Casa Don Juan (Downtown) 1204 S Main St

Appetizers

Camarones Mariposa App

$49.98

Shrimp butterfly style.

Camarones Ahogados

$29.99

Shrimp with lemon.

Camarones Diabla App

$29.99

Shrimp in hot sauce.

Camarones Al Desierto

$26.99

(1 Docena)

Aguachile

$25.99Out of stock

Nachos

$17.98

Nachos

App Meat Quesadillas

$18.99

Pork, Beef or Chicken

App Cheese Quesadilla

$16.98

App Chorizo Quesadilla

$18.99

Quesadilla De Camaron *app*

$22.98

Cheese quesadilla

Tostada

$13.99

Con guacamole, crema y lechuga / Asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken or ham with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Quesadillas de queso

Choriqueso

$19.99

Guacamole Precio del mercado​

Molcajete De Ceviche

$26.00

Shrimp

"Casa Don Juan" For 2 Persons

$29.99

Incluye: Mini chimichangas de pollo ( chicken) * Flautas de res (Beef rolled tacos) * Quesadillas de queso ( Cheese quesadillas) * Nachos de carne asada (Asada nachos) Con guacamole, crema y pico de gallo ( with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo) 2 Persons

"Casa Don Juan" For 4 Persons

$59.99

Incluye: Mini chimichangas de pollo ( chicken) * Flautas de res (Beef rolled tacos) * Quesadillas de queso ( Cheese quesadillas) * Nachos de carne asada (Asada nachos) Con guacamole, crema y pico de gallo ( with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo) 4 Persons

Flautas

$17.98

Empanizado Camarones(6)

$15.00

Camarones Mariposa (3)

$14.99

Guacamole

$10.99

Queso Cheese Dip

$9.98

Melted cheese with jalapeños.

(6) Camarones Al Ajo

$15.00

Juanitos

Huevos Rancheros

$16.99

Ranch style eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Papas

$16.99

Potatoes with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$18.99

Mexican sausage with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Machaca

$18.99

Shredded beef with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$18.99

Chilaquiles with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Burrito Mananero

$16.99

Don Juan style burrito. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$16.99

Mexican style eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Nopales

$16.99

Cactus with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Burrito De Chorizo

$16.99

Mexican sausage with rice and beans. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Burrito De Machaca

$16.99

Shredded beef, eggs, pico de gallo. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Burrito De Papas Y Huevos

$16.99

Potatoes, eggs, pico de gallo. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Huevos Divorciados

$16.99

Green & red sauce with meat/con carne $3.99 extra. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Stk Eggs Mexican Style

$22.99

Bistec Con Huevos

$22.99

Steak and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).

Huevos Con Jamon

$18.98

Ham and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).

CD Omelette

$18.98

Casa Don Juan style. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).

Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Huevos Con Tocino

$18.98

Bacon and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).

(2 ) Eggs

$2.99

Fruit Pancake (3 )

$7.99

Pancakes (3)

$4.99

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Sub Bread

$1.50

Sub Pancake Banana

$1.50

Sub Strawberry Pancake

$1.50

Sub Cajeta Pancake

$1.50

Bread

$1.99

Breakfast Specials

Rancherita

$9.99

Molletes De Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Montados

$9.99

Migas De Pollo

$9.99

Enfrijoladas

$9.99

Carnitas Omelette

$9.99

Cheese Enchilada Omelette

$9.99

Veggie Omelette

$7.99

Chorizo Skillet

$9.99

Breakfast Combo

$9.99

Americanitos

Hamburguesa Con Papas Fritas

$13.99

Hamburger with French fries.

Cheeseburger with French Fries

$10.99

Con Queso Y Papas Fritas.

Double Cheese Burger with French Fries

$13.99

Con Queso Y Papas Fritas.

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$10.99

100% Real Chicken tenders.

Juanito Taco

$10.99

Juanito Enchilada

$10.99

Juanito Quesadilla

$10.99

Juanito Burrito

$10.99

Juanito Nachitos

$10.99

Ensaladas

Ensalada Hawaiian Grill Ck

$18.99

Grill Chicken Salad with Hawaiian flavors.

Ensalada De Pescado

$19.99

Empanizado.

Ensalada De Fajitas

$21.99

Res / pollo.

Ensalada De Fajitas Vegetales

$15.99

Camaron.

Ensalada De Camarones

$23.99

A La Mostaza.

Ensalada Mexicana "Casa Don Juan"

$23.99

Ensalada Vegetariana

$18.99

Caesar Salad

$16.99

Chz Burger

CD Burger

$17.99

Especial Burger Jalapeno

$17.99

Mussel Con Chorizo

$14.99

Burritos

Burrito Pura Carne

$18.99

All Meat (Asada, carnitas, lengua, pollo, al pastor)

Burrito Regular

$16.99

Rice, beans & pico de gallo (Todo adentro / All inside.

Regular Shredded Chick Burrito

$14.99

Regular Beef Burrito Shredded

$14.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$15.99

Vegetarian, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo andcheese.

Burrito Mojado

$21.99

(Wet burrito), Casa don Juan style. Any meat, With salsa cheese and guacamole.

Burrito Regular De Camaron

$18.99

With shrimp, rice and beans inside.

Burrito Puro Camaron

$20.98

All shrimp.

bean and cheese Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Res Chile Rojo

$12.99

Puerco Chile Verde Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas

Carnitas 2 personas / 2 people.

$40.98

Con arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo y tortillas /Pork carnitas with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo y tortillas.

Tacos

Tacos Dorados

$5.50

Al pastor, lengua, asada, carnitas, pollo.

Soft Tacos

$7.50

Tacos De Camaron

$7.50

Shrimp.

Tacos De Pescado

$7.50

Fish.

New Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Tortas

Tortas

$15.98

Tortas (Mexican sandwiches) Al pastor, lengua, milanesa, asada, pollo, jamon y queso, pollo en mole / Includes beans, lettuce, tomato.

Add French Fries

$2.00

C D burger

CD burger

$17.99

Comidas Y Cenas

(#1 )Plato Casa

$26.98

2 Chuletas De Puerco O Pechuga De Pollo, 1 Chorizo, Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada De Nopales Y Guacamole /2 Pork Chops or Chicken Breast, 1 Mexican Sausage, Rice, Beans, Cactus Salad and Guacamole.

#2 Machaca

$19.99

Arroz, frijoles y tortillas / Shredded beef with rice, beans and tortillas.

#3 Enchiladas, Tacos

$19.50

2 cheese enchiladas with a taco and beans.

#4 Chile Relleno, Enchiladas

$19.50

1 chile relleno, cheese enchilada and be ans.

#5 (2) Enchiladas

$19.50

2 chicken, cheese or beef enchilada, rice and beans.

#6 (2) Tacos

$19.50

2 chicken or beef tacos, rice and beans.

#7 Puerco En Chile Verde

$20.98

Arroz, Frijoles Y Tortillas / Pork in green chile, rice, beans and tortillas.

#8 Rojo En Chile Rojo

$20.98

Arroz, Frijoles Y Tortillas / beef in red chile , rice, beans and tortillas.

#9 Flautas De Res O Pollo

$18.98

3 chicken or beef flautas, Frijoles, Guacamole, Crema y pico de gallo rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

#10 Carnitas

$21.79

Arroz, frijoles, guacamole y pico de gallo and Pork with guacamole, rice, beans and pico de gallo.

#11 (3) Enchiladas

$21.99

3 chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas with rice and beans.

#12 (2) Chiles Rellenos

$21.99

2 chile rellenos, rice and beans.

#13 (3) Tacos

$21.99

3 chicken or beef tacos, rice and beans.

#14 (1) Taco, (1) Chile Relleno

$20.99

1 beef taco, 1 chile relleno, rice and beans.

#15 (1) Enchilada, (1) Taco

$20.99

1 beef enchilada and chicken taco, rice and beans.

#16 2 Huevos Rancheros

$19.95

2 ranch style eggs, rice, beans and tortillas.

#17 Carne Asada (Estilo Don Juan)

$24.99

Grilled flank steak Casa Don Juan style, with rice, beans and guacamole.

#18 Bistec Ranchero

$24.99

Steak ranchero, with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.

#19 Milanesa

$26.99

Milanesa D.F. style, potatoes, rice, beans and guacamole.

#20 Bistec De Pollo

$24.98

Chicken steak, (Casa Don Juan style) with rice, beans and guacamole.

#21 Pollo En Mole

$21.98

Chicken mole with rice, beans and tortillas.

#22 4 Enchiladas

$21.99

4 chicken enchiladas Michoacan style with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

#23 Carne Asada a La Tampiquena

$26.98

Con arroz y frijoles / Grilled flank steak with rice, beans and chesse enchilada.

#24 Fajitas

$25.98+

chicken, beef or shrimp fajitas with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas. (1 type)

Fajitas Cielo Mar Y Tierra

$29.98

cielo mar y tierra fajitas

#25 Bistec Y Camarones

$26.98

Con arroz, frijoles y guacamole / Steak and shrimp, with rice, beans and guacamole.

#26 (1) Enchilada

$16.98

1 enchilada (beef, chicken or cheese) with rice and beans.

#27 (1) Taco

$16.98

1 taco (beef, chicken or pork) with rice and beans.

#28 (1) Huevos Con Chorizo

$19.98

Con arroz y frijoles / Chorizo with eggs, rice and beans.

#29 (A)Chilaquiles ( Steak)

$29.88

Con arroz y frijoles / Chilaquiles with steak, rice and beans.

#29 (B) Chilaquiles

$23.98

#30 Huevos Con Papas

$19.98

Con Arroz Y Frijoles / Potatoes with eggs, rice and beans.

#31 (1) Chile Relleno, (1) Enchilada, (1) Taco

$25.98

1 chile relleno, 1 beef enchilada, 1 beef taco, with rice and beans.

#32 Seafood Tacos

$21.99

2 fish or shrimp tacos with rice and beans.

# 32 new shrimp tacos

$21.99

#33 (1) Quesadilla

$24.98

1 quesadilla (any meat) with rice and beans.

#34 Lengua En Chile Verde Con Arroz Y Frijoles

$23.98

Beef tongue in green sauce with rice and beans.

#35 Super Burrito

$23.98

Salsa verde o roja. Asada, chicken, pork with rice and beans green or red sauce.

#36 Sopes Con Arroz Y Frijoles

$23.99

Cualquier carne, guacamole, queso, crema y lechuga / Any meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.

#37 Chimichanga

$24.99

Beef, chicken or pork chimichanga with rice, beans, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

#38 Tostada Fiesta (Res, Pollo O Puerco)

$24.99

Beef, chicken or pork.

#39 Pollo Endiablado

$25.98

Filete de pollo con salsa a la diabla, arroz, frijoles, guacamole y tortillas. Chicken steak with la diabla sauce with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.

(40) Huevos Divorciados

$23.00

Green & Red sauce Con chorizo o carne.

Fish

Mojarra Frita

$22.99

Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo

$22.99

Tilapia in garlic sauce.

Mojarra Ranchera

$22.99

Ranch style.

Mojarra Veracruzana

$22.99

Veracruz style

Mojarra a La Diabla

$22.99

In hot sauce

Fish Fillet

Al Mojo De Ajo Fillet

$22.98

In garlic sauce

Ranchero Fillet

$22.98

Ranch style.

Veracruzana Fillet

$22.98

Veracruz style.

A La Diabla Fillet

$22.98

In hot sauce.

Al Vapor Estilo Casa Don Juan Fillet

$22.98

Steam style Casa Don Juan.

Filete Empanizado

$22.98

Breaded fillet.

Filete A La Plancha

$22.98

Grilled Fillet.

Shrimp Plates

Camarones Rancheros

$24.98

Shrimp ranch style.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$24.98

Shrimp with garlic sauce.

Camarones Empanizados

$24.99

Breaded fried shrimp.

Camarones a La Diabla

$24.98

Shrimp in hot sauce.

Camarones a La Mariposa

$24.98

Shrimp butterfly style.

Camarones a La Plancha

$24.98

Grilled shrimp.

Camarones Ajo Pelados

$28.99

Camarones Ala Plancha Pelados

$28.99

Tamales

Tamal

$6.25

Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.

Tamal Enchilada Style

$10.50

Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$37.50

Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.

1 Dozen Tamales

$75.00

Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.

Champurrado

$4.50

Champurrado Y Pina Tamal

$7.00

Tamale Plates

#1 Tamal and Taco

$21.98

1 Tamal and 1 Taco.

# 2 Tamal and Enchilada

$21.98

1 Tamal and 1 Enchilada.

#3 Tamales

$21.98

2 Tamales.

# 4Tamal, Enchilada and Taco

$24.98

1 Tamal, 1 Enchilada and 1 Taco.

# 5Tamal, Chile Relleno and Taco

$24.98

1 Tamal, 1 Chile Relleno & 1 Taco.

#6 Tamal and Chile Relleno

$21.98

1 Tamal and 1 Chile Relleno.

Tostadas

Ceviche Tostada

$13.99

Raw Fish

Camaron Tostada

$15.99

Shrimp

Mixta Tostada

$16.99

Mixed with Fish, Shrimp and Octopus

Food Cocktails

Cocktail Vuelve A La Vida

$24.99

Cocktail Camaron

$22.98

Cocktail Pulpo

$22.98

Cocktail Mixto

$24.99

Soups

Sopa De Camaron

$20.98

Shrimp

Sopa De Pescado

$19.98

Fish

7 Mares Soup

$23.50

7 Seas

Costa Brava Soup

$20.98

Cocido Sopa

$17.99

Beef Soup

Caldo De Pollo

$15.99

Chicken Soup.

Rico Menudo

$15.99

Pozole

$18.99

Soup Of Day

$10.00

Small Soup

$4.50

Grill Dishes

(2) Grill Parrillada Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Res, Camaron Y Pollo

$59.98

2 persons Sky, sea and land with beef, shrimp and chicken.

(4) Grill Parrillada Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Res, Camaron Y Pollo

$120.00

4 persons Sky, sea and land with beef, shrimp and chicken.

Grill Parrillada 2 Persons

$59.98

2 Persons Camaron, asada, mojarra, almeja, filete de pescado, pulpo, ensalada, guacamole, arroz, frijoles y tortollas. Shrimp, grilled beef, mojarra, clam, fish fillet, octopus, salad, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Grill Parrillada 4 Persons

$120.98

Camaron, asada, mojarra, almeja, filete de pescado, pulpo, ensalada, guacamole, arroz, frijoles y tortollas. Shrimp, grilled beef, mojarra, clam, fish fillet, octopus, salad, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Molcajete 5 De Mayo

$65.98

Asada Extra $

$12.99

Mojarra Extra $

$11.99

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$1.89

Sour Cream

Papas Fritas

$6.98

French Fries

Papas Mexicanas

$7.98

Arroz

$6.98

Rice

Frijoles

$6.98

Beans

Tortillas Side

$3.98

avocado 1/2

$2.99

2oz Guac

$3.50

Cup Soup

$4.50

Soup

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Hash Brown

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Ench Style Green

$3.99

Ench Style Red

$3.99

Ench Style 1/2 &1/2

$3.99

Ench Style Chz Dip

$7.50

Sd Green Sauce $

$2.99

Sd mole $

$2.99

Sd habanera $

$2.99

Sd Red Sauce $

$2.99

Red Molcajete Salsa $

$2.99

Green Molcajete Salsa $

$2.99

Sd Diabla Sauce $

$2.99

Sd salsa mesa $

$1.99

chlile relleno (1)

$8.99

onions

$0.99

jalapeno Vinagre (2)

$1.99

chile picado

$1.99

toreados chiles (2)

$1.99

pico gallo

$1.99

lettuce

$0.99

cilantro

$0.99

sheddar cheese

$3.89

Enchilada Chz

$4.99

Meat Enchilada

$5.99

Sd Mojarra

$11.99

Sd Chorizo

$5.99

Sd HAM (1)

$6.99

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Pork Chop (2)

$12.99

Sd Machaca

$9.99

Carne Asada

$12.99

Sd Carnitas

$12.00

Sd Milanesa

$12.99

Sheddar Chix

$4.50

Chile Verde Meat

$11.99

tomate Picado

$1.99

Tomate Slices

$1.99

Sd Bell Peppers

$0.99

Chile Fresco Jalapeno Whole (2)

$1.99

Nopales

$4.00

Chimichanga

$13.99

Sd Chilaquiles

$11.99

Sd Ranchero Salsa

$2.99

Pancakes (3)

$4.99

Queso Fresco

$3.89

Cotija

$3.89

Sope (1)

$5.99

FRIED BANANAS ( 8)

$5.99

Sd Veggies

$4.00

Cebollita De Molcajete

$2.99

Salsa Togo(6oz)

$2.99

Salsa Togo (16oz)

$7.99

Salsa Togo (32oz)

$14.99

1/2 Dozena totillas

$5.50

Dozena Tortillas

$8.99

De la olla frijoles

$4.00

Diced Ham

$5.99

(16) Oz Beans

$7.99

Sd Chorizo Con Huevos

$11.99

Chips/salsa/beans

$3.50

Garlic Butter

$1.99

Desserts

chocolate pastel

$9.98

flan

$7.98

cheese cake

$8.50

fried ice cream

$10.98

ice cream

$6.99

sopapillas con nieve

$10.98

sopapillas Simples

$8.98

season cake

$6.99

bunuelos Ice Cream

$10.98

Churros

$4.99

Bunelos

$3.50

Happy Hour

HH House Margarita

$8.00

HH Draft Beer Lagger

$4.00

Hh Negra Draft

$4.00

HH Well Drinks/Wine

$6.00

HH Street Tacos

$13.99

HH Quesadilla

$9.99

HH Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

HH Queso Funido

$9.99

HH Paloma

$8.00

HH Pina Colada

$9.00

Chicharrones

$8.99

Monday

SW Two Tacos

$10.99

SW Mexican Salad

$10.99

SW Chile Relleno

$10.99

SW Tostada Mexicana

$10.99

Tuesday

SW Flautas

$10.99

SW Quesadilla

$10.99

SW chile rojo

$10.99

SW chile verde

$10.99

Wednesday

SW Two enchiladas

$10.99

SW chimichanga

$10.99

SW Mole

$10.99

SW Pllo ranchero

$10.99

Thursday

SW Tostadas Mexicana

$10.99

SW Wet burrito

$10.99

SW Two enchiladas

$10.99

Friday

SW Carnitas

$10.99

SW Tostadas fiesta

$10.99

SW wet burrito

$10.99

SW Two enchilada

$10.99

mi tienda

Belt Chaquira

$85.00

Bolsa Chaquirra

$85.00

Anillos

$25.00

Broches Colibri

$55.00

Broches Cristal/chaquira

$55.00

Shot Glases

$25.00

Key Chains Small

$21.99

Key Chains Grandes

$38.00

Leather Purse

$120.99

Frida Bags

$200.00
