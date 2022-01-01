Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downtown Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

616 E Carson #140

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Popular Items

potatoes, eggs & cheese tacos
Traditional Burrito -Pollo
Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Burgers

House Burger

House Burger

$8.00

6oz flame grilled beef patty with standard trimmings

House Cheeseburger

House Cheeseburger

$9.00

6 oz flame grilled beef patty with cheese and standard trimmings

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

two 6 oz flame grilled beef patties with cheese and standard trimmings

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

6oz flame grilled all beef patty topped with onion rings and bbq sauce

Billionaire Bacon & Truffle Burger

Billionaire Bacon & Truffle Burger

$13.00

6oz flame grilled beef patty stacked with billionaire bacon, caramelized onions and mushrooms, and truffle aioli

Sandwiches

Hot, Hot, Sweet Fried Chicken Sandwich

Hot, Hot, Sweet Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Two pieces of crispy fried chicken (one dark and spicy, and one white and sweet, house slaw tossed with finely minced habaneros and our signature spicy sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00

traditional beef, cheese, peppers and onions on an 8-inch bun

Meatloaf Stack

Meatloaf Stack

$13.00

chef inspired, house made meat loaf on texas toast topped with signature mac&cheese and onion rings

Seafood

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.00

tempura battered tilapia with waffle fries served with malt vinegar & tartar sauce

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$13.00

hand breaded catfish in our unique blend of spices and seasonings, deep-fried to perfection and served with malt vinegar, tarter sauce and coleslaw

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$15.00

six hand breaded jumbo shrimp in our unique blend of spices and seasonings, deep-fried to perfection and served with cocktail sauce and coleslaw

Seafood Platter

$14.00

four jumbo shrimp and one catfish hand breaded in our unique blend of spices and seasonings, deep-fried to perfection and served with tarter sauce, cocktail sauce and coleslaw

PLANT

$16.00

PLANT + PLANTER COMBO

$32.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.99

four deep fried oreos topped with sweet milk & powdered sugar

Street Tacos

Asada Street Taco Three of a Kind

Asada Street Taco Three of a Kind

$16.00

three traditional street tacos with flame grilled steak topped with onion & cilantro served with rice & beans

Pollo Street Taco Three of a Kind

Pollo Street Taco Three of a Kind

$14.00

three traditional street tacos with flame grilled chicken topped with onion & cilantro served with rice & beans

Carnitas Street Taco Three of a Kind

Carnitas Street Taco Three of a Kind

$15.00

three traditional street tacos with oven roasted carnitas topped with onion & cilantro served with rice & beans

Shrimp Street Taco Three of a Kind

Shrimp Street Taco Three of a Kind

$17.00

three traditional street tacos with flame grilled shrimp, prepared baja style with our signature sauce and topped with a mix of purple & green cabbage and pico de gallo served with rice & beans

Birria Street Taco Three of a Kind

Birria Street Taco Three of a Kind

$16.00

three homemade birria street tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, garnished with lime wedges and served with pinto beans & Spanish rice

Any Three Combo

$16.00

Any Three Combo with Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.00

two fried taco shells filled with deliciously marinated chicken topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and a shredded cheese blend served with rice & beans

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

two tacos with beer battered, golden tilapia prepared baja style with our signature sauce topped with a mix of purple & green cabbage and pico de gallo

Fried Avo Tacos (V)

$15.00
Quesabirria Taco Plate

Quesabirria Taco Plate

$16.00

three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè

Mares Combo

$15.00

Birria Taquitos Ahogada

$16.00

Burritos

Traditional Burrito- Asada

Traditional Burrito- Asada

$13.00

spanish rice, beans, onion, cilantro, red or green sauce and your choice of meat wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

Traditional Burrito -Pollo

Traditional Burrito -Pollo

$11.00

traditional burrito with your choice of meat + sour cream, guacamole, jack and cheddar cheese

Traditional Burrito- Carnitas

Traditional Burrito- Carnitas

$12.00

traditional burrito with your choice of meat smothered with red chili sauce, and topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese

Traditional Burrito- Shrimp

Traditional Burrito- Shrimp

$17.00

your choice of chicken or steak, with shredded romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, red enchilada sauce and two corn tortillas wrapped in a 12in tortilla and topped with sour cream and queso fresco

Traditional Burrito -Fish

Traditional Burrito -Fish

$16.00

black beans, sharp cheddar cheese, fajita mix (peppers & onions), rice, pico de gallo and romaine lettuce

Madero Bean & Cheese Burrito

Madero Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

pinto or black beans and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Madero Rice, Bean & Cheese

Madero Rice, Bean & Cheese

$7.00

spanish rice, pinto or black beans and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Fried Avo Burrito (V)

$15.00

A La Carte Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.00
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.00
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.00
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.00
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Sides

Grilled Street Corn

Grilled Street Corn

$4.00

authentic style grilled corn on the cob

Rice

$3.00

spanish style rice

Beans

$3.00

pinto or black

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

includes pico de gallo, green & red salsa (3.5oz)

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

4.5oz

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

4.50z

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

four deep fried oreos topped with sweet milk & powdered sugar

GLASS BOTTLE DRINKS

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00

JARRITO MANDARIN

$4.00

JARRRITO PINEAPPLE

$4.00

JARRITO LIME

$4.00

SANGRIA

$4.00

COCA-COLA

$4.00

CATERING BOXES & COMBOS

TACO BOX SMALL

TACO BOX SMALL

$50.00

12 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas We'll select or you can call - 7252046969

TACO BOX MEDIUM

TACO BOX MEDIUM

$75.00

18 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas We'll select or you can call - 7252046969

TACO BOX GRANDE

TACO BOX GRANDE

$100.00

24 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas We'll select or you can call - 7252046969

FIESTA COMBOS 24

FIESTA COMBOS 24

$120.00

24 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas 12 oz Black or Pinto Beans 12oz Rice Medium Chips/Salsa 8oz Guacamole Questions? Call - 7252046969

FIESTA COMBOS 48

FIESTA COMBOS 48

$225.00

48 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas (2) 12 oz Black or Pinto Beans (2) 12oz Rice Large Chips/Salsa 24oz Guacamole Questions? Call - 7252046969

FIESTA COMBOS 72

FIESTA COMBOS 72

$330.00

72 tacos - Chicken, Steak, or Carnitas (3) 12 oz Black or Pinto Beans (3) 12oz Rice XLarge Chips/Salsa 36oz Guacamole Questions? Call - 7252046969

Breakfast Burrito

Jumbo Breakfast Burrito

Jumbo Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

fresh scrambled eggs, jack cheese, red & green bell peppers wrapped in a 14in flour tortilla

Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito

Chilaquiles Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

flavors inspired by the traditional chilaquiles breakfast plate -signature Chilaquile sauce, deep fried corn tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, refried beans, cotija cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

VEGGIE LOVER

VEGGIE LOVER

$15.00

a veggie breakfast burrito loaded with fresh avocado slices, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese and a 5-way veggie mix wrapped in a 12in spinach tortilla

THE CALIFORNIA

$15.00

a California inspired breakfast burrito with chicken, scrambled Eggs, hash browns, fresh avocado slices, and spinach wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

THE HOMIE

THE HOMIE

$10.00

traditional beef chorizo and scrambled eggs wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla topped with diced green onions, jack & cheddar cheese

CHORIZO & BACON

$13.00

sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

CHORIZO & HASH BROWN

CHORIZO & HASH BROWN

$11.00

sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

THE GRINGO

THE GRINGO

$11.00

bacon, hash browns, fresh scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheese and diced green onions wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla

ADD ON

ASADA

$4.00

CHORIZO

$4.00

BACON

$4.00

POLLO

$4.00

CARNITAS

$4.00

BIRRIA

$4.00

AVOCADO

$4.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.00

EXTRA SALSA

$1.00

El Gallo Breakfast Tacos

eggs & cheese tacos

eggs & cheese tacos

$10.00
potatoes, eggs & cheese tacos

potatoes, eggs & cheese tacos

$11.00
chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos

chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos

$12.00
bacon, potatoes & eggs tacos

bacon, potatoes & eggs tacos

$12.00

Bottled Beverages

Aquifina

$4.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

HOT Drinks

COFFEE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
