Go
Toast

Philadelphia Steak & Hoagie

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • STEAKS

3200 Las Vegas Blvd So, #3070 • $

Avg 2 (29 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3200 Las Vegas Blvd So, #3070

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

No reviews yet

There is no love more heartfelt than the love for food. Here at Rollin Smoke Barbeque we feel the same way.

Trece Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston