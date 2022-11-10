Wicked Donuts

Chocolate Cronut

$6.50

Filled with chocolate ganache, sugar-rolled sides and topped with more chocolate ganache. Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, finished to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven. Only orders for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be fulfilled.