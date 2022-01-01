The Strip Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
More about Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
Laila Turkish & Mediterranean Grill
3743 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Baba Ghanoush
|$9.95
Fire roasted eggplant blended with garlic, lemon juice and tahini sauce. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Sarma
|$9.95
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onions and herbs; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and zesty lemon juice
|Tabouli
|$9.95
Chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, mixed with salt spices, lemon juice and olive oil.
More about BBQ MEXICANA
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BLTA Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
|Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce