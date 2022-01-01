Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in The Strip

The Strip restaurants
The Strip restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$6.45
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Item pic

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.45
Vegan Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting
Chocolate Cake$5.45
Chocolate Layers, Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting, Chocolate Sauce
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

