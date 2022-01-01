Casa Don Juan (Downtown) 1204 S Main St
No reviews yet
1204 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Appetizers
Camarones Mariposa App
Shrimp butterfly style.
Camarones Ahogados
Shrimp with lemon.
Camarones Diabla App
Shrimp in hot sauce.
Camarones Al Desierto
(1 Docena)
Aguachile
Nachos
Nachos
App Meat Quesadillas
Pork, Beef or Chicken
App Cheese Quesadilla
App Chorizo Quesadilla
Quesadilla De Camaron *app*
Cheese quesadilla
Tostada
Con guacamole, crema y lechuga / Asada, carnitas, al pastor, chicken or ham with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Quesadillas de queso
Choriqueso
Guacamole Precio del mercado
Molcajete De Ceviche
Shrimp
"Casa Don Juan" For 2 Persons
Incluye: Mini chimichangas de pollo ( chicken) * Flautas de res (Beef rolled tacos) * Quesadillas de queso ( Cheese quesadillas) * Nachos de carne asada (Asada nachos) Con guacamole, crema y pico de gallo ( with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo) 2 Persons
"Casa Don Juan" For 4 Persons
Incluye: Mini chimichangas de pollo ( chicken) * Flautas de res (Beef rolled tacos) * Quesadillas de queso ( Cheese quesadillas) * Nachos de carne asada (Asada nachos) Con guacamole, crema y pico de gallo ( with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo) 4 Persons
Flautas
Empanizado Camarones(6)
Camarones Mariposa (3)
Guacamole
Queso Cheese Dip
Melted cheese with jalapeños.
(6) Camarones Al Ajo
Juanitos
Huevos Rancheros
Ranch style eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Papas
Potatoes with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican sausage with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Machaca
Shredded beef with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Chilaquiles with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Burrito Mananero
Don Juan style burrito. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Mexican style eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Nopales
Cactus with eggs. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Burrito De Chorizo
Mexican sausage with rice and beans. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Burrito De Machaca
Shredded beef, eggs, pico de gallo. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Burrito De Papas Y Huevos
Potatoes, eggs, pico de gallo. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Green & red sauce with meat/con carne $3.99 extra. Todos los platos van acompandos com arroz. frijoles y tortillas. All plates are served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Stk Eggs Mexican Style
Bistec Con Huevos
Steak and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).
Huevos Con Jamon
Ham and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).
CD Omelette
Casa Don Juan style. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).
Cheese Omelet
Huevos Con Tocino
Bacon and eggs. Order are served with two pancakes and hash brown. (Pancakes with fruit additional $1.50 Extra).
(2 ) Eggs
Fruit Pancake (3 )
Pancakes (3)
Bacon (3)
Sub Bread
Sub Pancake Banana
Sub Strawberry Pancake
Sub Cajeta Pancake
Bread
Breakfast Specials
Americanitos
Hamburguesa Con Papas Fritas
Hamburger with French fries.
Cheeseburger with French Fries
Con Queso Y Papas Fritas.
Double Cheese Burger with French Fries
Con Queso Y Papas Fritas.
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
100% Real Chicken tenders.
Juanito Taco
Juanito Enchilada
Juanito Quesadilla
Juanito Burrito
Juanito Nachitos
Ensaladas
Ensalada Hawaiian Grill Ck
Grill Chicken Salad with Hawaiian flavors.
Ensalada De Pescado
Empanizado.
Ensalada De Fajitas
Res / pollo.
Ensalada De Fajitas Vegetales
Camaron.
Ensalada De Camarones
A La Mostaza.
Ensalada Mexicana "Casa Don Juan"
Ensalada Vegetariana
Caesar Salad
Burritos
Burrito Pura Carne
All Meat (Asada, carnitas, lengua, pollo, al pastor)
Burrito Regular
Rice, beans & pico de gallo (Todo adentro / All inside.
Regular Shredded Chick Burrito
Regular Beef Burrito Shredded
Burrito Vegetariano
Vegetarian, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo andcheese.
Burrito Mojado
(Wet burrito), Casa don Juan style. Any meat, With salsa cheese and guacamole.
Burrito Regular De Camaron
With shrimp, rice and beans inside.
Burrito Puro Camaron
All shrimp.
bean and cheese Burrito
Burrito Res Chile Rojo
Puerco Chile Verde Burrito
Carnitas
Tacos
Tortas
C D burger
Comidas Y Cenas
(#1 )Plato Casa
2 Chuletas De Puerco O Pechuga De Pollo, 1 Chorizo, Arroz, Frijoles, Ensalada De Nopales Y Guacamole /2 Pork Chops or Chicken Breast, 1 Mexican Sausage, Rice, Beans, Cactus Salad and Guacamole.
#2 Machaca
Arroz, frijoles y tortillas / Shredded beef with rice, beans and tortillas.
#3 Enchiladas, Tacos
2 cheese enchiladas with a taco and beans.
#4 Chile Relleno, Enchiladas
1 chile relleno, cheese enchilada and be ans.
#5 (2) Enchiladas
2 chicken, cheese or beef enchilada, rice and beans.
#6 (2) Tacos
2 chicken or beef tacos, rice and beans.
#7 Puerco En Chile Verde
Arroz, Frijoles Y Tortillas / Pork in green chile, rice, beans and tortillas.
#8 Rojo En Chile Rojo
Arroz, Frijoles Y Tortillas / beef in red chile , rice, beans and tortillas.
#9 Flautas De Res O Pollo
3 chicken or beef flautas, Frijoles, Guacamole, Crema y pico de gallo rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
#10 Carnitas
Arroz, frijoles, guacamole y pico de gallo and Pork with guacamole, rice, beans and pico de gallo.
#11 (3) Enchiladas
3 chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas with rice and beans.
#12 (2) Chiles Rellenos
2 chile rellenos, rice and beans.
#13 (3) Tacos
3 chicken or beef tacos, rice and beans.
#14 (1) Taco, (1) Chile Relleno
1 beef taco, 1 chile relleno, rice and beans.
#15 (1) Enchilada, (1) Taco
1 beef enchilada and chicken taco, rice and beans.
#16 2 Huevos Rancheros
2 ranch style eggs, rice, beans and tortillas.
#17 Carne Asada (Estilo Don Juan)
Grilled flank steak Casa Don Juan style, with rice, beans and guacamole.
#18 Bistec Ranchero
Steak ranchero, with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
#19 Milanesa
Milanesa D.F. style, potatoes, rice, beans and guacamole.
#20 Bistec De Pollo
Chicken steak, (Casa Don Juan style) with rice, beans and guacamole.
#21 Pollo En Mole
Chicken mole with rice, beans and tortillas.
#22 4 Enchiladas
4 chicken enchiladas Michoacan style with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
#23 Carne Asada a La Tampiquena
Con arroz y frijoles / Grilled flank steak with rice, beans and chesse enchilada.
#24 Fajitas
chicken, beef or shrimp fajitas with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas. (1 type)
Fajitas Cielo Mar Y Tierra
cielo mar y tierra fajitas
#25 Bistec Y Camarones
Con arroz, frijoles y guacamole / Steak and shrimp, with rice, beans and guacamole.
#26 (1) Enchilada
1 enchilada (beef, chicken or cheese) with rice and beans.
#27 (1) Taco
1 taco (beef, chicken or pork) with rice and beans.
#28 (1) Huevos Con Chorizo
Con arroz y frijoles / Chorizo with eggs, rice and beans.
#29 (A)Chilaquiles ( Steak)
Con arroz y frijoles / Chilaquiles with steak, rice and beans.
#29 (B) Chilaquiles
#30 Huevos Con Papas
Con Arroz Y Frijoles / Potatoes with eggs, rice and beans.
#31 (1) Chile Relleno, (1) Enchilada, (1) Taco
1 chile relleno, 1 beef enchilada, 1 beef taco, with rice and beans.
#32 Seafood Tacos
2 fish or shrimp tacos with rice and beans.
# 32 new shrimp tacos
#33 (1) Quesadilla
1 quesadilla (any meat) with rice and beans.
#34 Lengua En Chile Verde Con Arroz Y Frijoles
Beef tongue in green sauce with rice and beans.
#35 Super Burrito
Salsa verde o roja. Asada, chicken, pork with rice and beans green or red sauce.
#36 Sopes Con Arroz Y Frijoles
Cualquier carne, guacamole, queso, crema y lechuga / Any meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.
#37 Chimichanga
Beef, chicken or pork chimichanga with rice, beans, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
#38 Tostada Fiesta (Res, Pollo O Puerco)
Beef, chicken or pork.
#39 Pollo Endiablado
Filete de pollo con salsa a la diabla, arroz, frijoles, guacamole y tortillas. Chicken steak with la diabla sauce with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas.
(40) Huevos Divorciados
Green & Red sauce Con chorizo o carne.
Fish
Fish Fillet
Shrimp Plates
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp ranch style.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp with garlic sauce.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded fried shrimp.
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp in hot sauce.
Camarones a La Mariposa
Shrimp butterfly style.
Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled shrimp.
Camarones Ajo Pelados
Camarones Ala Plancha Pelados
Tamales
Tamal
Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.
Tamal Enchilada Style
Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.
1/2 Dozen Tamales
Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.
1 Dozen Tamales
Tamales style: Chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce, cheese with jalapenos and pineapple with raisings Tamal. Tamales de: Pollo en chile verde, puerco en chile rojo, queso con rajas y pina con pasas.
Champurrado
Champurrado Y Pina Tamal
Tamale Plates
#1 Tamal and Taco
1 Tamal and 1 Taco.
# 2 Tamal and Enchilada
1 Tamal and 1 Enchilada.
#3 Tamales
2 Tamales.
# 4Tamal, Enchilada and Taco
1 Tamal, 1 Enchilada and 1 Taco.
# 5Tamal, Chile Relleno and Taco
1 Tamal, 1 Chile Relleno & 1 Taco.
#6 Tamal and Chile Relleno
1 Tamal and 1 Chile Relleno.
Grill Dishes
(2) Grill Parrillada Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Res, Camaron Y Pollo
2 persons Sky, sea and land with beef, shrimp and chicken.
(4) Grill Parrillada Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Res, Camaron Y Pollo
4 persons Sky, sea and land with beef, shrimp and chicken.
Grill Parrillada 2 Persons
2 Persons Camaron, asada, mojarra, almeja, filete de pescado, pulpo, ensalada, guacamole, arroz, frijoles y tortollas. Shrimp, grilled beef, mojarra, clam, fish fillet, octopus, salad, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Grill Parrillada 4 Persons
Camaron, asada, mojarra, almeja, filete de pescado, pulpo, ensalada, guacamole, arroz, frijoles y tortollas. Shrimp, grilled beef, mojarra, clam, fish fillet, octopus, salad, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Molcajete 5 De Mayo
Asada Extra $
Mojarra Extra $
Side Orders
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Papas Fritas
French Fries
Papas Mexicanas
Arroz
Rice
Frijoles
Beans
Tortillas Side
avocado 1/2
2oz Guac
Cup Soup
Soup
Tortilla Chips
Hash Brown
Dinner Salad
Ench Style Green
Ench Style Red
Ench Style 1/2 &1/2
Ench Style Chz Dip
Sd Green Sauce $
Sd mole $
Sd habanera $
Sd Red Sauce $
Red Molcajete Salsa $
Green Molcajete Salsa $
Sd Diabla Sauce $
Sd salsa mesa $
chlile relleno (1)
onions
jalapeno Vinagre (2)
chile picado
toreados chiles (2)
pico gallo
lettuce
cilantro
sheddar cheese
Enchilada Chz
Meat Enchilada
Sd Mojarra
Sd Chorizo
Sd HAM (1)
Bacon (3)
Grilled Chicken
Pork Chop (2)
Sd Machaca
Carne Asada
Sd Carnitas
Sd Milanesa
Sheddar Chix
Chile Verde Meat
tomate Picado
Tomate Slices
Sd Bell Peppers
Chile Fresco Jalapeno Whole (2)
Nopales
Chimichanga
Sd Chilaquiles
Sd Ranchero Salsa
Pancakes (3)
Queso Fresco
Cotija
Sope (1)
FRIED BANANAS ( 8)
Sd Veggies
Cebollita De Molcajete
Salsa Togo(6oz)
Salsa Togo (16oz)
Salsa Togo (32oz)
1/2 Dozena totillas
Dozena Tortillas
De la olla frijoles
Diced Ham
(16) Oz Beans
Sd Chorizo Con Huevos
Chips/salsa/beans
Garlic Butter
1204 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104