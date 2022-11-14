LobsterME Venetian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in the Venetian Grand Canal Shops.
Location
3377 S. Las Vegas Bvld, Suite 2164, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
3.9 • 2,043
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
No Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant