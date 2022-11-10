Wicked Donuts
344 Reviews
$$
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Popular Items
THANKSGIVING DONUT BOX - PreOrder for 11/23 Pickup
Thanksgiving Donut Box - PreOrder for 11/23 Pickup
Chef Teddy has created a look-alike edible gift for this month of gratitude. Is it Mac & Cheese? NO! Is it Mashed Potatoes & Gravy? NO! It's DONUTS! This Thanksgiving Donut Box has 5 traditional dinner menu items that are actually delicious donuts. The boxed set contains: Roasted Turkey - Cinnamon Fritter Mashed Potatoes & Gravy - Chocolate Caramel Fluff Buttered Peas - Nutella Mac & Cheese - Pecan Pie Candies Yams - Pumpkin Cheesecake Thankful Donut - Spiced Cranberry PreOrder now through 11/20 for Pickup on 11/23.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg and American cheese.
Croissant Egg & Bacon Sandwich
Croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, American cheese and bacon. Salsa packet available.
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Croissant Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
Croissant Egg whites, Feta cheese & Spinach Sandwich
Croissant sandwich with egg whites, feta and spinach.
Butter Croissant
Special Feature Donuts
Cronut, sugar rolled
Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, sugar-rolled to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven.
Blueberry Cronut
Filled with blueberry compote, sugar-rolled sides and topped with blueberry icing. Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, finished to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven.
Chocolate Cronut
Filled with chocolate ganache, sugar-rolled sides and topped with more chocolate ganache. Croissant dough using European butter is rolled, pressed, and chilled in a repeated cycle over 3 days to create the many layers that will ultimately be cut into donut shapes then lightly fried in grapeseed oil, and finally, finished to create a flaky, buttery pastry some describe as a little taste of heaven. Only orders for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be fulfilled.
Strawberry Love Cronut
A delicate French cronut filled and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. C'est l'incroyable! Order for pickup or delivery.
Bella Nutella
Nutella icing topped with chopped & toasted hazelnuts and chocolate sprinkles.
Guava Cheesecake
Guava cheesecake filled donut topped with cream cheese icing and graham cracker crumble.
Triple Chocolate
Chocolate old fashioned donut dipped in creamy chocolate icing and sprinkled with mini chocolate chips.
Puffernut™ - Vanilla Cream
The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with vanilla cream and dusted with powdered sweet confection.
Puffernut™ - Cream Cheese
The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with a sweet cream cheese filling and drizzled with vanilla glaze.
Puffernut™ - Pumpkin Cheesecake
The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with our homemade pumpkin cheesecake covered with graham cracker crumble and dusted with powdered sweet confection.
Puffernut™ - Cannoli Cream
The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with our homemade cannoli filling covered with crushed pistachios, mini chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sweet confection.
Puffernut™ - Caramel Apple
The Puffernut is our latest donut creation of a crispy, buttery shell filled with caramel apple filling and a dusted lattice of powdered sweet confection.
Tiramisu
A triumph of Coffee, Cocoa, Marscapone Cream and Rum Espresso.
Beignet Donuts
Inspired by the French, our New Orleans style beignets are freshly made every day, filled to order and powdered with confectioners sugar. Plain or Nutella.
Fritters
Classic Donuts
Original Glaze
Big, fluffy and coated with our Original Glaze.
Chocolate Iced
Luscious and Sweet Chocolate Icing.
Pink Doh’nut
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
Maple Iced
The dense maple taste of Vermont in a donut.
Bugsy Bullseye
Glazed donut with a Raspberry Compote center.
Glazed Buttermilk Cake
Our original Vanilla Buttermilk Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
Plain ring donut
Plain shell donut
Mini pink
Fancy Donuts
Lemon Poppy Cake
Lemon Buttermilk Square Donut covered with zesty Lemon Poppy Glaze.
Apple Crumble
Just- baked Apple Glaze dripping with apple chunks, topped with crushed Graham Cracker Crust Crumble.
Blueberry Bliss Cake
Our Buttermilk Square Donut dappled with blueberries and slathered in a sweet Blueberry Glaze made with crushed blueberries.
Mojito
Fresh squeezed Lime Juice mixed with crushed Mint Leaves make a sweet and zesty donut.
Pink Lady
A ring donut rolled in Sugar topped with Pink Hibiscus Icing and Hibiscus Crystals.
