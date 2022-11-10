Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked Donuts

344 Reviews

$$

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Order Again

Popular Items

Blue Suede Banana™
Apple Fritter
Maple Bacon

THANKSGIVING DONUT BOX - PreOrder for 11/23 Pickup

Chef Teddy has created a look-alike edible gift for this month of gratitude. Is it Mac & Cheese? NO! Is it Mashed Potatoes & Gravy? NO! It's DONUTS! This Thanksgiving Donut Box has 5 traditional dinner menu items that are actually delicious donuts. The boxed set contains: Roasted Turkey - Cinnamon Fritter Mashed Potatoes & Gravy - Chocolate Caramel Fluff Buttered Peas - Nutella Mac & Cheese - Pecan Pie Candies Yams - Pumpkin Cheesecake Thankful Donut - Spiced Cranberry PreOrder now through 11/20 for Pickup on 11/23.
Thanksgiving Donut Box - PreOrder for 11/23 Pickup

Thanksgiving Donut Box - PreOrder for 11/23 Pickup

$30.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

A donut egg sandwich
Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.

Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich

$6.45

Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.

Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$6.45

Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich

Croissant Egg whites, Feta cheese & Spinach Sandwich

$6.45

Croissant sandwich with egg whites, feta and spinach.

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Special Feature Donuts

Cronut, sugar rolled

Cronut, sugar rolled

$6.00

Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, sugar-rolled to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven.

Blueberry Cronut

Blueberry Cronut

$6.50

Filled with blueberry compote, sugar-rolled sides and topped with blueberry icing. Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, finished to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven.

Chocolate Cronut

Chocolate Cronut

$6.50

Filled with chocolate ganache, sugar-rolled sides and topped with more chocolate ganache. Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, finished to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven. Only orders for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be fulfilled.

Strawberry Love Cronut

Strawberry Love Cronut

$7.00

A delicate French cronut filled and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. C'est l'incroyable! Order for pickup or delivery.

Bella Nutella

Bella Nutella

$3.25Out of stock

Nutella icing topped with chopped & toasted hazelnuts and chocolate sprinkles.

Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$3.25

Guava cheesecake filled donut topped with cream cheese icing and graham cracker crumble.

Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$2.65

Chocolate old fashioned donut dipped in creamy chocolate icing and sprinkled with mini chocolate chips.

Puffernut™ - Vanilla Cream

Puffernut™ - Vanilla Cream

$4.45

The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with vanilla cream and dusted with powdered sweet confection.

Puffernut™ - Cream Cheese

Puffernut™ - Cream Cheese

$4.45

The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with a sweet cream cheese filling and drizzled with vanilla glaze.

Puffernut™ - Pumpkin Cheesecake

Puffernut™ - Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.45

The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with our homemade pumpkin cheesecake covered with graham cracker crumble and dusted with powdered sweet confection.

Puffernut™ - Cannoli Cream

Puffernut™ - Cannoli Cream

$4.45

The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with our homemade cannoli filling covered with crushed pistachios, mini chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sweet confection.

Puffernut™ - Caramel Apple

Puffernut™ - Caramel Apple

$4.45

The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with caramel apple filling and a dusted lattice of powdered sweet confection.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.25

A triumph of Coffee, Cocoa, Marscapone Cream and Rum Espresso.

Beignet Donuts

Beignet Donuts

$2.25

Inspired by the French, our New Orleans style beignets are freshly made every day, filled to order and powdered with confectioners sugar. Plain or Nutella.

Fritters

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$4.25

Cinnamon Apples chunks in fluffy cinnamon donut dough slathered with Vanilla Cardamom Glaze.

Classic Donuts

Original Glaze

Original Glaze

$1.50

Big, fluffy and coated with our Original Glaze.

Chocolate Iced

Chocolate Iced

$1.50

Luscious and Sweet Chocolate Icing.

Pink Doh’nut

Pink Doh’nut

$1.50

Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.

Maple Iced

Maple Iced

$1.50

The dense maple taste of Vermont in a donut.

Bugsy Bullseye

Bugsy Bullseye

$1.50

Glazed donut with a Raspberry Compote center.

Glazed Buttermilk Cake

Glazed Buttermilk Cake

$1.50

Our original Vanilla Buttermilk Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.

Plain ring donut

$1.50

Plain shell donut

$1.50

Mini pink

$1.25

Fancy Donuts

Lemon Poppy Cake

Lemon Poppy Cake

$2.25

Lemon Buttermilk Square Donut covered with zesty Lemon Poppy Glaze.

Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$2.25

Just- baked Apple Glaze dripping with apple chunks, topped with crushed Graham Cracker Crust Crumble.

Blueberry Bliss Cake

Blueberry Bliss Cake

$2.25

Our Buttermilk Square Donut dappled with blueberries and slathered in a sweet Blueberry Glaze made with crushed blueberries.

Mojito

Mojito

$2.25Out of stock

Fresh squeezed Lime Juice mixed with crushed Mint Leaves make a sweet and zesty donut.

Pink Lady

Pink Lady

$2.25Out of stock

A ring donut rolled in Sugar topped with Pink Hibiscus Icing and Hibiscus Crystals.

Wicked Boston Creme

Wicked Boston Creme

$2.25

A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate covers our fluffy donut, filled in the center with Bavarian Cream.

Maple Boston Creme

Maple Boston Creme

$2.25Out of stock

A slightly wicked take on a classic. Vermont maple covers our Boston Creme, filled in the center with Bavarian Cream.

Premium Donuts

PB&J

PB&J

$2.95Out of stock

Inspired by our favorite kid time snack. Our fluffy, buttery donut slathered with Peanut Butter Glaze, Peanut Sugar Powder, surrounding a pool of Strawberry Compote.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$2.95

Mom's Lemon Meringue Pie transformed into a donut. Our fluffy, buttery donut covered in Lemon Glaze and Crumbled Pie Crust all surrounding a pool of tangy Lemon Curd and encircled by a ring of Toasted Meringue.

Sticky Sinn-A-Bun

Sticky Sinn-A-Bun

$2.95

Our fluffy, buttery donut slathered with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Sticky Sauce and Pecans.

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$2.95

Vanilla Milk Icing topped with Oreo Cookie Crumble and Chocolate Drizzle.

Strawberry Filled Donut

Strawberry Filled Donut

$2.95Out of stock

Organic strawberry jelly filled donut topped with powdered sugar.

Spotlight Donuts

Blue Suede Banana™

Blue Suede Banana™

$3.25

A tasty tribute to the King of Rock n Roll. Our fluffy, buttery donut filled with Peanut Butter Banana Creme, covered with Southern Chocolate Ganache and topped with Honey Fried Banana Slices hovering over a swirl of Blue Suede Icing.

Cointreau Crème Brulee

Cointreau Crème Brulee

$3.25

Our fluffy, buttery donut is filled with Cointreau-infused French Custard, topped with Brûléed (toasted) Sugar and a Candied Orange Slice.

Caramel Sutra

Caramel Sutra

$3.25Out of stock

Salted Caramel Glazed donut with a pool of Caramel Creme at the center, topped with Caramel Popcorn.

Atomic Cherry

Atomic Cherry

$3.25Out of stock

Sweet & dark Cherries in a Cherry Glaze, topped with a Cherry Pink Whipped Creme.

My Favorite Martian™

My Favorite Martian™

$3.25Out of stock

This is an exotic taste from outer space! Matcha Maple Glaze wraps around a fluffy, buttery donut, dappled with Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, a tasty center of Strawberry Compote and all encased by Vanilla Milk Drizzle.

Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$3.25

Crispy bacon and dense maple icing, the taste of Vermont on a donut.

Strawberry Love (strawberries & cream)

Strawberry Love (strawberries & cream)

$7.00

A delicate French cronut filled and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. C'est l'incroyable! Order for pickup or delivery.

Assorted Dozen Donuts

1 dozen assorted donuts includes— 3 Classics 3 Fancy 3 Premium 3 Spotlight (The photo is for example purposes only.)

Dozen Assorted Donuts

$29.85

Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts (6)

Mini Donuts (6)

$5.00

Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.

Mini Donuts (12)

Mini Donuts (12)

$8.00

Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.

Mini Donuts (24)

Mini Donuts (24)

$12.00

Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.

Bucket – 30 Mini Donuts

Bucket – 30 Mini Donuts

$16.00

Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.

Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 Mini Donuts

Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 Mini Donuts

$10.00

Enjoy hot and fresh mini donuts tossed in Cinnamon Sugar in a stylin' vintage hot rod box for kids and adults! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan. (Car style may vary from photo.)

Mini Donut Single

Mini Donut Single

$1.00

Hot and Fresh mini donut made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know it's totally vegan.

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (6)

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (6)

$5.00

Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (12)

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (12)

$10.00

Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (24)

KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (24)

$19.00

Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.

Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 KETO-friendly Mini Donuts

Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 KETO-friendly Mini Donuts

$12.00

Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative. Comes in a stylin' vintage hot rod box for kids and adults!

KETO-friendly Mini Donut Single

KETO-friendly Mini Donut Single

$1.00

Gluten-free and sugar free donut (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.

Dipping sauce

$0.50

Merchandise

Wicked Donuts Logo T-shirt

Wicked Donuts Logo T-shirt

$24.00+

Wicked Donuts logo on a black t-shirt, adult sizes, 50/50 blend, logo on the front and "WICKED NEVER TASTED SO GOOD!!" on the back.

Barista Beverages

Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special RG

Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special RG

$6.25

Iced vanilla latte comes with 3 mini donuts on the straw to celebrate our 2 year anniversary in Vegas!

Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special LG

Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special LG

$6.65

Iced vanilla latte comes with 3 mini donuts on the straw to celebrate our 2 year anniversary in Vegas!

Americano Single

$3.15

Americano Double

$3.35

Cappuccino Single

$3.25

Cappuccino Double

$3.95

Brewed Coffee RG

$2.40

Brewed Coffee LG

$2.60

Cold Brew Iced Coffee RG

$3.95

Cold Brew Iced Coffee LG

$4.50

Hazelnut Latte RG

$4.75

Hazelnut Latte LG

$5.15

Espresso Single

$2.15

Espresso Double

$2.40

Hot Choc RG

$3.25

Hot Choc LG

$3.65

Hot Tea

$2.40

Chai Tea Latte RG

$3.95

Chai Tea Latte LG

$4.95

Dirty Chai Tea Latte RG

$4.75

Dirty Chai Tea Latte LG

$5.75

Frappe Caramel RG

$4.75

Frappe Caramel LG

$5.25

Frappe Mocha RG

$4.75

Frappe Mocha LG

$5.25

Pure Vanilla RG

$4.35

Pure Vanilla LRG

$5.00

Pure Choc RG

$4.35

Pure Choc LRG

$5.00

Frappe Vanilla RG

$4.75

Frappe Vanilla LG

$5.25

Frappe White Chocolate RG

$4.75

Frappe White Chocolate LG

$5.25

Iced Coffee RG

$2.95

Iced Coffee LG

$3.45

Iced Latte Mocha RG

$4.75

Iced Latte Mocha LG

$5.15

Iced Latte RG

$3.95

Iced Latte LG

$4.35

Iced Latte Vanilla RG

$4.75

Iced Latte Vanilla LG

$5.15

Iced Tea RG

$2.65

Iced Tea LG

$2.95

Cafe Latte RG

$3.95

Cafe Latte LG

$4.35

Caramel Latte RG

$4.75

Caramel Latte LG

$5.15

Mocha Latte RG

$4.75

Mocha Latte LG

$5.15

Vanilla Latte RG

$4.75

Vanilla Latte LG

$5.15

Strawberry Banana Smoothie RG

$4.65

Strawberry Banana Smoothie LG

$5.15

Pure Cookies N Cream RG

$4.65

Pure Cookies N Cream LG

$5.15

Pure Hazelnut RG

$4.35

Pure hazelnut LG

$5.00

Frappe Cookies N Cream RG

$5.25

Frappe Cookies N Cream

$5.95

Vietnamese Cold Brew RG

$4.85

Vietnamese Cold Brew LG

$5.55

Hazelnut Ice Coffee RG

$3.75

Hazelnut Ice Coffee LG

$4.25

Vanilla Ice Coffee RG

$3.75

Vanilla Ice Coffee LG

$4.25

Caramel Ice Coffee RG

$3.75

Caramel Ice Coffee LG

$4.25

Mocha Ice Coffee RG

$3.75

Mocha Ice Coffee LG

$4.25

Peach Ice Tea RG

$3.45

Peach Ice Tea LG

$4.15

Cafe Mocha RG

$4.00

Cafe Mocha LG

$4.30

Cafe Caramel RG

$4.00

Cafe Caramel LG

$4.30

Cafe Vanilla RG

$4.00

Cafe Vanilla LG

$4.30

Cafe Hazelnut RG

$4.00

Cafe Hazelnut LG

$4.30

Frappe Cold Brew RG

$4.90

Frappe Cold Brew LG

$5.60

Cold Milk RG

$3.45

Cold Milk LG

$3.95

Hazelnut Iced Latte RG

$4.75

Hazelnut Ice Latte LG

$5.15

Hot Vanilla RG

$3.25

Hot Vanilla LG

$3.65

Nitro Brew 12 OZ

$4.45

Nitro Brew 16 OZ

$4.95

Ice Chai Tea RG

$3.95

Ice Chai Tea LG

$4.95

Frappe Chai RG

$4.75

Frappe Chai LG

$5.25

Caramel Iced Latte RG

$4.75

Caramel Iced Latte LG

$5.15

Frappe RG Hazelnut

$4.75

Frappe LG Hazelnut

$5.15

White Chocolate Latte RG

$4.75

White Chocolate LG

$5.15

White Chocolate Ice RG

$4.75

White Chocolate Ice LG

$5.15

Cafe White Chocolate RG

$4.00

Cafe White Chocolate LG

$4.30

CAFE OLE' REG

$3.20

CAFE OLE' LRG

$3.50

Holiday Beverages

Pumpkin Latte RG

$4.75

Pumpkin Latte LG

$5.15

Pumpkin Latte Iced RG

$4.75

Pumpkin Latte Iced LG

$5.15

Frappe Pumpkin RG

$4.75

Frappe Pumpkin LG

$5.25

Cafe Pumpkin RG

$4.00

Cafe Pumpkin LG

$4.30

Pumpkin Chai Latte RG

$4.75

Pumpkin Chai Latte LG

$5.15

Pumpkin Chai Latte Iced RG

$4.75

Pumpkin Chai Latte Iced LG

$5.15

Frappe Pumpkin Chai RG

$4.75

Frappe Pumpkin Chai LG

$5.25

Cafe Pumpkin Chai RG

$4.00

Cafe Pumpkin Chai LG

$4.30

Peppermint Mocha Latte RG

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha Latte LG

$5.15

Peppermint Mocha Ice RG

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha Ice LG

$5.15

Frappe Peppermint Mocha RG

$4.75

Frappe Peppermint Mocha LG

$5.15

Cafe Peppermint Mocha RG

$4.00

Cafe Peppermint Mocha LG

$4.30

Matcha Latte RG

$4.75

Matcha Latte LG

$5.15

Matcha Latte Ice RG

$4.75

Matcha Latte Ice LG

$5.15

Frappe Matcha RG

$4.75

Frappe Matcha LG

$5.15

Eggnog Latte RG

$4.75

Eggnog Latte LG

$5.15

Eggnog Latte Ice RG

$4.75

Eggnog Latte Ice LG

$5.15

Nutella Latte LG

$5.15

Nutella latte reg

$4.75

Bottled Beverages

Smart Water

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bai

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Vitamin

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Arrowhead

$1.00

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry Cocktail Juice

$1.00
Classic Glass Bottled Coke

Classic Glass Bottled Coke

$2.00

Glass bottled Coke

Bubly Pineapple Sparkling Water

$1.00

Bubly Strawberry Sparkling Water

$1.00
Orange Fanta Soda

Orange Fanta Soda

$2.25

Events / Catering

1 Kraft Hot Chocolate, About 8-10 12oz cups

$25.00

1 Kraft Hot Coffee, About 8-10 12oz cups

$19.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Delivery in Las Vegas, NV

Java’s to go

Java’s to go

$19.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wickedly delicious, handcrafted donuts made daily and sprinkled with an unbridled amount of Vegas glitz and rockabilly flair. Paired with a full barista coffee menu!

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89134

