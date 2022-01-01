Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lobster rolls

LobsterME

3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas

TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$25.00
1/4 lb Maine Lobster meat, special seasoning, topped with chives. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about LobsterME
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (3664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$19.99
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"Lobster" Salad Roll$12.25
Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
LobsterME

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$25.00
1/4 lb Maine Lobster meat, seasoned, with chives. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about LobsterME

