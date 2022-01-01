The Strip restaurants you'll love

The Strip restaurants
Toast

The Strip's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Korean
Soul Food
Must-try The Strip restaurants

The Alley image

 

The Alley

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill image

 

Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill

3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baba Ghanoush$9.95
Fire roasted eggplant blended with garlic, lemon juice and tahini sauce. Served with grilled pita bread.
Sarma$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onions and herbs; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and zesty lemon juice
Tabouli$9.95
Chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, mixed with salt spices, lemon juice and olive oil.
BBQ MEXICANA image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA Salad$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
Smoked Tofu$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
Burnt Ends Burrito$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan image

BBQ

Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan

Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Roll$8.00
(2) Vegetable Egg Rolls served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce.
Kimchi Stew (Kimchi Jjigae)$16.00
Contains Pork, Kimchi, Tofu, and Onions. Served with a side of Rice.
L.A. Galbi$19.00
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hussong's Classic Guacamole$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Bay image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Wings$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
The X Pot image

 

The X Pot

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2882, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Souley Vegan - Las Vegas

333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seitan Steak Plate$16.00
House-made seitan-steaks served with our savory gravy, sauteed onions, greens and creamy mashed potatoes.
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Dirty Cajun Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries tossed in our house made spice blend, covered in dirty sauce, jalapenos, and house made vegan cheese. (Cajun Sauce Contains coconut)
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mercato Della Pecheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd suite # 2410, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
