs in barbecue sauce, caramelized onions and provolone *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

COLD PANINI

Mortadella panini

Mortadella panini

$14.88

pistacchio pesto, smoked scamorza cheese. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Cotto panini

Cotto panini

$14.88

Ham, artichockes, ricotta, onion jam. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

sopressata panini

sopressata panini

$14.88

roasted bell pepper, provolone, herbs mayo. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Prosciutto di Parma panini

Prosciutto di Parma panini

$15.88

fresh mozzarella, arugula. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

Speck panini

$15.88

smoked prosciutto, gorgonzola chesse, walnut sauce. *some changes will not be available through your delivery/online ordering app (even if you describe it)* please call the restaurant instead or some items may be sent as they are listed

SIDES

Roasted garlic fingerlings potatoes

$4.00

Skin on fries

$3.00
Roasted Garlic bread

Roasted Garlic bread

$4.00

2 x meatball side

$6.00

pasta side

$8.00

pasta GF side

$10.00

DESSERTS

Venetian Tiramisu

Venetian Tiramisu

$6.88
Chocolate Salame

Chocolate Salame

$4.88

Cannoli

$4.88

Cheesecake

$6.88

Chocolate Napoleon

$6.88

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Aranciata S pellegrino

$4.00

Aranciata Amara S pellegrino

$4.00

Chinotto

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Sparkling water S pellegrino

$6.00

Ice tea

$2.50

Peach Ice Tea

$4.00

Manhattan special

$4.00

CHEESES

Burrata (ball)

$4.50

Fresh Mozzarella (ball)

$4.00

CURED ITEMS

Artichokes

$3.50

RETAIL FOOD

LaFlorentine Torrone candies

$16.00Out of stock

Caputo Flour Semola (2.2 lbs)

$4.50

Caputo Flour Pizza (2.2lbs)

$7.00Out of stock

Caputo Flour "0.0"

$6.00Out of stock

Pitted Olives "Cento" (11.6oz jar)

$12.00

Calabria Pepper Sauce jar (10oz Jar)

$12.00Out of stock

Calabria Chili Peppers (10oz jar)

$12.00

Vincotto Original (8.5oz btl)

$22.00

Urbani Mushroom/Truffle Sauce (1.2lb jar)

$15.00

Frantoia E.V.O.O. unfiltered (33.8oz btl)

$42.00

White Truffle Chips bag

$3.50

Vialone Nano rice -(rice for making risotto) (box of one kilogram- vacuum sealed)

$9.00

wanna make risotto? that is the kind of rice you need!

Leonard Novelty Bakery- Deluxe cookie assortment- 16oz box

$14.95

1lb tub Homemade Bolognese sauce

$11.50

Made in our restaurant, classic Bolognese sauce, contains beef, pork and veal. Keep refrigerated Molto buono!

1lb tub homemade marinara sauce

$6.50

made in our restaurant, keep refrigerated

1lb tub Homemade Amatriciana pasta sauce

$11.50

A classic! marinara sauce with onions, "guanciale" pork jowl and a little bit of Calabria spicy pepper. Made in our restaurant. Keep refrigerated

1lb tub Homemade pesto sauce

$15.50

homemade in our restaurant, classic Genovese sauce made with basil, pine nuts, garlic and parmesan cheese. Keep refrigerated

1lb of homemade pink vodka pasta sauce

$8.50

made in our restaurant, keep refrigerated. Buon appetito!

Cream of Balsamic "Giovanni" (by Isola) - 17oz bottle

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2505 Anthem Village Dr, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

