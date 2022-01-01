The Strip restaurants you'll love
More about The Alley
The Alley
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
|Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
|Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
More about Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Baba Ghanoush
|$9.95
Fire roasted eggplant blended with garlic, lemon juice and tahini sauce. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Sarma
|$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onions and herbs; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and zesty lemon juice
|Tabouli
|$9.95
Chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, mixed with salt spices, lemon juice and olive oil.
More about BBQ MEXICANA
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BLTA Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
|Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
More about Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
BBQ
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Egg Roll
|$8.00
(2) Vegetable Egg Rolls served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Kimchi Stew (Kimchi Jjigae)
|$16.00
Contains Pork, Kimchi, Tofu, and Onions. Served with a side of Rice.
|L.A. Galbi
|$19.00
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
|Wings
|$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Times ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Señor Croque
|$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about Souley Vegan - Las Vegas
Souley Vegan - Las Vegas
333 Saint Louis Ave. Kitchen #10, Las Vega
|Popular items
|Seitan Steak Plate
|$16.00
House-made seitan-steaks served with our savory gravy, sauteed onions, greens and creamy mashed potatoes.
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy w/ Fries
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
|Dirty Cajun Fries
|$10.00
Seasoned fries tossed in our house made spice blend, covered in dirty sauce, jalapenos, and house made vegan cheese. (Cajun Sauce Contains coconut)
More about Flour & Barley
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Flour & Barley
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas