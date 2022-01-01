Westside breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Westside

Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Tremont Special$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
More about Waffle Brothers
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
More about Strip View Cafe
Main pic

 

Black and Blue Diner

315 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Black and Blue Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Junior$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
Beyond Burger$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad
More about Unique Eat's

