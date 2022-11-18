Restaurant header imageView gallery

YU-OR-MI Sushi Bar

76 Reviews

100 E California Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Rice
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Runnin' Behind

Composed Sashimi

Yellowtail Ceviche

Yellowtail Ceviche

$16.00

serrano chilis, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, tear drop tomatoes, yuzu-lime dressing

Citrus-Cured Salmon

Citrus-Cured Salmon

$16.00

ikura, citrus segments, olive oil, shaved onion, micro greens, sea salt

American Wagyu Tataki

$30.00

scallion oil, black garlic sauce

Bluefin Tuna Caprese

Bluefin Tuna Caprese

$16.00

mozzarella, sake-poached tomatoes, shiso pesto, kurozu reduction

Chilled Seasonal Oysters

Chilled Seasonal Oysters

$17.00

ponzu, momiji oroshi, chives, tobiko

Drunken Halibut

$17.00

Fried shiso, red wine reduction, citrus

Halibut Uzu Kury

$15.00

scallions, momiji, ponzu

Kanpachi Serrano

$17.00

serrano chilis, yuzu kosho, olive oil, tobiko, jalapeno ponzu

Oh Snap!

$16.00

Japanese red snapper, cucumber, shaved onion, microgreens, ginger-chili ponzu

Saba Tapenade

$16.00

ginger ponzu, sun-dried tomatoes, olive tapenade, shaved onion

Salmon Zuke

$16.00

miso marinated seared salmon, ponzu, crispy shallots, garlic

Seared Albacore

Seared Albacore

$15.00

sesame soy onion, ginger-mustard dressing, mizuna, garlic chips

Seared Truffle Tako

Seared Truffle Tako

$15.00

seared octopus, truffle oil, chives, strawberry vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

wasabi crusted, microgreens, citrus soy

Yellowtail Tartare

Yellowtail Tartare

$15.00

quail egg, crispy shallots, garlic chips, soy mustard, chives served with tofu chips

Shareables

Our Small Plates were created to be enjoyed "Tapas Style". We encourage selecting a few different ones so you can enjoy a little bit of everything - these are perfect for sharing!

King Crab Legs

$28.00

miso butter panko, sesame seeds, chives, tobiko

Crispy Rice

$10.00

choice of spicy tuna, yellowtail, or salmon avocado, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, furikake

Mushroom Gyoza

$8.00

kurozu reduction

Salmon Mousse Gyoza

Salmon Mousse Gyoza

$9.00

roasted sweet chili

Yakiniku Beef Gyoza

Yakiniku Beef Gyoza

$9.00

kurozu reduction

Chef Sashimi Salad

$18.00

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, shrimp, avocado, spicy ponzu, sesame oil, masago

Poke with Wakame Salad

Poke with Wakame Salad

$13.00

seasoned shoyu, sesame oil, sea salt, crispy onion

Mixed Sunomono Salad

Mixed Sunomono Salad

$18.00

salmon, octopus, shrimp, cucumber, wakame, kaiso, amazu

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

almonds, kurozu reduction

Miso Butter Mushroom Salad

Miso Butter Mushroom Salad

$11.00

garlic yuzu butter, mizuna

Grilled Asparagus with Tofu Salad

$12.00

micro greens, tomatoes, shaved soy cheese, wafu vinaigrette, kurozu reduction

Wafu Salad

Wafu Salad

$10.00

romaine, micro greens, shaved soy cheese, creamy wafu vinaigrette, truffle oil

Braised Tofu

$13.00

teriyaki, fried shallots, garlic, mizuna

Shishito Roasted

$13.00
Shishito Tempura

Shishito Tempura

$13.00

sweet shoyu (roasted upon request)

Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Sweet potato, onion, asparagus, zucchini, mushroom, shishito pepper

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

chipotle aïoli

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

honey butter, house hot sauce

Kama Karaage

Kama Karaage

$15.00

spicy daikon, scallion, ponzu sauce grilled upon request

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

baby bok choy, shimeji mushrooms, garlic

New Zealand Lambchops

New Zealand Lambchops

$21.00

garlic Chinese broccoli, seasonal mushrooms, shiso pesto, miso peppercorn sauce

Rib Eye Yakiniku

$23.00

pearl onions, Asian broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, sweet soy demiglace

Ginger Miso Seabass

$24.00

mushroom dashi, micro-salad

Miso Butter Salmon

Miso Butter Salmon

$22.00

grilled asparagus, micro greens

Nigiri & Sashimi

Sashimi Moriawase

Sashimi Moriawase

$70.00

21 pc seasonal assortment

Nigiri Moriawase

$40.00

8 pc selection with uni shooter

Nigiri Spoon Shooter

$11.00

Shooter

$10.00

Albacore

$7.00

Albacore Tuna

Amberjack

$8.00

Amberjack

American Wagyu

$13.00

American Wagyu

Anago/ Sea Eel

$9.00Out of stock

Bluefin Tuna

$9.00

Bluefin Tuna

Crab Stick

$6.00

Crab Stick

Unagi

$9.00

Eel

Fish Roe

$7.00

Roe

Flying Fish Roe

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe

Halibut

$8.00

Fluke

King Crab

$13.00

Wild Caught Alaskan King Crab

Kinmadai

$11.00

King Salmon

$10.00

Wild Caught Alaskan King Salmon

Lobster

$13.00

Mackerel

$7.00

Mackerel

Octopus

$7.00

Octopus

Quail Egg

$2.00

Quail Egg

Ribeye Steak Tataki

$11.00

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon

Salmon Roe

$7.00

Salmon Roe

Scallop

$10.00

Scallop

Sea Urchin

$13.00

Sea Urchin

Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp

Snapper

$9.00

Red Snapper

Squid

$6.00

Squid

Sweet Shrimp

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp

Toro

$13.00

Fatty Tuna Belly

Yellowtail

$8.00

Yellowtail

Hobo

$11.00

Menjina

$11.00

Specialty Rolls

YU-OR-MI

YU-OR-MI

$19.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, chives, masago, avocado, wrapped pickled daikon, house sauce

Roulette

Roulette

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, eel sauce

Safin

Safin

$21.00

shrimp tempura, seared ribeye, shiso, avocado, chives

Yu So Shellfish

Yu So Shellfish

$23.00

Tempura lobster, asparagus, romaine, avocado, topped with lobster salad and tobiko, truffle oil

Kani Su

$17.00

Blue crab, shiso, avocado, ponzu, chili oil, masago, wrapped in cucumber

Majestic King Crab Roll

$26.00

wild caught Alaskan king crab, avocado, asparagus, tobiko, brown butter ponzu

Runnin' Behind

Runnin' Behind

$16.00

Habanero spicy tuna, romaine, topped with tuna and bubu crackers - Very Spicy!

Vegan Inari Roll

Vegan Inari Roll

$16.00

Inari tofu, asparagus, mizuna, cucumber, avocado, sauteed mushrooms, vegan eel sauce

Popai Roll

$15.00

Seasoned spinach, sweet potato tempura, avocado, spicy ponzu and vegan eel sauce

Plaza Salmon Roll

$16.00

Salmon, Salmon Skin, Avocado, Asparagus, Red Onion, Spicy Garlic Ponzu, Sweet Soy Glaze, Sweet Potato

Negi Toro Roll

$25.00

chu toro, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with chopped toro, scallions, tobiko

Pita Roll

$18.00

salmon, tuna, yellowtail, asparagus, avocado, wrapped in cucumber and rice paper, bubu crackers

Chef special roll

$18.00

Omakase Roll

$16.00

Majestic Blue Crab

$18.00

Traditional Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$9.00

avocado, nori, rice

California Blue Crab Roll

$16.00

California King Crab

$23.00

California Roll

$8.00

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Cucumber, avocado, crabstick, masago mayo, freshwater eel inside, topped with sliced avocado

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, avocado, crabstick, masago mayo, topped with fresh water eel, and eel sauce

Jalapeno Tako Toll

$12.00

scallion, jalapeno, octopus, nori, rice

Negi Hama Roll

$10.00

chives, yellowtail, nori, rice

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, white fish

Salmon Ikura

$13.00

salmon, ikura, scallions, nori, rice

Salmon Oshizushi

$14.00

salmon, avocado, pressed rice, furikake

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.00

Crispy salmon skin,masago mayo, radish sprouts, gobo, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Battered shrimp, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, masago mayo, radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, nori, rice

Spider Roll

$16.00

soft shell crab, gobo, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, masago mayo

Spinach Roll

$7.00

seasoned spinach, sesame oil, nori, rice

Tiger Roll

$17.00

Tuna Oshizushi

$15.00

tuan, avocado, pressed rice, furikake

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, rice, and nori

Veggie Roll

$10.00

avocado, cucumber, daikon, gobo, radish sprout, asparagus

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Rice & Noodles

Yakisoba

$10.00+

cabbage, onion, carrots, seasonal mushrooms, bean sprouts

Stone Rice Bowl

Stone Rice Bowl

$16.00

seasonal veggies, fried egg, roasted chili sauce

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

baby bok choy, mushrooms, seasoned egg, seaweed

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$12.00

egg, butter, garlic, onion, chives

Sides

Sea Salt Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Edamame

$7.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

fried tofu, mushroom, chives, wakame

Side Rice

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Cucumber Wakame Salad

$7.00

Teppan Vegetable Medley

$10.00

butter, fingerling potatoes, onions, mushrooms, beansprouts, zucchini, carrots

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

ginger dressing, romaine, arugula, shaved onion, radish, cucumber, tomato

Kani Salad

$8.00
Mini Udon Noodle Soup

Mini Udon Noodle Soup

$10.00

Fish cake, mushrooms, seaweed, rock shrimp

Kimchi

$5.00

Seasonal Oshinko

$10.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Dessert

Mochi Green Tea

$2.00

Mochi Strawberry

$2.00

Mochi Mango

$2.00

Mochi Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Mango

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

YOM Hand Roll

Bluefin Tuna Handroll YOM Style

$8.00

Salmon Handroll YOM Style

$7.00

Yellowtail Handroll YOM Style

$8.00

California Hand Roll YOM Style

$6.00

Signature Hand Rolls

Salmon & Ikura Hand Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Hand Roll

$9.00

Tuna Poke Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tako Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.00

Skewers

Ribeye

$11.00Out of stock

Organic Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp

$11.00Out of stock

Shishito Pepper

$6.00Out of stock

Zucchini

$7.00Out of stock

Shitake Mushroom

$7.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon wrapped Heirloom Tomato

$7.00Out of stock

Signature Skewers

Miso Sea Bass

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon

$13.00

Tofu

$9.00Out of stock

Mozzarella

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

Location

100 E California Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Directions

Gallery
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornish Pasty Co
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
500 Grand Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
500 S. Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89155
View restaurantnext
Taverna Costera / Dragons Alley Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 8
1031 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek - Arts District
orange starNo Reviews
801 S. Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
orange star4.5 • 286
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Velveteen Rabbit - 1218 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 493
1218 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Able Baker Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 482
1510 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston