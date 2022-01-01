The Strip Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
The Strip restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in The Strip

Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill image

 

Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill

3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baba Ghanoush$9.95
Fire roasted eggplant blended with garlic, lemon juice and tahini sauce. Served with grilled pita bread.
Sarma$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onions and herbs; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and zesty lemon juice
Tabouli$9.95
Chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, mixed with salt spices, lemon juice and olive oil.
More about Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
BBQ MEXICANA image

 

BBQ MEXICANA

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA Salad$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
Smoked Tofu$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
Burnt Ends Burrito$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
More about BBQ MEXICANA
Restaurant banner

 

Mercato Della Pecheria

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd suite # 2410, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mercato Della Pecheria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Strip

Burritos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near The Strip to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston