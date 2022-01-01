Lobster rolls in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about LobsterME
LobsterME
3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Las Vegas
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
1/4 lb Maine Lobster meat, special seasoning, topped with chives. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*
More about Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104, Las Vegas
|Lobster Roll
|$19.99
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|"Lobster" Salad Roll
|$12.25
Seafood in disguise! Hearts of palm are used to create this scrumptious recreated lobster roll with chives, red onion and dill served on a sub roll layered with lettuce.
More about LobsterME
LobsterME
3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
1/4 lb Maine Lobster meat, seasoned, with chives. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*