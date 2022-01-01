Go
Toast

Via Brasil Steakhouse

The authentic Brazilian Steakhouse experience featuring fire roasted meats, homemade dishes made from scratch and using only the highest quality ingredients.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

1225 South Fort Apache Road • $$

Avg 4 (1893 reviews)

Popular Items

Passionfruit Mousse$7.99
Angus Sliders$9.99
Homemade freshly ground beef with mozzarella, caramelized onion and creamy, mushroom bourbon sauce. Comes 2 Sliders with side of Fires
Lamb Chop Lollipops$24.99
(6oz) balsamic-honey glazed lamb chops
Banana Fried
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Caipirinhas$9.50
Fresh Muddled Lime, Sugar and Brazilian Sugar Cane Rum (Cachaca)
12oz Picanha$22.99
(12 oz) House special brazilian cut top sirloin
Pao De Queijo$3.99
Gluten free Brazilian Parmesan cheese bread rolls.
Flan$7.99
Traditional, rich, creamy baked custard pudding topped with caramel sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1225 South Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rustic House

No reviews yet

Kitchen * TAPS * Gaming

Meraki Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.

Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

No reviews yet

YEAH WE KNOW THE MARGARITA, IT WAS INVENTED HERE!
For 125 years, Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada has been known as, “The bar that built a town” frequented by gunslingers, movie stars, revolutionaries and it has even seen a horse or two darken its doorways.
The Margarita was invented at Hussongs back in October, 1941 by bartender Don Carlos Orozco. He concocted the perfect mixture of equal parts Tequila, Damiana, and lime, served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for Margarita Henkel, daughter of the German Ambassador to Mexico. Not too many people know that, but it’s the truth. The story is on record in the Ensenada Historical Society and was verified by Margarita Henkel herself a few years back. The Hussong’s family still owns and manages the cantina in Ensenada and in keeping with the Hussong’s tradition, we serve The Original Margarita hand-shaken with only fresh ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston