Greek
Mediterranean

Meráki Greek Grill Rainbow

3,694 Reviews

$$

4950 South Rainbow Boulevard

suite 160

Spring Valley, NV 89118

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Kalamakia
Gyro Meraki
Meraki Bowl

APPETIZERS

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.49

True Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic. Served w/ Pita

Hummus

Hummus

$6.49

Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon. Served w/ Pita

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$6.79

Imported Greek Feta, Spicy Roasted Peppers. Served w/ Pita

Spreads Trio and Pita

Spreads Trio and Pita

$15.95

Substitute Market Vegetables (add 4.79)

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$5.95

Traditional Chicken Soup with Rice & Lemon

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.79

(2) Baked Phyllo Dough with Baby Spinach, Mint, Feta

Dolmadakia

Dolmadakia

$7.49Out of stock

(6) Stuffed Grape Vine Leaves with Rice, Herbs, Lemon (served chilled)

Saganaki

Saganaki

$11.95

Lightly Fried Imported Kefalograviera Cheese

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$15.95

Tasting of Spanakopita, Tzatziki, Hummus, Falafal, Dolmadakia, Village Salad, Pita

Ouzo Shrimp

Ouzo Shrimp

$14.49

Crushed Tomato, Feta, Garlic

SALADS

Classic Greek

Classic Greek

$8.95+

Romaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita BreadRomaine Lettuce Hearts, Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread

Village Greek

Village Greek

$9.49+

Tomato, Red Onion Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini with Greek Vinaigrette Served with Pita Bread (no lettuce)

GYROS/MORE

Gyro Meraki

Gyro Meraki

$9.95

(Beef/Lamb or Chicken) Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tzatziki, Feta

Athenian Chicken Sandwich

Athenian Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy Phyllo-Crusted All Natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun

Meraki Steak Burger

Meraki Steak Burger

$12.49

½ lb. American Wagyu, Red Onion Tomato, Feta, Arugula, Tzatziki, Grilled Brioche

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$9.49

Chickpea Fritters, Hummus, Tomato Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki

Aegean Greek Salad Wrap

Aegean Greek Salad Wrap

$8.95

(Add Chicken or Falafal or Avocado 1.79) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Olives Quinoa, Feta, Creamy Athenian Vinaigrette in Grilled Tortilla

SIGNATURE BOWLS

Meraki Bowl

Meraki Bowl

$11.79

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Arugula Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Kalamata Olives, Marinated Garbanzo Beans Feta, Red Radish, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki

FROM THE GRILL

Traditional Gyro Platter

Traditional Gyro Platter

$16.95

Carved Beef/Lamb Mix

Chicken Kalamakia

Chicken Kalamakia

$17.95

Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast

Steak Kalamakia

Steak Kalamakia

$21.95

Two Skewers of Nebraska Gold Filet Mignon

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$18.95

Two Chops of Domestic Duroc Pork

Shrimp Kalamakia

Shrimp Kalamakia

$19.95

Two Skewers of Jumbo White Shrimp

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$38.95

Four Chops of Premium Australian Lamb

Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$21.95

Fillet of Sustainable Scottish Salmon

FAMILY FEASTS

Sandwich Feast

Sandwich Feast

$74.95

Choice of any 4 from “Gyros & More” Classic Greek Salad Greek Rice or French Fries Choice of 4 Desserts 4 Fountain Drinks NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

Meraki Feast

Meraki Feast

$89.95

Choice of 2 Spreads 8 Pitas 8 Dolmadakia Choice of 8 Kalamaki or Carved Gyro Greek Rice or French Fries Classic Greek Salad Choice of 4 Desserts 4 Fountain Drinks (Add 1.49 per Shrimp Kalamaki and Steak Kalamaki) NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

KIDS

Kids Chicken Kalamaki

Kids Chicken Kalamaki

$7.95

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

Kids Shrimp Kalamaki

Kids Shrimp Kalamaki

$8.90

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

Kids Steak Kalamaki

Kids Steak Kalamaki

$9.90

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.79

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

Kids Gyros Platter

Kids Gyros Platter

$7.79

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

Pita Pitza

Pita Pitza

$6.95

Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)

SWEETS

Baklava

Baklava

$5.79

Layered Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Syrup

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Traditional Recipe with Cinnamon & Vanilla

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream with Baklava

Ravani

Ravani

$4.79

Sweet Semolina Cake with Fresh Citrus Zest

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$5.49

Imported Greek Yogurt with Honey & Walnuts or Preserved Sour Cherry

Holiday Greek Dessert Box

$25.99Out of stock

SIDES/EXTRAS

Side Tzatziki

Side Tzatziki

$1.49
Side Hummus

Side Hummus

$1.49
Side Tirokafteri

Side Tirokafteri

$1.79
Side Kalamata Olives

Side Kalamata Olives

$1.79
Side Feta

Side Feta

$1.49
Side Pita

Side Pita

$1.49
Greek Rice

Greek Rice

$3.79
Aegean Quinoa

Aegean Quinoa

$3.49
Classic Greek Side Salad

Classic Greek Side Salad

$4.95
Lemon Broccoli

Lemon Broccoli

$5.49
Pepperoncini

Pepperoncini

$0.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.79
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$4.49
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$3.95
Avocado

Avocado

$2.95
Traditional Gyro

Traditional Gyro

$4.79
Chicken Kalamaki

Chicken Kalamaki

$4.95
Steak Kalamaki

Steak Kalamaki

$6.95
Shrimp Kalamaki

Shrimp Kalamaki

$5.95
Norwegian Salmon

Norwegian Salmon

$12.95
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

Side of Veggies

Side of Veggies

$2.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.49
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.49
Lg. Aqua Panna

Lg. Aqua Panna

$6.95
Sm. Aqua Panna

Sm. Aqua Panna

$3.95
Lg. Pellegrino

Lg. Pellegrino

$6.95
Sm. Pellegrino

Sm. Pellegrino

$2.95
San Pellegrino Flavored

San Pellegrino Flavored

$2.49
Greek Flavored Lemonade

Greek Flavored Lemonade

$2.79Out of stock

Honest tea

$2.95Out of stock
Bai

Bai

$2.95
Snapple

Snapple

$2.49
Kids Drink

Kids Drink

$1.49
Tan

Tan

$2.99

Celsius energy drink

$2.95

Med. Pellegrino

$5.95Out of stock

Med Benedetto

$5.95Out of stock

ROOM FEE

ROOM FEE

$250.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

Website

Location

4950 South Rainbow Boulevard, suite 160, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Directions

