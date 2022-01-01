Westside breakfast spots you'll love
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Tremont Special
|$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
|Club
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers
|$13.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
|Hawaiian Pizza
|$13.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Junior
|$12.00
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.00
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
|Beyond Burger
|$15.95
Beyond burger vegan cheese, shreddedlettuce, Heirloom tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, hummus on a fresh Brioche bun served with fried or house salad