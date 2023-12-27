Naan & Curry Henderson
2645 Saint Rose Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
Food
Starters
- Samosa$7.00Out of stock
2 crispy pastries filled with mildly spiced green peas & mashed potatoes. Amust try!
- Paneer Pakora$8.00
Crispy, mouthwatering appetizer that is made from marinated paneer (Indian cheese), dipped in batter and deep fried.
- Onion Bhaji$7.00
Slivers of onions tossed ni aromatic spices garam flour "chickpea flour" & deep fried. AKA Indian onion rings.
- Chili Paneer$12.00
Paneer coated with red chili, soy sauce and tomato paste then tossed with green/red peppers & onions.
- Chicken 65$13.00
Spicy, deep fried boneless chicken, marinated in ginger, lemon & red chilies. Originating from Chennai, India.
- Pao Bhaji$12.00
A popular Mumbai street food. It is a curry of mixed vegetables (Bhaji) cooked in blend of spices and served with soft buttered bread (Pav).
- Vegetable Pakora$8.00
A beautiful mixture of onions, potatoes and seasonal vegetables all brought together and fried to a golden crisp then sprinkled with savory spices.
Tandoori
- Tandoori Chicken$12.00
Chicken drums & thighs marinated for 24-hours in yogurt with fresh ground herbs and spices. Popular choice!
- Lamb Boti Kebab$17.00
Boneless lamb pieces marinated in a spice blend for 24-hours with fresh yogurt, a must try!
- Bombay Wings$13.00
Chicken wings marinated Mumbai street style with handful of spices then grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Sheesh Kebab$16.00
Ground chicken mixed with herbs and Indian seasonings then cooked kebab style.
- Garlic Chicken Kebab$16.00
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt with garlic, ginger and cilantro for 24 hours.