Wicked Boston Creme
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate covers our fluffy donut, filled in the center with Bavarian Cream.
Maple Boston Creme
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Vermont maple covers our Boston Creme, filled in the center with Bavarian Cream.
Premium Donuts
PB&J
Inspired by our favorite kid time snack. Our fluffy, buttery donut slathered with Peanut Butter Glaze, Peanut Sugar Powder, surrounding a pool of Strawberry Compote.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Mom's Lemon Meringue Pie transformed into a donut. Our fluffy, buttery donut covered in Lemon Glaze and Crumbled Pie Crust all surrounding a pool of tangy Lemon Curd and encircled by a ring of Toasted Meringue.
Sticky Sinn-A-Bun
Our fluffy, buttery donut slathered with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Sticky Sauce and Pecans.
Cookies & Cream
Vanilla Milk Icing topped with Oreo Cookie Crumble and Chocolate Drizzle.
Strawberry Filled Donut
Organic strawberry jelly filled donut topped with powdered sugar.
Spotlight Donuts
Blue Suede Banana™
A tasty tribute to the King of Rock n Roll. Our fluffy, buttery donut filled with Peanut Butter Banana Creme, covered with Southern Chocolate Ganache and topped with Honey Fried Banana Slices hovering over a swirl of Blue Suede Icing.
Cointreau Crème Brulee
Our fluffy, buttery donut is filled with Cointreau-infused French Custard, topped with Brûléed (toasted) Sugar and a Candied Orange Slice.
Caramel Sutra
Salted Caramel Glazed donut with a pool of Caramel Creme at the center, topped with Caramel Popcorn.
Atomic Cherry
Sweet & dark Cherries in a Cherry Glaze, topped with a Cherry Pink Whipped Creme.
My Favorite Martian™
This is an exotic taste from outer space! Matcha Maple Glaze wraps around a fluffy, buttery donut, dappled with Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, a tasty center of Strawberry Compote and all encased by Vanilla Milk Drizzle.
Maple Bacon
Crispy bacon and dense maple icing, the taste of Vermont on a donut.
Strawberry Love (strawberries & cream)
A delicate French cronut filled and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. C'est l'incroyable! Order for pickup or delivery.
Assorted Dozen Donuts
Mini Donuts
Mini Donuts (6)
Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.
Mini Donuts (12)
Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.
Mini Donuts (24)
Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.
Bucket – 30 Mini Donuts
Hot and Fresh mini donuts made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan.
Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 Mini Donuts
Enjoy hot and fresh mini donuts tossed in Cinnamon Sugar in a stylin' vintage hot rod box for kids and adults! So yummy you wouldn't know they're totally vegan. (Car style may vary from photo.)
Mini Donut Single
Hot and Fresh mini donut made-to-order and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. A delicious treat you may want to pair with one of our exceptional coffee drinks. A perfect pairing that that says, I deserve it! So yummy you wouldn't know it's totally vegan.
KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (6)
Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.
KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (12)
Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.
KETO-friendly Mini Donuts (24)
Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.
Hot Rod Donut Car w/ 12 KETO-friendly Mini Donuts
Gluten-free and sugar free donuts (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative. Comes in a stylin' vintage hot rod box for kids and adults!
KETO-friendly Mini Donut Single
Gluten-free and sugar free donut (made with rice flour and monk fruit sugar alternative). Coated with cinnamon and monk fruit sugar alternative.
Dipping sauce
Merchandise
Barista Beverages
Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special RG
Iced vanilla latte comes with 3 mini donuts on the straw to celebrate our 2 year anniversary in Vegas!
Iced Donut Latte Vanilla Special LG
Iced vanilla latte comes with 3 mini donuts on the straw to celebrate our 2 year anniversary in Vegas!
Americano Single
Americano Double
Cappuccino Single
Cappuccino Double
Brewed Coffee RG
Brewed Coffee LG
Cold Brew Iced Coffee RG
Cold Brew Iced Coffee LG
Hazelnut Latte RG
Hazelnut Latte LG
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Hot Choc RG
Hot Choc LG
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte RG
Chai Tea Latte LG
Dirty Chai Tea Latte RG
Dirty Chai Tea Latte LG
Frappe Caramel RG
Frappe Caramel LG
Frappe Mocha RG
Frappe Mocha LG
Pure Vanilla RG
Pure Vanilla LRG
Pure Choc RG
Pure Choc LRG
Frappe Vanilla RG
Frappe Vanilla LG
Frappe White Chocolate RG
Frappe White Chocolate LG
Iced Coffee RG
Iced Coffee LG
Iced Latte Mocha RG
Iced Latte Mocha LG
Iced Latte RG
Iced Latte LG
Iced Latte Vanilla RG
Iced Latte Vanilla LG
Iced Tea RG
Iced Tea LG
Cafe Latte RG
Cafe Latte LG
Caramel Latte RG
Caramel Latte LG
Mocha Latte RG
Mocha Latte LG
Vanilla Latte RG
Vanilla Latte LG
Strawberry Banana Smoothie RG
Strawberry Banana Smoothie LG
Pure Cookies N Cream RG
Pure Cookies N Cream LG
Pure Hazelnut RG
Pure hazelnut LG
Frappe Cookies N Cream RG
Frappe Cookies N Cream
Vietnamese Cold Brew RG
Vietnamese Cold Brew LG
Hazelnut Ice Coffee RG
Hazelnut Ice Coffee LG
Vanilla Ice Coffee RG
Vanilla Ice Coffee LG
Caramel Ice Coffee RG
Caramel Ice Coffee LG
Mocha Ice Coffee RG
Mocha Ice Coffee LG
Peach Ice Tea RG
Peach Ice Tea LG
Cafe Mocha RG
Cafe Mocha LG
Cafe Caramel RG
Cafe Caramel LG
Cafe Vanilla RG
Cafe Vanilla LG
Cafe Hazelnut RG
Cafe Hazelnut LG
Frappe Cold Brew RG
Frappe Cold Brew LG
Cold Milk RG
Cold Milk LG
Hazelnut Iced Latte RG
Hazelnut Ice Latte LG
Hot Vanilla RG
Hot Vanilla LG
Nitro Brew 12 OZ
Nitro Brew 16 OZ
Ice Chai Tea RG
Ice Chai Tea LG
Frappe Chai RG
Frappe Chai LG
Caramel Iced Latte RG
Caramel Iced Latte LG
Frappe RG Hazelnut
Frappe LG Hazelnut
White Chocolate Latte RG
White Chocolate LG
White Chocolate Ice RG
White Chocolate Ice LG
Cafe White Chocolate RG
Cafe White Chocolate LG
CAFE OLE' REG
CAFE OLE' LRG
Holiday Beverages
Pumpkin Latte RG
Pumpkin Latte LG
Pumpkin Latte Iced RG
Pumpkin Latte Iced LG
Frappe Pumpkin RG
Frappe Pumpkin LG
Cafe Pumpkin RG
Cafe Pumpkin LG
Pumpkin Chai Latte RG
Pumpkin Chai Latte LG
Pumpkin Chai Latte Iced RG
Pumpkin Chai Latte Iced LG
Frappe Pumpkin Chai RG
Frappe Pumpkin Chai LG
Cafe Pumpkin Chai RG
Cafe Pumpkin Chai LG
Peppermint Mocha Latte RG
Peppermint Mocha Latte LG
Peppermint Mocha Ice RG
Peppermint Mocha Ice LG
Frappe Peppermint Mocha RG
Frappe Peppermint Mocha LG
Cafe Peppermint Mocha RG
Cafe Peppermint Mocha LG
Matcha Latte RG
Matcha Latte LG
Matcha Latte Ice RG
Matcha Latte Ice LG
Frappe Matcha RG
Frappe Matcha LG
Eggnog Latte RG
Eggnog Latte LG
Eggnog Latte Ice RG
Eggnog Latte Ice LG
Nutella Latte LG
Nutella latte reg
Bottled Beverages
Smart Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Bai
Perrier
Apple Juice
Organic Chocolate Milk
Vitamin
Red Bull
Arrowhead
OJ
Cranberry Cocktail Juice
Classic Glass Bottled Coke
Glass bottled Coke
Bubly Pineapple Sparkling Water
Bubly Strawberry Sparkling Water
Orange Fanta Soda
Events / Catering
Java’s to go
Wickedly delicious, handcrafted donuts made daily and sprinkled with an unbridled amount of Vegas glitz and rockabilly flair. Paired with a full barista coffee menu!
